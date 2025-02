First pictures of the new Lagoon Eighty 3

Lagoon Eighty 3 © Club Lagoon Lagoon Eighty 3 © Club Lagoon

by Club Lagoon 12 Feb 05:28 PST

We are delighted to present you the exclusive first images of the Eighty 3.

Designed for daring spirits, the Eighty 3 stands out for its assertive character and its ability to adapt to every wish. Each detail is designed to be customisable, creating a unique yacht where every cruise becomes the expression of the most ambitious dreams.