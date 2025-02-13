Around Australia cruise commences

by The Wooden Boatshop 13 Feb 01:28 PST

Eight vessels, including Storm Bay and Jane Kerr set sail from Hardt, making their way past Partridge Island, before continuing to Bramble Cove in Port Davey.

The fleet will pause there to await a weather window before heading to Strahaan for provisioning, and a scenic tour up the Gordon River.

From there the journey continues with stopovers in Currie, Portland, Robe, and Kangaroo Island before reaching Port Lincoln, which is the final Port of Leg One. The vessel will remain there until Leg Two commences on March 6th.

