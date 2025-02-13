Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Around Australia cruise commences

by The Wooden Boatshop 13 Feb 01:28 PST
Around Australia cruise commences © The Wooden Boatshop

Eight vessels, including Storm Bay and Jane Kerr set sail from Hardt, making their way past Partridge Island, before continuing to Bramble Cove in Port Davey.

The fleet will pause there to await a weather window before heading to Strahaan for provisioning, and a scenic tour up the Gordon River.

Around Australia cruise commences - photo © The Wooden Boatshop
Around Australia cruise commences - photo © The Wooden Boatshop

From there the journey continues with stopovers in Currie, Portland, Robe, and Kangaroo Island before reaching Port Lincoln, which is the final Port of Leg One. The vessel will remain there until Leg Two commences on March 6th.

Read more here...

Related Articles

The arrival of Horizon RP122 Miss Michelle
Sleek design and personalized features come together for expansive, luxury living The brand new RP122 Hull 9 has arrived in the U.S. and was delivered to her owners. With style and ready to embark on countless adventures at sea, this breathtaking yacht is designed for luxurious cruising and adventure. Posted today at 5:00 pm Honda presents world premieres in Miami
7 refreshed large-size outboard motors at the Miami Boat Show Honda has presented the world premiere of refreshed models of seven of its large-size outboard motors, BF250, BF225, BF200, BF150, BF140, BF135 and BF115, at the Miami International Boat Show 2025, now under way in Miami, Florida, U.S.A. Posted today at 3:45 pm Mercury introduces Joystick Piloting
For single-engine outboards with thruster Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced Joystick Piloting for Single-Engine Outboards with Thruster, the latest addition to its portfolio of joystick vessel controls. Posted on 12 Feb New series of versatile Wellcraft center consoles
Designed to attract younger boaters seeking thrills on the water "This crossover concept is a multi-role center console with a unique combination of performance, seaworthiness and entertaining space which will attract younger boaters seeking thrills on the water." - Luka Modrijan, Product Manager. Posted on 12 Feb First pictures of the new Lagoon Eighty 3
Each detail is designed to be customisable We are delighted to present you the exclusive first images of the Eighty 3. Posted on 12 Feb Ferretti Group set for the Miami Boat Show
With the premiere of Pershing GTX116 Ferretti Group arrives at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show with a spectacularly beautiful fleet led by a US market premiere: Pershing GTX116. Posted on 11 Feb New Pardo Endurance 72
The elegance of long-range cruising by Pardo Yachts Following its highly anticipated debut last summer, the Endurance 72 is now revealed in its entirety, accompanied by a collection of exclusive official images. Posted on 10 Feb Marine Auctions February Online Auction
Bidding will close 27th February 2025 at 2pm AEST February 2025 Online Auction Bidding will close Thursday, 27th February 2025 at 2pm AEST. Posted on 7 Feb Maxim Yachts makes its American debut
Announcing partnership with Legacy Marine and unveiling Max 44 R After signing an agreement with U.S. dealer Legacy Marine, Maxim Yachts has chosen the Miami Boat Show as the stage for the world premiere of Max 44 R, a daycruiser capable of exceeding 50 knots Posted on 6 Feb Technohull Alpha 40 set for US debut at MIBS 2025
The chance to see first-hand what makes a Technohull special There are boats - and then there are Technohull boats. Combining performance, seaworthiness, style, practicality and finely crafted finish, Technohull offers a range of models that are as comfortable at a high-speed sprint as they are at leisurely cruise. Posted on 6 Feb
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy