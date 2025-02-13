Introducing the Sirena 60: Long-range 60ft motor yacht at its finest

by eyachts 13 Feb 02:33 PST

The Sirena 60 is a yacht designed for those who refuse to compromise between performance, efficiency, and luxurious comfort.

Whether you're embarking on an extended voyage across open waters or indulging in a spontaneous weekend getaway, this 60ft motor yacht delivers an experience that blends adventure with refined elegance.

At the heart of the Sirena 60 is a meticulously engineered hull that balances long-range cruising capability with the ability to reach higher speeds when time is of the essence. Designed for both displacement and planning modes, this yacht offers an impressive range at low speeds while still having the power to cruise efficiently at over 25 knots. A low fuel consumption profile means owners can explore further with fewer stops, making it the ideal companion for those who seek both freedom and reliability on the water.

Beyond performance, the Sirena 60 redefines space in its category. Her high-volume hull creates an interior experience that is open, airy, and larger than expected for a yacht of this size. Expansive views, generous headroom, and carefully crafted layouts provide an environment where relaxation comes naturally. From the panoramic flybridge to the full-beam master cabin, every inch of this yacht is designed to enhance the lifestyle of those who call her home.

With a timeless exterior, innovative use of space, and an unrivalled combination of speed, efficiency, and stability, the Sirena 60 is more than just a yacht—it's a gateway to extraordinary journeys.

Exterior: A yacht that adapts to your adventures

The Sirena 60 offers a seamless blend of form and function, allowing owners to shape their onboard experience. The spacious foredeck provides a relaxing retreat with panoramic ocean views, while the flybridge serves as the perfect social hub, offering ample seating, dining areas, and optional features such as a wet bar. The extended aft cockpit, combined with wide side decks, allows for effortless movement around the yacht, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience on board.

Interior: Where elegance meets functionality

Step inside the Sirena 60, and you are welcomed by a bright, open interior that feels more expansive than expected for a yacht of this size. Thoughtfully designed with panoramic windows, the salon maximizes natural light and enhances the connection with the sea. The full-beam master suite, located amidships, provides a private retreat with refined furnishings, high-end materials, and generous storage. Every space has been designed for comfortable living, from the social areas to the guest cabins, creating an inviting environment for extended stays or quick weekend escapes. The use of natural veneers, fine fabrics, and expert craftsmanship ensures that every detail enhances the onboard experience.

Performance: a hull built for exploration

The Sirena 60 is engineered by world renowned German Fres to deliver both efficiency and power, making it a true long-range yacht. At lower speeds, the displacement hull provides an impressive 850-nautical-mile range, allowing owners to explore distant destinations without concern. When speed is required, the yacht can reach over 25 knots with optional engine upgrades, offering flexibility for a variety of cruising conditions. Twin Volvo engine options and a V-Drive transmission ensure a smooth and responsive ride, while the yacht's stability and sea kindly nature enhance onboard comfort, even in challenging conditions. The Sirena 60 is built to CE Category A Ocean. With a perfect balance of performance, fuel efficiency, and cruising range, the Sirena 60 is built to take owners further in style.

Specifications:

Length Overall: 19.45 m / 63'8"

Hull Length: 17.18 m/ 56'4"

Waterline Length: 17 m / 55'9"

Hull Beam: 5.36 m / 17'7"

Max Draft: 1.24 m / 4'1"

Loaded-Displacement Mass: 35,1 tonnes (with VOLVO D11) - 35,9 tonnes (with VOLVO D13)

Light craft condition mass: 32,1 tonnes (with VOLVO D11) - 33 tonnes (with VOLVO D13)

Building Material: GRP / Carbon Hybrid Filber

Hull Type: Semi-Displacement

Naval Architecture: Frers Yacht Design

Exterior Styling & Concept: Sirena Design Team

Interior Design: Sirena Design Team

