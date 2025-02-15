The first of many trips of a lifetime

by Riviera Australia 14 Feb 16:13 PST

After returning from what might sound like the 'trip of a lifetime', Mark and Kylie Lyons agree that it's really just the beginning of many Riviera adventures for years to come.

If you've got a motor yacht, you need to be using it as much as possible, Kylie says.

The couple recently returned from a four-month adventure on their Riviera 445 SUV which took them from Port Macquarie to Airlie Beach and back, a total trip distance of just on 1400 nm. It was their longest voyage so far and they returned with increased confidence, plenty of stories to tell, and full of plans for their next trip.

Kylie said she had initially felt a little apprehensive, being less experienced than her husband, but said it had proven to be an incredible and character-building experience which had left her feeling more confident and capable.

"We were really keen to do a trip up to the Whitsundays," she said. "Mark had done quite a bit of boating on the ocean, so he was fairly confident, but we had not travelled real distances.

"We had brought our yacht originally from Southport to Yamba and then down to Port. We'd made short trips up to Coffs Harbour but had done nothing as challenging as the Whitsundays.

"We went back up to Southport to start with and spoke to a lot of people who had completed the trip. We gained a lot of confidence by speaking to them and were so appreciative of their knowledge and support. After that, we were pretty determined that we could do it ourselves, even though we would not be travelling with any other yachts."

The couple planned extensively and selected travel days according to fair weather windows. They also upgraded their navigation system which they said made a big difference.

Though planning gave them some certainty, the trip was not without its surprises.

"We got to see some amazing marine life and met some really incredible people. And, you know, with the Riviera owners' group everyone helps each other out. It's quite a beautiful group really, and they shared their knowledge about so many things," Kylie said.

"The seas up there around the Whitsundays are just incredible and we saw the spectacular whale migration...we had friends visit and took them to Whitehaven Beach, stopping on the way back to watch a whale and its calf. She was just teaching her calf how to swim and breach; it was just the most incredible thing. It was the sort of experience you dream about.

"The insights we gained from other Riviera owners, and even some professional skippers, was amazing. They all wanted to share their knowledge. It was just fantastic and gave us real confidence."

So many memories made, Kylie said. From the discovery of pretty sheltered inlets and bays, to picking up moorings and discovering safe anchorages. From arriving at new marinas and resorts and enjoying restaurants to just chilling out, Kylie said they were times she would remember forever.

And of course, there was the experience and fun of sharing roles on board with Mark. "It's a second nature thing now - fenders, tying up ropes and deploying your anchor," Kylie said. "It's a real team effort. Keeping each other safe was always our top priority."

Kylie said spending four months together aboard had been fun. "It was really comfortable. It's a long time to spend on a motor yacht but we were very happy. If we were ever really overtired, I would just say to Mark, 'Hey, I'm really tired today' and he'd say, 'That's okay, I understand'. So, we just knew not to push each other's buttons that day."

Kylie said highlights included spending time with friends on Whitehaven Beach, enjoying a glass of bubbles and marvelling at the wildlife. "We even saw a goat on one island. I was like, 'Oh, my goodness, there's a goat'."

And they enjoyed combining onboard domestic duties with fitness.

"We kept our yacht super clean and polished, and walked 22,000 steps many days when we went to get groceries. It was just part of our boating life-fitness regimen."

It also gave them the chance to chat, especially when the unexpected occurred.

"One day our tender got stuck when the tide went out," Kylie said.

"I asked Mark, 'Did you pack the Esky?' He had, but when I looked inside we had plenty of water but just the one beer - he won't make that mistake again! So, we sat on the Esky on the beach and just talked, enjoying the view from beautiful Hill Inlet overlooking Whitehaven Beach. It was just a beautiful moment we shared. A lot of love, and we laughed and laughed."

The trip was not entirely uneventful. On the return trip they encountered a mechanical issue with the engine as they passed Hamilton Island.

"But the team at Volvo Penta promptly resolved it," Kylie said.

"And Mark saved the lives of a woman and her two dogs after they all accidentally fell into the water near the wharf. That's a story for another time."

With confidence boosted, the couple plan to head south to Nelson's Bay early in the New Year. From there, they will go to Pittwater and then the Hawkesbury, and then on to Sydney Harbour and maybe Shell Cove.

"If you've got a motor yacht, you really need to be using it," Kylie said.

"I think that's our key for the next few years - to make sure that we use our Riviera to its full potential. Then, in winter, we'll head back up north, but we don't know how far. We are feeling very confident in our cruising now, so who knows where we will end up."