Launch of Veya Yachts represents new era in power catamarans

by The Yacht Sales Co. 18 Feb 22:12 PST

Veya Yachts, a visionary new brand of motor yachts, has just been launched representing an exciting next era of power catamaran design.

The result of a strategic joint venture between Fountaine Pajot and Couach Catamarans, Veya Yachts unites unparalleled experience with precision craftsmanship to create catamarans that redefine experiences on the water.

This partnership of two leaders in marine design and innovative engineering has given rise to a fleet that prioritises spaciousness, superior quality, and effortless performance, simplifying life at sea.

Veya 53 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Veya Yachts promise both durability and comfort across their models, ensuring every journey is marked by tranquillity and a touch of European elegance.

Veya Yachts managing director Yvan Eymieu said the brand's mission is to create vessels that inspire exploration while grounding guests in tranquillity.

"We're not chasing trends; we're crafting a sanctuary," Eymieu said.

"Veya Yachts avoids bold claims," Eymieu said. "Instead, we let our craftsmanship speak: through catamarans engineered to endure, spaces designed to breathe, and journeys that feel effortlessly yours. We're not redefining luxury - we're reimagining what it means to truly belong at sea," he said.

"Our power catamarans combine space, rugged strength with refined design. Crafted to enrich each journey, they offer durability, freedom, and togetherness for every adventure."

Veya 53 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Under the guidance of CEO Romain Motteau, the venture debuted its inaugural model, the Veya 53, at the recent 2025 Miami International Boat Show.

Embodying the brand's philosophy of balancing elegance with practicality to simplify life onboard, the Veya 53 (formerly known as Code 07), represents a new era of intuitive engineering and timeless elegance, crafted for those who value calm over complexity.

Advanced technologies are seamlessly integrated, not showcased, ensuring reliability without distraction. Every detail of the Veya 53 reflects a commitment to thoughtful solutions, from its uncluttered layouts and expansive storage to innovations that quietly enhance life aboard.

The Veya 53 is distinguished by its spacious and sleek living areas, with panoramic windows ushering in superb natural light throughout to enhance meaningful connections with the sea.

The owner's suite exudes European design elegance with generous light and space, while the two generous guest cabins also enjoy their own contemporary ensuites.

The catamaran has been designed with expansive outdoor living spaces, including a flybridge that provides extraordinary relaxation and entertaining spaces with uninterrupted ocean views.

Veya 53 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
The Veya 53 cockpit is available in two configurations offering the option of a large lounge aft seat that exudes a 'terrace' effect, or having the precinct fully open to the ocean.

The wide and open hydraulic aft platform design effectively brings a monohull's transom design to catamarans in an industry-first, and it can be effortlessly adjusted to provide seamless sea access as a luxurious beachclub feature.

Further information about Veya Yachts and the new Veya 53 can be obtained by contacting exclusive Asia Pacific dealer The Yacht Sales Co. on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, or yachtsalesco.com.

Veya 53 | Specifications:

  • Length overall: 16.10m
  • Beam overall: 7.96m
  • Draft: 1.10m
  • Displacement: 35 000KG
  • Standard Engines: Yanmar 6LY 440 2 x 440HP
  • Optional Engines: Yanmar 6LF 550 2 x 550HP
  • Fresh Water Tank: 700L
  • Fuel Tank: 2 x 1000L
  • Optional Extra Fuel Tank: 2 x 400L
  • Holding Tank: 250L
  • Optional Grey Water Tank: 2 x 175L
  • Hot Water: 80 L
  • Category A: 11 pax
  • Category B: 11 pax
  • Category C: 20 pax
  • Category D: 35 pax

Veya 53 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
