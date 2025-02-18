New Arksen Discovery series on track to make waves this spring

by Arksen 18 Feb

Adventure specialist, Arksen, has diversified into the premium open RIB market with its new Discovery Series. In operation for over five and a half decades, the UK boatbuilder has developed new, cutting-edge tooling and design techniques to create two stand out configurations for its new model.

The Arksen Discovery Series consists of an impressive fleet of five premium open adventure RIBs ranging from six to twelve metres. They join the Arksen Adventure Series and the well-established Explorer Series with the Arksen 8 expected to make her world debut during the spring.

Crafted with precision and passion with a dedicated team of experts using premium materials and components and precise standards, these RIBs offer superior functionality, enhanced specifications and unrivalled internal deck space coupled with luxurious refinement - a haven of comfort and relaxation for all on board.

Andrew Whittaker, Head of Design and Development at Arksen, said: "We are thrilled with the progress of the Discovery series. Designed by a team with over 75 years of combined experience, the boats are a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in marine exploration. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a novice coastal explorer, our designs elevate your experiences on the water."

Arksen 8 key features:

2.9-metre beam

24 degrees deadrise deep V hull

Asymmetric deck design with large offset console

Rated for up to 500HP

Options for single or twin outboard

Built-in 495-litre fuel tank

The Arksen 8 is the first of five Discovery Series RIBs set to hit the water in early 2024, which will be accompanied by additional models later this year. With a 2.9-metre beam, the Arksen 8 offers a broad, stable platform and market-leading internal deck for maximum utility. This brand-new vessel offers an unrivalled on the water family leisure experience with high standard specifications. It is also available as a semi-custom explorer variant on the same deep V hulls that will be sold as one-offs for special projects or as superyacht tenders with its Arksen 8 Explorer.

Both Arksen 8 models share the same advanced hydrodynamic hull design that ensures a sure-footed and dynamic driving experience. The design features a 24 degrees deadrise deep V hull form with detailed spray rails and optimised forefoot that is capable of handling even the most challenging ocean swells and coastal choppy waters.

The Arksen 8 is rated for up to 500HP with options for either single or twin outboard engine installation, while the built-in 495-litre fuel tank provides sufficient capacity for extended cruising and adventurous voyages. The Arksen 8 sets new benchmarks for boating experiences and redefines the Grand Tourer RIB concept.

This new craft benefits from an asymmetric deck design with a large offset console that provides complete protection from the elements which houses a spacious head compartment with ample space to change in privacy. There is an option for a striking black GRP hardtop, complete with a retractable canvas roof and roof rack for more toys.

The Arksen 8s are under construction with the first hosting a single 350HP motor, producing a top speed of 45-50 knots alongside a 350nm range at a 28-knot cruise.

Nick Bailey, Arksen Discovery Series Sales Manager, said: "Our aim is to inspire and empower a new generation of adventurers to explore the world's most remote and captivating locations by designing a range of boats that gives the confidence to do so. We set out to combine performance, advanced technology and features typically found in larger boats to create an exceptional collection of vessels."

The Arksen 8 with a 300HP outboard and high sail away standard specification will start at £166,650 ex VAT, and €194,000 ex VAT. Additional Arksen designs will be revealed later this year.

