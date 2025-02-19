Auckland Boat Show is lining up to be the biggest New Zealand's ever seen.

by Isla McKechnie 19 Feb 00:26 PST

More than 1.3 kilometres of boats on the water, and 200 more vessels on land mean this year’s Auckland Boat Show is lining up to be the biggest New Zealand’s ever seen.

When next month’s Auckland Boat Show kicks off on 6 March, it will be a celebration of New Zealanders’ love of being on the water. So much so that there will be more than 1.3 kilometres of boat on display on the marina alone.

The show, in central Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre and Jellicoe Harbour, has become an annual release hub for new vessels and marine innovation. Once focused primarily on domestic releases, it’s grown into the region’s show of choice to release large yachts and other vessels from around the world as the New Zealand boating market increasingly seeks out the new, innovative, and luxurious.

“In the 24 years of the Auckland Boat Show, we’ve seen a distinctive increase in the size of yachts displayed at the show,” says show organiser, Stacey Cook.

“Not only are we seeing much larger boats on display, with this year’s largest vessel sitting at 29 metres, we’re also seeing demand for luxury charter yachts as New Zealanders take to the seas, both here and in international waters.”

Some of those large yachts now entering the New Zealand market are from the Greek brand, Omikron Yachts, which has recently been awarded the prestigious European Powerboat Award for its OT-60 and launched a new flagship OT-80 off the back of that success.

“We’ve recognised the need for bigger and bigger yachts to grace the sparkling Waitemata,” says Paul McDonald of McD Yachts, the brokerage house introducing both the OT-60 and OT-80 to New Zealand.

“People’s yachts are an extension of their lifestyle – so going from their spacious homes or holiday homes leaves them seeking a similar experience of comfort and space aboard their yacht. In addition, having a 60 ft plus motor yacht like the Omikron OT-60 gives the opportunity of cruising Fiji or around the Pacific which gives a great winter vacation and also extends the usability of the yacht throughout the year,” adds McDonald.

“This trend will only continue.”

For the first time in New Zealand, two Sunreef yachts will be on display in a New Zealand boat show. At 23 metres, and with space for eight guests and three crew, Sunreef 70, Ginette is available for charter and of sale via Ocean Independence, and for charter comes complete with a full toy inventory, including a five metre Smuggler Marine RIB, two paddle boards, wind surfing, kite boarding, scuba diving, and game fishing equipment, plus a private chef to cook any catches.

“People are moving to bigger volume yachts and a catamaran suits that purpose superbly,” says Ocean Independence’s Blair MacLeod.

“A catamaran is also extremely stable and suits the new market of owners and charters who prioritise comfort, space, ease of handling and a strong connection to the water.”

For those who prefer to own, a Sunreef 80 ft motoryacht will be on show within the brokerage section of the show. A custom vessel, built for extended voyages, this yacht is spacious, luxurious and has four staterooms, an hydraulic swim platform and plenty of lounging areas to make the most of time on the water.

Another debut this year; European Marine will present the Sasga 55FB. This striking flybridge yacht is made for cruising with superb performance, excellent range, comfort, and ease of handling. Space onboard is well-suited to New Zealand conditions with a full flybridge, large sundeck and spacious interior to cater to any weather.

For 15 years, Family Boats has brought BRIG RIBs to the New Zealand market with the latest model set to have its New Zealand premiere at the Auckland Boat Show. Recognised globally as a leader in innovation and design, BRIG continues to set the standard with the new Navigator 22. Featuring a reinforced deep-V hull, spacious console, ergonomic helm seating, and sharp design, this vessel delivers a thrilling, stable ride even at high speeds.

Tickets are on sale now for the Auckland Boat Show 2025, and visitors can expect growth on the 2024 show, which displayed 400 boats and a wide array of marine product and service companies. The event’s sea trial marina allows show visitors to not only learn about new products, vessels and services, but to also experience them on the Waitemata Harbour. companies. Known for that large sea trial area, and for providing a launching point for new marine releases, it is a favourite on the southern hemisphere marine calendar.

The show also has a fast-growing reputation for being a hub for innovation releases, with new technologies and fine-tuned services released at the show from within New Zealand’s marine industry.

“We’re a marine nation and it makes sense that we lead the world in creating better ways to be safer, faster, and more sustainable on the water,” says show organiser, Stacey Cook.

Tickets are on sale now at www.auckland-boatshow.com