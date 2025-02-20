Please select your home edition
VISIONF Yachts launches its first ever fully-electric catamaran E-Cat 80

by VisionF Yachts 20 Feb 04:14 PST

Innovative Turkish catamaran specialist VISIONF Yachts is delighted to celebrate the launch of its first-ever all-electric catamaran. With the 24-metre vessel touching water earlier this month at the state-of-the-art shipyard in Tuzla, the VISIONF E-Cat 80 is the first unit in a series representing the next generation of clean, efficient and futuristic yachting.

Crafted from lightweight and robust carbon fibre, this high-tech catamaran showcases clean, contemporary lines by Marco Casali (TOO Design) and twin lean, efficient hulls, with naval architecture penned by Dr. Amedeo Migali (MICAD).

E-Cat 80 - photo © Saim Kaan Yilmaz
E-Cat 80 - photo © Saim Kaan Yilmaz

Unsurprisingly for a yacht whose build harnesses the technical expertise of such knowledgeable teams, the VISIONF E-Cat 80 provides both powerful propulsion and superior manoeuvrability. The two Danfoss electric motors, each has 180 kW continuous; 340 kW peak power, bow thruster and stern thruster offer exceptional agility and control, with smooth handling guaranteed even in the most difficult conditions and a top speed of up to 16 knots.

Clean, sustainable energy powers the energy-efficient VISIONF E-Cat 80 to achieve a limitless range. The 54 onboard solar panels continuously charge her powerful batteries, generating up to 21.6 kW per hour. This creates an entirely self-sustaining energy system which can achieve extended voyages without depending on external power sources. A reliable vessel through and through, twin 150 kW generators also provide backup energy for emergency situations and boost the yacht's efficiency during high-speed cruising.

Offering highly flexible, semi-custom layout options, the VISIONF E-Cat 80's generous 10.92-metre beam and length of 23.97 metres provide ample space for up to 12 guests to be accommodated in ultimate comfort and luxury. Furthermore, carefully designed crew quarters for four and a dedicated crew mess ensure the highest levels of onboard convenience and service.

E-Cat 80 - photo © Saim Kaan Yilmaz
E-Cat 80 - photo © Saim Kaan Yilmaz

Ideal for both private use and charter ventures, the VISIONF E-Cat 80 is designed with adventure seekers in mind. This is epitomized by her fully customizable garage which can be equipped with a full range of water toys ideal for exploring, including water ski equipment, sea scooters, jet skis, scuba diving gear, tenders and more.

Through introducing this latest innovative electric model, VISIONF Yachts continues its bold trajectory of pushing the boundaries of modern catamaran design. With delivery of the first unit to her owner expected soon, further units in this game-changing series are already anticipated.

