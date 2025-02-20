Please select your home edition
TMG Yachts brings the best in multihull innovation to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025

by TMG Yachts 20 Feb 15:07 PST 22-26 May 2025
Lagoon 43 © The Multihull Group

TMG Yachts is set to make a grand statement at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), Australia's largest and most prestigious boat show.

This highly anticipated event will see the Australian premiere of the all-new Lagoon 43, alongside the sensational Lagoon SIXTY 5 and award-winning PRESTIGE M48 multihull motor yacht, with an exclusive Virtual Reality experience of the groundbreaking PRESTIGE M7.

As Australia's leading distributor of luxury multihulls and powerboats, TMG Yachts continues to bring innovation, performance, and world-class design to local waters. This showcase will highlight the latest advancements in yacht craftsmanship, offering a glimpse into the future of luxury boating.

Lagoon 43 - photo © The Multihull Group
Lagoon 43 - photo © The Multihull Group

Australian Premiere: Lagoon 43 - a new era of luxury catamarans

Making its highly anticipated Australian debut, the Lagoon 43 is more than just an evolution of the popular Lagoon 42—it's a bold redefinition of luxury at sea. Created in collaboration with world-class architects and designers, the Lagoon 43 embodies adaptability, innovation, and comfort like never before.

One of its most revolutionary features is the first-of-its-kind side access, enhancing ease of movement on and off the vessel. Coupled with a recessed saloon door, this catamaran delivers seamless indoor-outdoor living, perfect for effortless entertaining.

Inside, the expanded interior cabins offer up to four times the space of its predecessor, while a forward-positioned galley optimises usability and provides unparalleled panoramic views. A new semi-flybridge introduces elevated social areas, ensuring maximum relaxation at sea. The Lagoon 43 is not just a yacht—it's a lifestyle revolution.

Lagoon Sixty 5 - photo © The Multihull Group
Lagoon Sixty 5 - photo © The Multihull Group

Lagoon Sixty 5 - Redefining luxury bluewater sailing

As the pocket superyacht of the Lagoon range, the SIXTY 5 strikes the perfect balance between performance, comfort, and elegance—designed to meet the demands of discerning sailors and global explorers alike.

Lagoon Sixty 5 - photo © The Multihull Group
Lagoon Sixty 5 - photo © The Multihull Group

The SIXTY 5 offers an unparalleled onboard experience with expansive open-plan living spaces, elevated flybridge lounging, and refined interior finishes. Lagoon's commitment to innovation is evident in every detail—from the seamless flow between interior and exterior areas to the ergonomic helm positions that allow for effortless short-handed sailing. Combining the DNA of a proven ocean cruiser with the finesse of a luxury yacht, the Lagoon SIXTY 5 continues to set new benchmarks for multihull excellence. Extremely limited viewings available, prior bookings are essential.

Prestige 48 - photo © The Multihull Group
Prestige 48 - photo © The Multihull Group

Prestige M48 - Award-winning luxury in a multihull motor yachts

Winner of the 2022 Design Innovation Award and 2023 European Powerboat of the Year, the PRESTIGE M48 is an industry-leading 50-foot power catamaran that delivers the space of a 60-foot monohull while retaining the benefits of a multihull design.

Designed from the ground up as a luxury powerboat, the M48 offers supreme stability, fuel efficiency, and smooth offshore cruising. With an immense 360-degree glass salon, a full-beam owner's suite spanning 5 metres wide, and three private guest cabins with ensuite bathrooms, the M48 is the perfect balance of luxury, innovation, and performance.

Prestige 48 - photo © The Multihull Group
Prestige 48 - photo © The Multihull Group

On deck, the expansive flybridge, electric swim platform, and generously sized cockpit lounge create the perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Designed with ease of use in mind, the yacht's intuitive controls and responsive handling ensure effortless cruising and stress-free docking, making it equally at home along the coast or on extended bluewater adventures.

Prestige M7 - photo © The Multihull Group
Prestige M7 - photo © The Multihull Group

Experience the Prestige M7 in Virtual Reality

Visitors to the TMG Yachts stand at SCIBS will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the PRESTIGE M7—the newest flagship of the PRESTIGE Multihull Motor Yacht range—through a state-of-the-art Virtual Reality tour.

With expansive multihull architecture, increased volume, and luxury features typically found on much larger superyachts, the M7 sets a new benchmark in motor yacht design. Attendees will be able to explore its stunning interior, spacious flybridge, and high-performance hull design in an immersive virtual environment, giving them a true feel for this ultimate offshore luxury yacht.

Join TMG Yachts at SCIBS 2025

As Australia's premier yacht dealer, TMG Yachts continues to set the standard for luxury boating experiences. Whether you are looking to purchase your dream yacht, experience the latest innovations, or discuss ownership options, our expert team will be on hand to guide you through every detail.

Event Details:
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
May 22-26, 2025
TMG Yachts Stand - E Ramp Entrance

This range is sure to be incredibly popular and bookings are highly recommended to ensure you are given adequate time aboard. To book a tour of the Lagoon 43, SIXTY 5 or PRESTIGE M48, or to schedule a Virtual tour of the M7 visit tmgyachts.com or contact TMG Yachts today at .

