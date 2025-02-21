Please select your home edition
Eyachts brings the ultimate fleet from 22ft-45ft to Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2025

by eyachts 20 Feb 19:19 PST 22-26 May 2025
Axopar 22 © eyachts.com.au


Eyachts is set to turn heads at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with its most impressive lineup to date. From award-winning day boats to innovative hybrid cruisers, the display will feature a diverse range of vessels from 22 to 45 feet, catering to every boating enthusiast.

Axopar 25 - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 25 - photo © eyachts.com.au

The Full Axopar Range on Display Eyachts will present the entire Axopar lineup, showcasing the European brand's renowned blend of adventure, performance, and innovation. Visitors will see:

  • Axopar 22 and 25: Trailerable day boats offering outstanding handling, offshore capability, and versatility. The Axopar 22, recently winning three major awards in just two months, is redefining the small boat market while the Axopar 25 is a similar design for those looking for overnight capabilities.
  • All-New Axopar 29 Range (Australian Premiere): Featuring the Sun Top, Cross Cabin, and CCX models, this new series balances performance, practicality, and sleek Scandinavian design. Perfect for offshore runs, fishing adventures, or relaxed family cruising. The range recently won two prestigious awards; 'Best Sports Boat' at the Motor Boat Awards and 'Up to 10m' Winner at the European Powerboat of the Year.
  • Axopar 37 Sun Top and Cross Cabin: Renowned for their cutting-edge hull design and all-weather versatility, the 37 range has become a favourite among Australian boaters seeking both speed and comfort.
  • Axopar 45 Cross Top (Australian Premiere): Combining the best of open-air freedom with the shelter of an enclosed helm, the 45 Cross Top offers a spacious layout, superb handling, and the performance Axopar is famous for.

Axopar 29 Range - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 29 Range - photo © eyachts.com.au

The leaders of hybrid and responsible boating, Greenline Yachts will also showcase the 39 to 45ft range. The display will include:

  • Greenline 39: With one-level living and unmatched standards, the 39 features solar panels and a silent hybrid drive system, ideal for both weekend getaways and extended coastal exploration.
  • Greenline 40: Combining comfort and practicality, this model offers a spacious interior with panoramic views, a large cockpit, and easy access to the swim platform, ensuring relaxed cruising and entertaining.
  • Greenline 45 Fly: A luxurious flybrid ge motor yacht with expansive living spaces, a full-beam master cabin, and the largest flybridge in its class, designed for long-range cruising and entertaining in style.

Greenline 39 - photo © eyachts
Greenline 39 - photo © eyachts
Greenline 40 - photo © eyachts.com.au
Greenline 40 - photo © eyachts.com.au

A lineup designed to suit every lifestyle

Whether you're seeking an agile day boat for watersports or a hybrid cruiser for silent, eco-friendly coastal exploration, Eyachts' lineup at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show promises something for everyone.

"Our 2025 display is truly our most diverse and exciting yet. From the award-winning Axopar 22 to the groundbreaking Greenline 45, we are bringing together the best in performance, innovation, and luxury. We look forward to showing Australian boaters how these vessels can transform their time on the water," said Peter Hrones, Managing Director of Eyachts.

Visitors can experience the full range at Eyachts' Sanctuary Cove stand at the E-ramp entrance from May 22-25, 2025.

For more information, visit www.eyachts.com.au or contact the team at

Greenline 45 FLY - photo © eyachts.com.au
Greenline 45 FLY - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 range - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 range - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 45 Cross Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 45 Cross Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

