Unveiling the new Palm Beach 70 Extended Sedan

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 20 Feb 06:44 PST
Palm Beach 70 Extended Sedan © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Palm Beach Motor Yachts is excited to unveil the beautiful new Palm Beach 70 Extended Sedan.

The extended sedan featuring a extended hardtop has been designed by Palm Beach Motor Yachts' founder, CEO and ocean racing champion Mark Richards and his expert team, offering a new level of luxury and customization options to the popular Palm Beach Motor Yachts model range.

The Palm Beach 70 is designed with masterful engineering and expert design techniques. This luxurious yacht is nothing short of perfection on the water. Every detail works in perfect harmony with the ocean, ensuring exceptional performance, range, and superior fuel efficiency without compromising onboard comfort. Demonstrating an impressive cruising speed of 28 knots, the Palm Beach 70 offers an indulgent experience as it pursues the horizon. Meticulously designed to make life easy for owner-operators, it features all the comforts and amenities necessary for extended voyages, ensuring smooth and efficient performance in various sea conditions.

The Palm Beach 70 is available in Sedan, Extended Sedan, Flybridge, Extended Flybridge and Skylounge models. The 19'1" beam boasts expansive volume for larger entertaining areas, with more options for staterooms and an upper or lower galley that can be configured to suit any taste or style.

Highly customizable and finished with meticulous craftsmanship using exquisite materials, the Palm Beach 70 ensures a luxurious onboard experience that embodies the spirit of luxury yachting.

Discover the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and innovation with the Palm Beach 70.

Explore the Palm Beach 70

Palm Beach 70 Extended Sedan - Model highlights - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 70 Extended Sedan - Model highlights - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

