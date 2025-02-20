Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Oceanco unveils a Beyond Custom design - 101m LILY

by Oceanco 20 Feb 01:27 PST
101m LILY © Oceanco

On the opening day of the Dubai International Boat Show, Oceanco unveiled its latest Beyond Custom design: 101m LILY.

"LILY is a testament to what's possible when design meets advanced construction and engineering," says Paris Baloumis, group marketing director at Oceanco. "It represents Oceanco's drive to deliver a fully realizable yacht for an owner ready to embrace the future. LILY is not just a statement of intent; it's a yacht ready to be brought to life."

Designed by Vripack, LILY's asymmetrically sculpted exterior is inspired by the Water Lily and goes beyond anything seen on the water before. Its split-level layout and energy architecture enhance the onboard experience while minimizing environmental impact.

"Oceanco's Beyond Custom philosophy is about creating yachts that others might deem impossible," comments Marnix J. Hoekstra, co-creative director of Vripack. "From the start, Oceanco encouraged us to stay true to ourselves and push boundaries. They embraced our bold ideas and found solutions to bring them to life without compromising our vision. The result is LILY - an expression of holistic design that redefines life at sea."

101m LILY - photo © Oceanco
101m LILY - photo © Oceanco

Asymmetric design and split-level layout

LILY pushes the boundaries of yacht architecture with its fully asymmetric design. Overlapping decks - made possible through advanced monocoque construction - create an open-plan, split-level layout that maximizes space and flow throughout the yacht. Coupled with large windows and interior glass, the design creates a dramatic visual impact with extended sight lines and unexpected vantage points.

The general arrangement has been configured to provide intimate spaces to accommodate multiple groups of families and friends. The large leisure deck serves as the heart of onboard activity, featuring an outdoor pool on the aft deck, as well as a gym, wellness area, watersports gallery, bar and dining space.

101m LILY - photo © Oceanco
101m LILY - photo © Oceanco

Adaptive energy architecture

LILY represents an evolution of Oceanco's and Lateral's Energy Transition Platform (ETP), developed to ensure yachts can adapt to the evolving demands of the industry while enabling a phased transition to 100% methanol fuel. This approach provides a controlled pathway for adopting new technology, mitigating the risks of early adoption while ensuring the yacht remains future-proof.

"With the ability to switch between diesel and methanol, LILY can operate anywhere in the world without concerns over fuel logistics or supply uncertainties," explains Simon Brealey, chief mechanical engineer at Lateral. "This flexibility also enables reduced emissions when green methanol is available. The yacht's intelligent tank design and high efficiency allow for a transatlantic range on methanol, HVO or diesel."

101m LILY - photo © Oceanco
101m LILY - photo © Oceanco

Specifications:

  • Length: 101m/331ft
  • Beam: 21m/69ft
  • Gross tonnage: 5600
  • Exterior design: Vripack
  • Naval architecture: Oceanco & Lateral
  • Sustainable technology ABB

Related Articles

Y726 welcomed at Oceanco's outfitting facilities
Transported along the Oude Maas River to Alblasserdam for the yacht's final stages of construction Oceanco welcomed another of its new construction projects to its outfitting facilities today. Posted on 19 Dec 2023 Oceanco celebrates delivery of Seven Seas
A remarkable 109-meter motoryacht Oceanco is proud to announce the delivery of Seven Seas, a remarkable 109-meter motoryacht that showcases the extraordinary collaboration between Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and Molly Isaksen Interiors. Posted on 3 Jul 2023 Y722 - A milestone closer to completion
Transported from wijndrecht to Oceanco's outfitting facilities in Alblasserdam One of Oceanco's iconic projects, 111m/364ft Y722, completes a significant milestone today as she is transported from Oceanco's first-phase construction facilities in Zwijndrecht to its outfitting facilities in Alblasserdam. Posted on 15 Jun 2023 Oceanco unveils a revolutionary yacht design
Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle On the first day of the Dubai International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed a revolutionary yacht design: Aeolus. Fully aligned with Oceanco's NXT initiative, Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle. Posted on 1 Mar 2023 Oceanco 1050H Preview
New perspectives deliver new potentials On 10 January 2023, at a milestone event, a revolutionary superyacht was witnessed at Oceanco's construction facilities in The Netherlands. 1050H has undergone a complete transformation that is practically unprecedented in its scale and nature. Posted on 11 Jan 2023 Nothing is "Mission Impossible" for Oceanco
James Bond had 'Q' to supply his outlandish gadgets; superyacht owners have 'O' aka Oceanco From drone blocking force fields to motion-detecting smart floors, the kinds of futuristic technologies we are used to seeing in action films are not so far from the reality of today's top-level security and privacy options for large custom superyachts. Posted on 19 May 2021 Design Project KAIROS
Oceanco, Pininfarina and Lateral have joined forces to recalibrate yacht design with KAIROS KAIROS is the result of a first-time collaboration between renowned design studio Pininfarina and large custom yacht builder Oceanco, with technical design and engineering development provided by Lateral Naval Architects. Posted on 24 Mar 2021 Oceanco NXT
Reflecting on innovation and sustainability in an authentic and meaningful way Oceanco NXT brings together an inspiring collaboration of experts to answer the future demands by reflecting across industries of the new, younger demographic landscape, with the ultimate goal of zero impact on the environment. Posted on 24 Oct 2020 Oceanco - Cosmos | 90m
Everyone loves a cool superyacht Everyone loves a cool superyacht. At 90m, this concept is more like a small ship with not one, but two pools, one of which is even an infinity job hanging over the transom. Posted on 15 Jul 2018 A futuristic superyacht styled on a dugout canoe
Oceanco's 377-foot Tuhura is based on one of the most simple but efficient nautical designs Tuhura, Oceanco's latest 377-foot project, is a throwback that extends thousands of years farther into the past than any yacht. Posted on 7 Mar 2018
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTERPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy