Oceanco unveils a Beyond Custom design - 101m LILY

101m LILY © Oceanco 101m LILY © Oceanco

by Oceanco 20 Feb 01:27 PST

On the opening day of the Dubai International Boat Show, Oceanco unveiled its latest Beyond Custom design: 101m LILY.

"LILY is a testament to what's possible when design meets advanced construction and engineering," says Paris Baloumis, group marketing director at Oceanco. "It represents Oceanco's drive to deliver a fully realizable yacht for an owner ready to embrace the future. LILY is not just a statement of intent; it's a yacht ready to be brought to life."

Designed by Vripack, LILY's asymmetrically sculpted exterior is inspired by the Water Lily and goes beyond anything seen on the water before. Its split-level layout and energy architecture enhance the onboard experience while minimizing environmental impact.

"Oceanco's Beyond Custom philosophy is about creating yachts that others might deem impossible," comments Marnix J. Hoekstra, co-creative director of Vripack. "From the start, Oceanco encouraged us to stay true to ourselves and push boundaries. They embraced our bold ideas and found solutions to bring them to life without compromising our vision. The result is LILY - an expression of holistic design that redefines life at sea."

Asymmetric design and split-level layout

LILY pushes the boundaries of yacht architecture with its fully asymmetric design. Overlapping decks - made possible through advanced monocoque construction - create an open-plan, split-level layout that maximizes space and flow throughout the yacht. Coupled with large windows and interior glass, the design creates a dramatic visual impact with extended sight lines and unexpected vantage points.

The general arrangement has been configured to provide intimate spaces to accommodate multiple groups of families and friends. The large leisure deck serves as the heart of onboard activity, featuring an outdoor pool on the aft deck, as well as a gym, wellness area, watersports gallery, bar and dining space.

Adaptive energy architecture

LILY represents an evolution of Oceanco's and Lateral's Energy Transition Platform (ETP), developed to ensure yachts can adapt to the evolving demands of the industry while enabling a phased transition to 100% methanol fuel. This approach provides a controlled pathway for adopting new technology, mitigating the risks of early adoption while ensuring the yacht remains future-proof.

"With the ability to switch between diesel and methanol, LILY can operate anywhere in the world without concerns over fuel logistics or supply uncertainties," explains Simon Brealey, chief mechanical engineer at Lateral. "This flexibility also enables reduced emissions when green methanol is available. The yacht's intelligent tank design and high efficiency allow for a transatlantic range on methanol, HVO or diesel."

Specifications: