Explore the ILIAD Catamarans Shipyard
by ILIAD Catamarans 21 Feb 11:37 PST
ILIAD Catamarans Shipyard © ILIAD Catamarans
We are pleased to bring you an insight into the ILIAD Catamarans shipyard with a new video and behind-the-scenes images. Discover the remarkable detail and quality of craftsmanship that goes into each model we construct across the range.
We also welcome in-person or virtual inspections of the shipyard if you are considering purchasing an ILIAD Catamaran, so contact us to find out more.
More information at iliadcatamarans.com/shipyard