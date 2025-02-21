Explore the ILIAD Catamarans Shipyard

ILIAD Catamarans Shipyard © ILIAD Catamarans ILIAD Catamarans Shipyard © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 21 Feb 11:37 PST

We are pleased to bring you an insight into the ILIAD Catamarans shipyard with a new video and behind-the-scenes images. Discover the remarkable detail and quality of craftsmanship that goes into each model we construct across the range.

We also welcome in-person or virtual inspections of the shipyard if you are considering purchasing an ILIAD Catamaran, so contact us to find out more.

More information at iliadcatamarans.com/shipyard