Palm Beach Motor Yachts




The beautiful Palm Beach GT60 will be on display at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 1 Mar 14:46 PST 6-9 March 2025
Palm Beach GT60 © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Palm Beach Motor Yachts will proudly showcase the Palm Beach GT60 model at this year's Auckland Boat Show, March 6-9.

Held at Jellicoe Harbour in the heart of the city's waterfront, the 2025 Auckland Boat Show will welcome thousands of boating enthusiasts to experience a wide range of vessels and products over the four days.

The Palm Beach GT60 exudes style and sports appeal like no other. Its timeless, sleek, and effortlessly seductive profile is a head turner, whether the yacht's resting in a quiet anchorage or slicing through the waves at 43 knots.

Palm Beach GT60 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach GT60 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

The Palm Beach GT60 is everything you'd expect from a Palm Beach Motor Yachts in a slightly more modern and sportier footprint. This sports cruiser features exquisite lines, superior craftsmanship, exceptional fit and finish, and unparalleled build quality. It is equipped with next-generation construction and design technology to achieve unrivalled performance with untouchable fuel efficiency, no matter the sea conditions.

Added features such as a tender garage, enhanced interior spaces, and multiple ensuite staterooms make the Palm Beach GT 60 the ideal vessel for respite from the daily routine.

Designed by Mark Richards and his expert team, the Palm Beach GT60 is built using Palm Beach Motor yachts proprietary V-Warp ® Technology and powered by twin 725hp Volvo Penta IPS 1350s. This combination delivers class-leading speed, impressive performance, and untouchable fuel efficiency.

This year, Palm Beach Motor Yachts are proudly celebrating 30 years of designing and building luxury custom motor yachts for customers around the world. For three decades, Palm Beach Motor Yachts has not only built a portfolio of beautiful motor yachts ranging in size from 32 feet to 107 feet but has also fostered a global community of discerning enthusiasts and lifelong friends.

As a reflection on the brand's humble beginnings and the remarkable journey of building a prestigious global brand over the last 30 years, founder and CEO, Mark Richards has a clear directive to significantly invest in their customer service facilities and network to further enhance the overall experience for all their loyal customers.

Palm Beach GT60 layouts - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach GT60 layouts - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

This exciting next chapter for Palm Beach Motor Yachts also places significant emphasis on their commitment to sustainability, dramatically reducing CO2 emissions by fully utilising their ocean racing-inspired proprietary V-Warp ® Technology.

"We are committed to helping to lead the way toward a more fuel-efficient future, ensuring that our yachts and sustainability are well aligned," says Mark Richards, CEO and Founder of Palm Beach Motor Yachts.

Visitors attending the Auckland show have the opportunity to pre-book an exclusive tour onboard the Palm Beach GT 60 one of the palm Beach Motor Yachts factory-direct representatives.

Alternatively, you can find them at Jellicoe Harbour, Auckland, NZ, at Marina, Stand M30 during the show.

Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Jellicoe Harbour, Auckland, NZ
Location Marina, Stand M30

Find out all about the current and new models at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show, March 6-9.

Palm Beach GT60 model range - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach GT60 model range - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Specifications:

  • Length overall 67' 8" / 20.63m
  • Length on deck 58' 6" / 17.82 m
  • Beam: 17' 2" / 5.23 m
  • Air draft (Sedan): 16' / 4.9 m
  • Displacement (half load): LBS / KGS
  • Fuel capacity: 845 gal / 3,200 L
  • Water capacity: 264 gal / 1,000 L
  • Holding tank: 88 gal / 334 L
  • Top speed: 41 knots
  • Cruising speed: 21 knots
  • Range: 328 nm / 54 GPH / 21 KN
  • Draft: 2' 9" / 0.83 m
  • Engine: 2 X Volvo Penta D13 @ 1,000hp with Hamilton Waterjet HJ403 Twin Jet Drive

