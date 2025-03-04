Yanmar Marine International Asia to launch new crossover yacht CX570

by Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd 3 Mar 19:46 PST

Yanmar Marine International Asia, a Group company of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., has announced the launch of its new concept CX570 crossover yacht. Orders are scheduled to begin in autumn of 2025.

The newly developed CX570 combines functionality with luxury, making it ideal for fishing while featuring elegant aesthetics for cruising. The yacht offers a semi-customizable exterior and a range of layout options, making it a versatile, multi-purpose crossover yacht that enables a variety of marine activities in a single vessel.

For more than 50 years, the Yanmar Group has advanced marine technology in Japan, a nation bordered by some of the world's most challenging ocean currents. Yanmar's fishing vessels and pleasure boats are highly regarded for their operability and comfort, earning the trust of professional fishermen and fishing enthusiasts alike. Its high-performance, energy-efficient marine engines, designed with environmental sustainability in mind, have earned a global reputation for durability and reliability.

Yanmar has leveraged its in-house development, production, and sales capabilities, not only for boats, but also for various marine equipment and systems demonstrating the full strength of its value chain. This project represents the culmination of Yanmar's technological excellence, establishing the CX570 as the company's flagship vessel.

Through the CX570, Yanmar aims to establish a new category in the luxury crossover market while enhancing the possibilities of ocean leisure in collaboration with its customers, thereby contributing to the promotion of a global marine leisure culture.

Yanmar will exhibit at the Japan International Boat Show 2025, held from Thursday March 20 to Sunday March 23 at Pacifico Yokohama and Yokohama Bayside Marina. The booth will feature a 1/20 scale model of the CX570, along with VR content that allows visitors to experience the yacht's interior, offering a glimpse into the future of marine lifestyle with the CX570.

Concept of the CX570

The vast ocean holds endless possibilities. The CX570 is designed as a "Crossover Yacht that Opens New Horizons," embodying Yanmar's passion for expanding the potential of the marine lifestyle. This flagship model combines the functionality of Yanmar's well-regarded EX Series fishing cruiser with the elegance of the X47 Express Cruiser. The result is a yacht suited not only for fishing but also for cruising and island hopping, delivering unforgettable experiences whether enjoying leisure time, spending quality time with family, or having fun with friends.

Key Features

1. Interior Design Realizing Spacious Interiors and a Comfortable Offshore Experience

The vessel's onboard space, spanning over 50 feet, has been efficiently designed to eliminate any wasted space. With an interior height of 2,000mm, it can comfortably accommodate up to 15 guests for a cruising experience. In addition to a spacious deck and flybridge, the vessel is equipped with a large swim platform, making it ideal for a range of marine activities, including fishing.

The interior, designed in a Japanese Modern style, creates a serene and refined atmosphere. It features two suite cabins, a lounge, and a kitchen. The living area, filled with natural light, features sophisticated Italian materials, adding a touch of elegance to the onboard environment.

2. Reliable Cruising Performance and Advanced Sailing Support System

The new Yanmar vessel is equipped with two high output 6LT clean diesel engines, renowned worldwide for their efficiency, power and reliability. In addition, the yacht can be equipped with a suite of advanced vessel handling support systems that ensure stress-free operation and exceptional ride comfort, truly embodying the name of a flagship vessel.

See more on special website.

CX570 Specifications:

Length (LOA) 17.44m Beam (BOA) 4.80m Engine (type) YANMAR 6LT640×2 Fuel Tank Capacity (L) 2×1400L Freshwater Tank Capacity (L) 560L Number of Cabins 3 Number of heads (showers) 2 Applicable Certification Standards CE cat. B 15

Yanmar's Contribution to the Marine Sector

Yanmar combines human passion and ingenuity with finite resources to enhance energy conversion efficiency, maximizing the use of natural energy. Together with society, the company aims to achieve a "sustainable coexistence between humans and nature."

To realize this vision, Yanmar provides a diverse range of solutions for various maritime environments worldwide, including marine engines, pleasure boats, and marine equipment, powered by cutting-edge technology that leads the times.