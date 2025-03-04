New Grand Banks 62 to make global debut at the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show

Grand Banks 62 © Grand Banks Yachts Grand Banks 62 © Grand Banks Yachts

by Grand Banks Yachts 4 Mar 06:50 PST

What does it take to consistently design, build, and deliver luxury yachts that represent a new era of long-range cruising?

It takes a range of yachts that reflect an ingrained philosophy that perfection is indeed achievable and remind us that there are no half measures. It takes a visionary, a shipwright, a relentless competitor, and passionate yachtsman. It takes patience and a laser focus on core performance principles that other builders simply can't match. In a word, it takes the leadership and vision of Mark Richards.

Richards, a world-renowned ocean racer and shipwright, has transformed Grand Banks back into a pioneering, cutting-edge builder and continues to redefine long-range cruising by leading the way with products that combine speed and range. Today, with the launch of the new Grand Banks 62 at the Palm Beach International Boat Show in Florida, March 19-23, Richards continues to solidify the company's near 70-year history as a market leader and innovator.

"There is simply no other long-range cruising design on the water like this new Grand Banks," says Richards. "I remember as a kid working on GB42s coming into the yard. Decades later, I take this stewardship of the company very seriously every day. The principles you'll see in the Grand Banks 62 define the 60 series, and indeed our entire range. Less weight. More strength. Less fuel burn. More range. More speed, less resistance, and of course all this means more efficiency, resulting in lower emissions. I challenge anyone to simply compare the numbers, take our boat for a sea trial, and take a similar-size trawler-yacht or motor yacht, and you'll realize there is no comparison. The numbers tell the entire story, and, to demonstrate these numbers, you just need to take a look at her wake at any speed.

Based on initial sea trials at its launch, the Grand Banks 62 achieves a top speed of 30 knots, and a has high cruise speed of 27 knots. If owners' adventures lead them farther over the horizon, at 20 knots the total burn rate is 38 gallons-per-hour—an unmatched performance for this class of boat. A range of 2,000 nautical miles with 10-percent reserve is achieved at 10 knots.

These speeds are achieved at a near identical running angle throughout the speed curve, providing the ability for ocean-crossing range without floundering in troughs at displacement speeds. The ability to dial in speed and trim based on the sea state results in added comfort on board, and above all safety.

Twin Volvo D13s, rated at 900 horsepower each on straight shafts, with Twin Disc MGX 5096A marine transmissions, are standard. Optional engine packages include twin Volvo D13s with shaft drives rated at 1,000 horsepower each, or Volvo IPS 1200S rated at 900 horsepower each.

"Our buyers appreciate our philosophy that speed, range, and efficiency are not mutually exclusive," says Mark Richards. "My Grand Banks stewardship that began more than 11 years ago didn't start with asking about how we can keep doing everything the same as everyone else. Instead the mission is to focus on how can we lead the way and deliver ground-breaking designs that represent an entirely new era of long-range cruising."

Mark Richard's extensive experience led him to develop the company's V-Warp ® Technology which is foundational to the new Grand Banks 62 and all Grand Banks models built since 2016. This game-changing design and engineering process is a combination of hull form, exotic construction materials, and the build process itself. Trademarks of the V-Warp ® Technology hull include a knife-like entry at the bow, a graceful curvature amidships, and minimal deadrise at the transom. While other designs are pushing water and wasting energy, the Grand Banks is slicing through the seas effortlessly while consuming up to 70 percent less fuel.

Like all Grand Banks models, the Grand Bank 62 is built and infused with a precise ratio of resin to E-Glass, unidirectional, and multi-axial fiber. This results in a strong, fast, and efficient hull. The hull is then fused directly to the carbon fiber structure, bulkheads, deck, and superstructure of the Grand Banks 62. This all contributes to the company's significantly superior fuel efficiency, strength and class-leading performance. The model is available as a Flybridge or Skylounge.

The new Grand Banks 62 on display at the Palm Beach International Boat Show builds on the success of the hugely popular Grand Banks 60. The most noticeable difference between the two models is that the additional interior volume of the 62 allows for an enlarged starboard guest stateroom with an athwartships double bed and a single berth, as well as a utility area that incorporates a standard washer/dryer. With the additional length, Grand Banks added an en suite head for this starboard guest cabin, creating an extremely comfortable and luxurious three-stateroom, three-head layout to maximize cruising comfort.

The amidships master stateroom is built and designed for the ultimate in liveaboard comfort with a king bed, en suite head with large shower, abundant storage for liveaboard cruising, and streams of natural light and fresh breezes through the ports and overhead hatch. Forward, the VIP stateroom is outfitted with a queen berth and a dedicated head.

On the main deck, large windows bathe the saloon, helm area, and aft galley in natural light, and some open to provide natural ventilation. The line of sight from the lower helm and the companion seat to port allow easy handling in inclement weather or during a night passage. Like all Grand Banks models that came before her, the GB62 reveals the company's hallmark craftsmanship, complemented by an enhanced level of sophistication and elegance.

Several interior accommodations plans are available, including the Skylounge model, which has proven to be very popular on the company's flagship Grand Banks 85. Regardless of the layout chosen, Grand Banks works with each owner to ensure their Grand Banks directly reflects their experience, taste, and individual needs.

"The Palm Beach International Boat Show is an ideal venue to unveil the latest GB to our owners, the media, and loyal Grand Banks enthusiasts," says Richards. "We're looking forward to laying out the red carpet for everyone who would like to view the new Grand Banks 62."

Location: the Palm Beach International Boat Show: Ramp 8; Slip 224

Specifications: