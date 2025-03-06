Marine Auctions March Online Auction

5 Vessels -Unreserved

Online Auction Opening Friday 7th March Closing

Thursday 13th March 2025 at 2pm AEST.







5 Vessels Unreserved and Must be Sold





Please note' Due to Cyclone Alfred, the inspection day is,

Monday 10th March 10am to 2pm, at

Horizon Shores Marina, Steiglitz, Queensland.



Online Auction Closing.



Thursday 13th March 2025 at 2pm AEST



Please note, Extended Bidding applies to this Online Auction.







marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1714124/lots





We are now accepting entries



for our March 2025 Online Auction



Marine Online Auctions are proving very successful, our December 2024 had 100% and our January 2025 a 95% Clearance Rate.



Due to the exchange rate of the USD we are now getting more parties from the USA bidding on some of our vessels.



If you are not selling with Marine Online Auctions, you could be missing out on the highest bid.



For further information contact,



Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,

Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,





For further information contact,



Need a Vessel Valuation?



Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.

Contact Adrian at



AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390

Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.





For further Information regarding our services

Contact



Adrian Seiffert



Director

Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations





Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



Contact Adrian at AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390 Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation. For further Information regarding our services Contact Director