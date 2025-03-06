Marine Auctions March Online Auction
by Marine Auctions 5 Mar 22:33 PST
7-13 March 2025
Denique' 1958 Hugh Morris Bay Cruiser w Flybridge 8.22m © Marine Auctions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Vessels -Unreserved
Online Auction Opening Friday 7th March Closing
Thursday 13th March 2025 at 2pm AEST.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARINE ONLINE AUCTIONS
5 Vessels Unreserved and Must be Sold
Please click the (View Brochure) in Red Below
Please note' Due to Cyclone Alfred, the inspection day is,
Monday 10th March 10am to 2pm, at
Horizon Shores Marina, Steiglitz, Queensland.
Online Auction Closing.
Thursday 13th March 2025 at 2pm AESTPlease note, Extended Bidding applies to this Online Auction.Below is a Link to the Online Bidding Page marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1714124/lots .........................................................................................................................................
We are now accepting entries
for our March 2025 Online AuctionMarine Online Auctions are proving very successful, our December 2024 had 100% and our January 2025 a 95% Clearance Rate.
Due to the exchange rate of the USD we are now getting more parties from the USA bidding on some of our vessels.
If you are not selling with Marine Online Auctions, you could be missing out on the highest bid.
For further information contact,Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
.........................................................................................................................................................
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For further Information regarding our services
ContactAdrian Seiffert
DirectorMarine Auctions, Marine, Marine ValuationsPhone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
|
|
|
|