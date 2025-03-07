Please select your home edition
Auckland Boat Show gets underway 1.3kms of boats/marinas

by Isla McKechnie 6 Mar 17:24 PST
Lloyd Stevenson Boats are exhibiting at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show © Marcus Brummel Photography

Auckland’s marinas are alive with 1.3km of boats as the Auckland Boat Show gets underway.

  • 1.3km of boats on the marina
  • 222 boats overall
  • 24th edition of the show
  • Over 500 marine brands

The 24th edition of the Auckland Boat Show got underway Thursday, and central Auckland is filled with large luxury yachts and plenty of marine innovation.

This year’s show is a demonstration of the diverse marine industry and the market which drives it. Amongst the displays are charter superyachts of up to 30 metres, Kiwi-built RIBs designed for fishing, supercars, and marine technology companies driving innovations from propulsion to sea sickness technology, and others.

“The water is our happy place as Kiwis, and that’s reflected in this show,” says Sarah Klug, of Ocean Independence.

Part of the 1.3kms of floating exhibits at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography
Part of the 1.3kms of floating exhibits at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography

“New Zealanders are chartering large yachts, travelling further afield, and making the most of their time on the water.”

The show, in central Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre and Jellicoe Harbour, has become an annual release hub for new vessels and marine innovation and runs from today, through until Sunday.

Once focused primarily on domestic releases, it’s grown into the region’s show of choice to release large yachts and other vessels from around the world as the New Zealand boating market increasingly seeks out the new, innovative, and luxurious.

Part of the 1.3kms of floating exhibits at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography
Part of the 1.3kms of floating exhibits at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography

“In the 24 years of the Auckland Boat Show, we’ve seen a distinctive increase in the size of yachts displayed at the show,” says show organiser, Stacey Cook.

“Not only are we seeing much larger boats on display, with this year’s largest vessel sitting at 29 metres, we’re also seeing demand for luxury charter yachts as New Zealanders take to the seas, both here and in international waters.”

Some of those large yachts now entering the New Zealand market are from the Greek brand, Omikron Yachts, which has recently been awarded the prestigious European Power-boat Award for its OT-60 and launched a new flagship OT-80 off the back of that success.

“We’ve recognised the need for bigger and bigger yachts to grace the sparkling Waitemata,” says Paul McDonald of McD Yachts, the brokerage house introducing both the OT-60 and OT-80 to New Zealand.

“People’s yachts are an extension of their lifestyle – so going from their spacious homes or holiday homes leaves them seeking a similar experience of comfort and space aboard their yacht. In addition, having a 60 ft plus motor yacht like the Omikron OT-60 gives the opportunity of cruising Fiji or around the Pacific which gives a great winter vacation and also extends the usability of the yacht throughout the year,” adds McDonald.

“This trend will only continue.”

The event’s sea trial marina allows show visitors to not only learn about new products, vessels and services, but to also experience them on the Waitemata Harbour. companies. Known for that large sea trial area, and for providing a launching point for new marine releases, it is a favourite on the southern hemisphere marine calendar.

The show also has a fast-growing reputation for being a hub for innovation releases, with new technologies and fine-tuned services released at the show from within New Zealand’s marine industry.

“We’re a marine nation and it makes sense that we lead the world in creating better ways to be safer, faster, and more sustainable on the water,” says show organiser, Stacey Cook.

Tickets are on sale now at www.auckland-boatshow.com

