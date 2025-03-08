Jeanneau NC 1295 Coupe first look

Join Wade Clevenger from Jeanneau for an exclusive walkthrough of this stunning 40-foot cabin cruiser, which made its highly anticipated debut at the Miami Boat Show in February. Built for all-season adventures, the NC 1295 Coupe checks all the boxes.

Following the success of thee NC 1295 Fly, this new model takes versatility, innovation, and luxury to the next level with a spacious modular layout and cutting-edge design.

