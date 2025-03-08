Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Jeanneau NC 1295 Coupe first look

by Jeanneau 8 Mar 06:09 PST
Jeanneau NC 1295 Coupe © Jeanneau America

Introducing the NC 1295 Coupe, the latest flagship model designed for effortless family cruising.

Following the success of thee NC 1295 Fly, this new model takes versatility, innovation, and luxury to the next level with a spacious modular layout and cutting-edge design.

Join Wade Clevenger from Jeanneau for an exclusive walkthrough of this stunning 40-foot cabin cruiser, which made its highly anticipated debut at the Miami Boat Show in February. Built for all-season adventures, the NC 1295 Coupe checks all the boxes.

Related Articles

Jeanneau appoints new dealer in Indonesia
Expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region With its growing success in South East Asia, Jeanneau announces the appointment of Salaya Yachts as its exclusive dealer in Indonesia. This strategic partnership underlines the brand's commitment and confidence in the Indonesian market Posted on 25 Jan Jeanneau Yachts 55 to make Australian premiere
At the Melbourne Boat Show Jeanneau's latest innovation in yacht design has made it down under! Posted on 14 Oct 2024 2024 Performance Boating Sales Jeanneau Rendezvous
Over 25 yachts from all over NSW gathered on Sydney's Pittwater On Saturday 28th September over 25 yachts from all over NSW gathered on Sydney's Pittwater for the popular annual Performance Boating Sales Jeanneau Rendezvous. Posted on 2 Oct 2024 What comes after good?
Well if you get it right, then it's usually, great Well if you get it right, then it's usually, great. Miss the mark, and the slide down and out the other side is not so glorious. Good thing then that Jeanneau's new Sun Odyssey 350 is all about the former, and none of the latter. Posted on 17 Sep 2024 Jeanneau Yachts 55 arrives Down Under
Jeanneau's latest innovative yacht design has arrived in Australia Jeanneau's latest innovative yacht design has arrived in Australia. The long awaited Jeanneau Yachts 55 features a unique deck and cabin layout, with the two aft guest cabins completely isolated with their own companion ways. Posted on 22 Aug 2024 Jeanneau Yachts 60 #33 ready for delivery
Designed by Philipe Briand in collaboration with Andrew Winch Designed by Philipe Briand in collaboration with Andrew Winch, the Jeanneau Yachts 60 offers the perfect blend of elegance, sailing performance and livability. Posted on 9 Jul 2024 Recall operations for Sun Odysseys is ending
The EU authorities have issued a recall warning The EU authorities have issued a recall warning a few days ago regarding Jeanneau Sun Odyssey. Posted on 4 Jul 2024 Recapping the inaugural 'Jeanneau Days'
The first ever ‘Jeanneau Days' were run around the globe during May The first ever ‘Jeanneau Days' were run around the globe during May. They highlighted the breadth of the Jeanneau range across both power and sail. The new concept was presented by Jeanneau as a way to connect with our customers and prospects Posted on 22 Jun 2024 Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350 just arrived in Sydney
Set to premiere at the 2024 Sydney International Boat Show The very first example of the new Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 350 anywhere in this part of the world has just arrived at Performance Boating Sales. Posted on 21 Jun 2024 Jeanneau Yachts 60 at SCIBS
What a true luxury cruising yacht this really is Having just spent three days showing the yachting public over the Jeanneau Yachts 60 at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, my time on board reiterated what a true luxury cruising yacht this really is. Posted on 31 May 2024
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTERPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy