Jeanneau NC 1295 Coupe first look
by Jeanneau 8 Mar 06:09 PST
Jeanneau NC 1295 Coupe © Jeanneau America
Introducing the NC 1295 Coupe, the latest flagship model designed for effortless family cruising.
Following the success of thee NC 1295 Fly, this new model takes versatility, innovation, and luxury to the next level with a spacious modular layout and cutting-edge design.
Join Wade Clevenger from Jeanneau for an exclusive walkthrough of this stunning 40-foot cabin cruiser, which made its highly anticipated debut at the Miami Boat Show in February. Built for all-season adventures, the NC 1295 Coupe checks all the boxes.