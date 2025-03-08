Please select your home edition
Meet the new Albatross: A symphony of refit and renewal

by Damen Yachting 7 Mar 23:31 PST
Albatross © Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting relaunched ALBATROSS, a Delta Marine 72.2 m yacht that underwent an impressive refit and layout transformation in the last 26 months. She is a 72-metre originally built by Delta Marine that has undergone an expressive Amels Refit. This extensive refit of ALBATROSS is nothing short of extraordinary. This week she was brought back into the water for her final outfitting and sea trials.

The Damen Yachting refit of ALBATROSS is certainly a substantial one where the knowledge and expertise of the shipyard, in both large scale refits and new builds, has been key. Her visible exterior transformation highlights the extensive naval architecture changes whilst ALBATROSS has also been given an almost entirely new interior, designed by HarrisonEidsgaard.

The decision to refit rather than build new is both a bold and discerning choice. The Owners of ALBATROSS, preferring the unique potential of enhancing existing vessels, embarked on a transformative journey with Amels.

Major engineering reworks

The scope of works have seen an extension to her original length of 7 meters overall. We removed 10 meters and added 17 meters. The reconfiguration in layout, both interior and exterior, has seen the addition of a Beach Club including wellness centre, a large exterior pool, a Winter Garden, enlarged exterior seating areas. Refitting a 72 metre superyacht presents its own unique challenges, particularly when altering and extending fundamental aspects of her structure.

Michel Coens, Head of Refit & Services at Damen Yachting: "It has been an incredible journey undertaking the refit of ALBATROSS in collaboration with everyone involved including the Owners team, Harrison Eidsgaard and our Amels Refit specialists. The scale and magnitude of this refit has been a team effort. We have reconfigured the layout and carried out major engineering reworks. Her transformation is stunning. You can still see hints of her original DNA which have been reshaped and reworked to meet the Owners ownership needs moving forward."

Albatross - photo © Damen Yachting
Albatross - photo © Damen Yachting

Overcoming Obstacles with Ease

The biggest challenge was the extension of the hull and ensuring the boat's stability. To be able to do this, the exhaust systems were lifted due to the increased weight and reengineer numerous systems. It has been a collective effort, drawing on the extensive experience of Damen Yachting engineers and designers to ensure the boat performs flawlessly and to the Owner's expectations.

A refit based on Amels

"The Owners are passionate about boating and are eagerly await the boat's return," Captain Nathan Milicich mentions enthusiastically. Their excitement is matched by our commitment, combined with Damen Yachting's, to deliver a boat that is safe, beautifully crafted, and ready for their adventures. In essence, the refit of ALBATROSS represents a blend of tradition and innovation, based on Amels, driven by a shared passion for the sea and boating in its most natural form.

Albatross - photo © Damen Yachting
Albatross - photo © Damen Yachting

ALBATROSS at a Glance:

  • Length: 79.2 m/260ft
  • Delivery 2025
  • 2149 GT
  • 12 guests, 2 staff, 18 crew plus Captain
  • Interior Design by Harrison Eidsgaard
  • Exterior Design by Harrison Eidsgaard
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

