Auckland Boat Show: Collaboration pushes the New Zealand marine industry forward

by Isla McKechnie 7 Mar 23:18 PST
Part of the 1.3kms of floating exhibits at the 2025 Auckland Boat Show © Marcus Brummel Photography

In a challenging market, New Zealand marine companies are pulling together to further boating excellence.

The Auckland Boat Show has just wrapped up its third day of four, and the 2025 show is emerging as one of innovation and collaboration.

“In our industry, we are collaborating and pushing each other forward,” said Tracey Stevenson, president of the NZ Marine Industry Association at an exhibitor function on Friday night.

“It’s been a challenging time for business, but looking around the show we can see the resilience of the New Zealand marine industry in innovating and meeting these challenges."

At the same exhibitor function Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, echoed Stevenson’s thoughts, welcoming the more than 200 businesses and organisations on site.

“It’s great to be here for the 2025 Auckland Boat Show. In New Zealand, we design, build, store, sell and service recreational and commercial vessels, and it’s great to be here for the 24th edition of the show. It’s a moderately tricky market at the moment, but everyone here has been positive and friendly.”

“So enjoy the boat show, enjoy the hospitality.”

The show, in its 24th year, is held in central Auckland and attracts brokers and marine companies from New Zealand, Australia and further afield.

“The people who have been coming through the door have come with targeted enquiries, and plenty of quality buyers coming through,” said show organiser Stacey Cook.

The show, in central Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre and Jellicoe Harbour, has become an annual release hub for new vessels and marine innovation and runs from today, through until Sunday.

New Zealand company, SeeLEVEL, presented its ground-breaking seasickness technology at the show; a virtual reality headset proven to eliminate sea sickness within 12 minutes. While on the marina, Gisborne’s Dickey Boats debuted its latest vessel. The Pacific 62; an exciting yacht designed for adventuring into furtherest reaches of the Pacific.

Close by, Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders presented its Catalyst tender. The ultra-slick tender, designed as a superyacht tender and chase boat, is fullycustomisable and receiving enquiries from around the world.

“In the 24 years of the Auckland Boat Show, we’ve seen a distinctive increase in the size of yachts displayed at the show,” says show organiser, Stacey Cook.

“Not only are we seeing much larger boats on display, with this year’s largest vessel sitting at 29 metres, we’re also seeing demand for luxury charter yachts as New Zealanders take to the seas, both here and in international waters.”

“We’re a marine nation and it makes sense that we lead the world in creating better ways to be safer, faster, and more sustainable on the water,” says Cook.

Tickets are on sale now. aucklandboatshow.com

