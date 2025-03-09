Two boats. Same Direction.

by John Curnow, Sail-World.com AUS Editor 9 Mar 14:00 PDT

You know the deal... It means there's a race on. So, the second South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous is set for August 26 to 29, 2025, and if it is even half as much fun and interesting as the first one, then it will only serve to bolster its burgeoning reputation.

Now if you delve a bit deeper, you will find that just two yachts appeared for the inaugural event (BTW 22m plus LOA is required to get in the door). Now it's OK. I have been accused of creating material on the proverbial 'Talk It Up Cup' before, and dare say it will occur again in this life. Yet before anyone takes to the keys, please read on to find out why this one deserves to have some air pushed its way.

Firstly, there is the palm trees and beaches rule, of which Fiji has exceptional levels of both. Next there is snorkelling, diving, and fishing. Tick again. A warm culture and good political stability these days just adds to the relaxation. Tick once more. Now in terms of the event, it is open to both power and sail with an absolutely nominal entry fee that includes all of the galas (Island Style of course), with the sail category enjoying splendid, relaxed racing. Think Raja Muda, and you are probably there. No sheep stations on the line, but probably bottles of excellent liquor...

The Motor Yachts look set to get a Poker Run sort of affair, and the event's creator, Linda Berry, was not averse to some of them being marks of the course, which will engage everyone and only add to the already super-strong camaraderie. Also, you won't need to get the Big Eyes out to find them, which is kind of handy. Potentially, not even a GPS fix... 'That's your bearing, round to Port when you come across the big steel thing' (N.B. Leave room for the anchor chain BTW). Equally, when we were talking, she was up for the idea of an all-in, grand sail past the traditional Drua that is the Committee Boat. It will all make for sensational imagery, if nothing else.

So, before we talk with Linda, who lives in Fiji these days, set your mind to this. It is part swashbuckling from say the 20s or 30s (and the first to take a superyacht called Sirocco there does get an award). Part Ben Cropp, and Ron and Valerie Taylor. Part domicile for ex-pat French painters from yesteryear. Part grand old age of travel on the Great Liners, with a soupçon of Victorian travelogue thrown in, and 100% dedicated to the primary cause - switch off. In today's world, it is unrivalled.

Yes, you have satellite coverage, a number of Five Star resorts to enjoy (cue Kokomo Private Island, by way of example), some good marinas to use for tender access (think Musket Cove), and capable agents to handle admin and provedores, but the driving mission is entirely, completely and unilaterally about making memories. Real and ever-lasting ones, at that. Oh. And did someone say stunning vistas EVERYWHERE, yet? Well, consider it done, right now. So, what's not to like?

Berry has created an enviable reputation in the Superyacht sector from yacht builders to regatta management and started her sailing life early in a Sabot. Cruising in Fiji is very well regarded already, but what is needed to get the big craft there are some events specifically for superyachts. You need some reasons. Some highlights for them to make the one-to-three-year plans that are required to get the boats out of the Med or the USA, as well as draw out the ones currently in the Caribbean, or New Zealand, Australia, and Asia that can make it for this year's event.

"It was with the late Lang Walker that we first hatched the idea to offer superyachts a place to come to in the Pacific at 'the fork in the road', once they had traversed the Pacific from Panama to Galapagos, onto the Marquesas and thence Tahiti, before arriving in Fiji, after which you have to elect New Zealand or Australia as your destination," said Berry.

"This is the best place to hold such a casual rendezvous, not just because of its locale, but also the people, and because I live here and can facilitate it all. The idea is to experience the South Pacific, so it is not just about Fiji, it is about highlighting Vanuatu, Tahiti, the Cook Islands, and Kiribati, as well as Tonga and so forth. Superyacht tourism is viewed upon favourably, right throughout the region as they recognise the low impact high return, and of course this is appealing to many owners."

"We have everything from little venues, super-secret special activities, coral restoration projects, world class Spas, all manner of water sports, cultural exposés (like Land Diving in Vanuatu), and long lunches covered. The latter will be at Musket Cove's Beach Bar, that is right on the sand, with turquoise water all around us, and accommodate 75 or more of us. Safe havens like Port Denerau Marina will be able to look after vessels up to 85m. The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous will simply be special. Anyone travelling from far afield will be able to go back and tell their friends that it must be on their bucket list. One owner said to me the other day that Fiji has always been on theirs, and not achieved thus far, so they are making it so for 2025!"

There are plenty of facilities in Australia and New Zealand to look after the yachts once they have done the exploratory stuff, which does require an effort, no matter whether they come from near or far, but it is so easy and the organisations are world class.

That is great, because the new generation of owner is highly likely to have the whole thing appeal to them. "Superyacht owners/charterers are getting younger, and more adventurous for a start. Some have had exposure to superyachts via their family over the last two generations, and know what yachting can offer, but want to add everything from kiteboarding, foiling and winging, diving, even submarines into the mix (fish, coral and wrecks all on offer)," added Berry.

"Then when they want that special touch, like say massages or golf, there are places like Six Senses, Como Laucala, Cousteau Resort, and Vomo Resort to choose from. Once owners, crew and guests see what the South Pacific has to offer, they will be back. With friends..."

"An interested owner has literally just asked me, 'What can we do there?' I said, well, what do you want to do? He replied, 'Diving, snorkelling, spa treatments and long walks.' I was like, okay, we can do all of that, and more. For instance, you can add in swim with the whales in Tonga, just ask, and it is possible. The other thing they all ask for is isolation, just the peace and quiet away from the maddening world. We have that covered!"

"A few hours laying on beach without any worry of conflict or interuption can be enough for owners, and they are very environmentally conscious, so low impact is part of it, but also a level of philanthropy towards the greater good and we do this with the Fiji Yachting Association being our primary benefactor. They might have sails like tissues, and boats that just float, but they are so, so enthusiastic, and we are fundraising to help them out. This greater contribution makes it a real win for everyone, fiscally and spiritually."

By way of example, Berry shared a very personal experience. "Kokomo Private Island has a Manta Ray Conservation Project, and they took us out to snorkel with them. Honestly, all I thought to myself was I can die now. I've seen something so magnificent that the rest of my bucket list is irrelevant. Seeing something the size of a Volkswagen Kombi van coming towards you, just floating, drifting along, well it's just amazing."

"I hope that people who come and hang out with us at the South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous go and try and experience all these sorts of things for themselves."

A magnificent combination of history and romance, with the required modernity and all the rest of it. Interested? Go here to begin the journey.

It's enough to make you go and charter something to be there, me thinks so...

Please enjoy your yachting, stay safe, and thanks for tuning into Sail-World.com

John Curnow

Sail-World.com AUS Editor