Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Two boats. Same Direction.

by John Curnow, Sail-World.com AUS Editor 9 Mar 14:00 PDT
You can be a part of it! The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous © Matt Crawford

You know the deal... It means there's a race on. So, the second South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous is set for August 26 to 29, 2025, and if it is even half as much fun and interesting as the first one, then it will only serve to bolster its burgeoning reputation.

Now if you delve a bit deeper, you will find that just two yachts appeared for the inaugural event (BTW 22m plus LOA is required to get in the door). Now it's OK. I have been accused of creating material on the proverbial 'Talk It Up Cup' before, and dare say it will occur again in this life. Yet before anyone takes to the keys, please read on to find out why this one deserves to have some air pushed its way.

Palm Tree and Beach rule personified - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford
Palm Tree and Beach rule personified - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford

Firstly, there is the palm trees and beaches rule, of which Fiji has exceptional levels of both. Next there is snorkelling, diving, and fishing. Tick again. A warm culture and good political stability these days just adds to the relaxation. Tick once more. Now in terms of the event, it is open to both power and sail with an absolutely nominal entry fee that includes all of the galas (Island Style of course), with the sail category enjoying splendid, relaxed racing. Think Raja Muda, and you are probably there. No sheep stations on the line, but probably bottles of excellent liquor...

No need for the Big Eyes if the Motor Yachts are the marks of the course - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford
No need for the Big Eyes if the Motor Yachts are the marks of the course - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford

The Motor Yachts look set to get a Poker Run sort of affair, and the event's creator, Linda Berry, was not averse to some of them being marks of the course, which will engage everyone and only add to the already super-strong camaraderie. Also, you won't need to get the Big Eyes out to find them, which is kind of handy. Potentially, not even a GPS fix... 'That's your bearing, round to Port when you come across the big steel thing' (N.B. Leave room for the anchor chain BTW). Equally, when we were talking, she was up for the idea of an all-in, grand sail past the traditional Drua that is the Committee Boat. It will all make for sensational imagery, if nothing else.

Errol up the mast on Sirocco - photo © Southern Woodenboat Sailing
Errol Flynn up the mast on Sirocco - photo © Southern Woodenboat Sailing

So, before we talk with Linda, who lives in Fiji these days, set your mind to this. It is part swashbuckling from say the 20s or 30s (and the first to take a superyacht called Sirocco there does get an award). Part Ben Cropp, and Ron and Valerie Taylor. Part domicile for ex-pat French painters from yesteryear. Part grand old age of travel on the Great Liners, with a soupçon of Victorian travelogue thrown in, and 100% dedicated to the primary cause - switch off. In today's world, it is unrivalled.

Yes, you have satellite coverage, a number of Five Star resorts to enjoy (cue Kokomo Private Island, by way of example), some good marinas to use for tender access (think Musket Cove), and capable agents to handle admin and provedores, but the driving mission is entirely, completely and unilaterally about making memories. Real and ever-lasting ones, at that. Oh. And did someone say stunning vistas EVERYWHERE, yet? Well, consider it done, right now. So, what's not to like?

Who would not want to sail here? The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford
Who would not want to sail here? The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford

Berry has created an enviable reputation in the Superyacht sector from yacht builders to regatta management and started her sailing life early in a Sabot. Cruising in Fiji is very well regarded already, but what is needed to get the big craft there are some events specifically for superyachts. You need some reasons. Some highlights for them to make the one-to-three-year plans that are required to get the boats out of the Med or the USA, as well as draw out the ones currently in the Caribbean, or New Zealand, Australia, and Asia that can make it for this year's event.

"It was with the late Lang Walker that we first hatched the idea to offer superyachts a place to come to in the Pacific at 'the fork in the road', once they had traversed the Pacific from Panama to Galapagos, onto the Marquesas and thence Tahiti, before arriving in Fiji, after which you have to elect New Zealand or Australia as your destination," said Berry.

All smiles - Vuda Marina Hospitality Team - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford
All smiles - Vuda Marina Hospitality Team - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford

"This is the best place to hold such a casual rendezvous, not just because of its locale, but also the people, and because I live here and can facilitate it all. The idea is to experience the South Pacific, so it is not just about Fiji, it is about highlighting Vanuatu, Tahiti, the Cook Islands, and Kiribati, as well as Tonga and so forth. Superyacht tourism is viewed upon favourably, right throughout the region as they recognise the low impact high return, and of course this is appealing to many owners."

"We have everything from little venues, super-secret special activities, coral restoration projects, world class Spas, all manner of water sports, cultural exposés (like Land Diving in Vanuatu), and long lunches covered. The latter will be at Musket Cove's Beach Bar, that is right on the sand, with turquoise water all around us, and accommodate 75 or more of us. Safe havens like Port Denerau Marina will be able to look after vessels up to 85m. The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous will simply be special. Anyone travelling from far afield will be able to go back and tell their friends that it must be on their bucket list. One owner said to me the other day that Fiji has always been on theirs, and not achieved thus far, so they are making it so for 2025!"

Guests at Waitui Beach Club, Denarau Island, Fiji - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford
Guests at Waitui Beach Club, Denarau Island, Fiji - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford

There are plenty of facilities in Australia and New Zealand to look after the yachts once they have done the exploratory stuff, which does require an effort, no matter whether they come from near or far, but it is so easy and the organisations are world class.

That is great, because the new generation of owner is highly likely to have the whole thing appeal to them. "Superyacht owners/charterers are getting younger, and more adventurous for a start. Some have had exposure to superyachts via their family over the last two generations, and know what yachting can offer, but want to add everything from kiteboarding, foiling and winging, diving, even submarines into the mix (fish, coral and wrecks all on offer)," added Berry.

Welcome Lai at Vuda Marina Boat Shed Bar - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford
Welcome Lai at Vuda Marina Boat Shed Bar - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford

"Then when they want that special touch, like say massages or golf, there are places like Six Senses, Como Laucala, Cousteau Resort, and Vomo Resort to choose from. Once owners, crew and guests see what the South Pacific has to offer, they will be back. With friends..."

"An interested owner has literally just asked me, 'What can we do there?' I said, well, what do you want to do? He replied, 'Diving, snorkelling, spa treatments and long walks.' I was like, okay, we can do all of that, and more. For instance, you can add in swim with the whales in Tonga, just ask, and it is possible. The other thing they all ask for is isolation, just the peace and quiet away from the maddening world. We have that covered!"

When there is no wind - throw out the fishing line. Manoa Rey(holding fishing rod) Tahiti Tourisme, Olivia Michel, Superyacht Gatherings PR - photo © Matt Crawford
When there is no wind - throw out the fishing line. Manoa Rey(holding fishing rod) Tahiti Tourisme, Olivia Michel, Superyacht Gatherings PR - photo © Matt Crawford

"A few hours laying on beach without any worry of conflict or interuption can be enough for owners, and they are very environmentally conscious, so low impact is part of it, but also a level of philanthropy towards the greater good and we do this with the Fiji Yachting Association being our primary benefactor. They might have sails like tissues, and boats that just float, but they are so, so enthusiastic, and we are fundraising to help them out. This greater contribution makes it a real win for everyone, fiscally and spiritually."

By way of example, Berry shared a very personal experience. "Kokomo Private Island has a Manta Ray Conservation Project, and they took us out to snorkel with them. Honestly, all I thought to myself was I can die now. I've seen something so magnificent that the rest of my bucket list is irrelevant. Seeing something the size of a Volkswagen Kombi van coming towards you, just floating, drifting along, well it's just amazing."

The crew enjoying their sailing aboard Kawil - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford
The crew enjoying their sailing aboard Kawil - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford

"I hope that people who come and hang out with us at the South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous go and try and experience all these sorts of things for themselves."

A magnificent combination of history and romance, with the required modernity and all the rest of it. Interested? Go here to begin the journey.

It's enough to make you go and charter something to be there, me thinks so...

Crazy Horse powering along - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford
Crazy Horse powering along - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford

Please enjoy your yachting, stay safe, and thanks for tuning into Sail-World.com

John Curnow
Sail-World.com AUS Editor

Winners are grinners - Crazy Horse and that splendid trophy - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford
Winners are grinners - Crazy Horse and that splendid trophy - The South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous - photo © Matt Crawford

Related Articles

Point of difference - Pacifica 44
Take me away. Far, far away. OK. Here's the Pacifica 44, which is perfect for the job. 3000nm. Boom. There's your unique selling proposition, right there. Real range. Reliable passage making times/distances at 10 knots as your base marker and unbelievable autonomy means the Pacifica 44 harnesses the absolute best a sailing vessel can offer. Posted on 27 Feb PBMY - 30 years to become an overnight success
Palm Beach Motor Yachts turns 30 in 2025 Palm Beach Motor Yachts turns 30 in 2025. Commencing operations in Palm Beach, Australia with the Palm Beach 38, it wasn't long before more space was required. They then moved to Mona Vale, just a bit further down Sydney's Northern Beaches peninsula... Posted on 28 Jan Earliest videos of the New York Boat Show
A look back into our video archive, to see how far we can go With the 2025 edition of the Show about to start in a few days, lets see how far back in time our video archive can go, with footage from early shows. The best we can do is 1937. Posted on 19 Jan Big Cats IV
You have made this series oh-so-popular, and oft requested more instalments Thank you. You have made this series oh-so-popular. Additionally, you have oft requested more instalments, which is also greatly appreciated. So, we started all this back in September of 2021 with Big Cats I. Posted on 2 Dec 2024 Making time to take time
Selene might not be top of mind, but you'll be happy you took time to find out Funny thing is that this title applied to both parties. Me, because we had to make time to find out more about Selene, as they are not what you might refer to as 'top of mind'. It's OK. They admit to that. Posted on 6 Nov 2024 Savvy Navvy - making boating more accessible
I spoke to founder Jelte Liebrand about his background, philosophy, the app itself The rise of Savvy Navvy in the world of boating navigation has been spectacular, with over 2 million downloads of the app. Posted on 21 Oct 2024 Who makes a better BBQ?
Hold that thought. We'll revert, as this story about Sabre is right in the middle of our wheelhouse Hold that thought. We'll come back to it, because this story is right, bang, smack in the middle of our wheelhouse. Sabre is part of a small group of boatbuilders who started out making yachts (sailboats) before venturing into motor yachts. Posted on 24 Sep 2024 For when looks not only matter, they count!
It's in the way the canopy integrates, and her amazing folding bulwark It's the look of her, for sure. She's just got something about her. It's in the way the canopy integrates, and her amazing folding bulwark. It is like the boat is sort of on steroids, but remains elegant, and everyone's interested to see her. Posted on 10 Sep 2024 Do it on an empty stomach
Now I bet you thought that means this editorial is going to be about seasickness. Uh-uh Now I bet you thought that means this editorial is going to be about seasickness. Uh-uh. Actually, it is about hospitality. More specifically, Turkish hospitality, which is incredibly generous, and always involves heaps of food. Posted on 28 Aug 2024 Magnificent journey and an awesome passage
43 years and 7000 nautical miles. The former is the journey, and the latter is the passage 43 years and 7000 nautical miles. Both are very weighty numbers in their own right. Both have tremendous significance. Both apply to the same greater subject here. Now the former is the journey, and the latter is the passage. Posted on 14 Aug 2024
Palm Beach Motor YachtsMaritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy