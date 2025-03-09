Please select your home edition
Auckland Boat Show: Positivity in the industry as the 2025 Auckland Boat Show comes to a close

by Isla McKechnie 8 Mar 20:41 PDT
Auckland Boat Show - March 7, 2025 © Marcus Brummel Photography

The Auckland Boat Show has come to a close for 2025, and exhibitors report a positive show with strong enquiries.

“It’s been a fun show with great, high energy and we’re feeling a lot of positivity in the industry for the future,” said Nicky Malcon, of JP CRAFTS, which had its brand new production RIB on display.

The show, in its 24th edition, is the annual launching point for new releases, and this year had 1.3kilometres of boats on the water, 222 boats in the show overall, and four days of exceptional sunshine as New Zealanders came out to enjoy the waterfront event.

“Awesome,” said R Marine’s Craig Torckler, “If I had one word for this show it would be awesome. Great show, great weather, and great people.”

Auckland Boat Show - March 7, 2025 - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography
Auckland Boat Show - March 7, 2025 - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography

Organiser Stacey Cook has been pleased with the show’s performance, reporting a show of repeat exhibitors and plenty of new companies.

“The show is fantastic at showcasing new launches and we’ve been thrilled with the quality of the marine industry launches this year. From clever new tech products like Sea Turner’s tender launching and See-LEVEL’s innovative sea sickness solution, to head-turning boats like Lloyd Stevenson’s Catalyst tender, and the two Sunreef Yachts catamarans on show, we are so pleased with this year’s event,” said Cook.

The show ran from 6-9 March and is designed to showcase marine industry companies on and around the water in central Auckland.

“This has been our first New Zealand show and we’ve been thrilled with the reception we’ve had here, and visitors’ response to the brands we represent,” says Short Marine’s Lauren Thomas.

“In our industry, we are collaborating and pushing each other forward,” said Tracey Stevenson, president of the NZ Marine Industry Association at an exhibitor function on Friday night.

Auckland Boat Show - March 7, 2025 - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography
Auckland Boat Show - March 7, 2025 - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography

“It’s been a challenging time for business, but looking around the show we can see the resilience of the New Zealand marine industry in innovating and meeting these challenges."

At the same exhibitor function Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, echoed Stevenson’s thoughts, welcoming the more than 200 businesses and organisations on site.

“It’s great to be here for the 2025 Auckland Boat Show. In New Zealand, we design, build, store, sell and service recreational and commercial vessels, and it’s great to be here for the 24th edition of the show. It’s a moderately tricky market at the moment, but everyone here has been positive and friendly.”

“So enjoy the boat show, enjoy the hospitality.”

Auckland Boat Show - March 7, 2025 - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography
Auckland Boat Show - March 7, 2025 - photo © Marcus Brummel Photography

The show, in its 24th year, is held in central Auckland and attracts brokers and marine companies from New Zealand, Australia and further afield.

“The people who have been coming through the door have come with targeted enquiries, and plenty of quality buyers coming through,” said show organiser Stacey Cook.

“We’re a marine nation and it makes sense that we lead the world in creating better ways to be safer, faster, and more sustainable on the water,” says Cook.

