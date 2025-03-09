Please select your home edition
Three Iguanas in Thailand for a spectacular boat trip

by Iguana Yachts 8 Mar 22:45 PDT
Three Iguanas in Thailand for a spectacular boat trip © Iguana Yachts

The Iguana Commuter has arrived in Thailand with our sales representative, Toby Scruby. By bringing our amphibious boat to the region, we have had the opportunity to experience how Iguana Yachts perfectly fits Thailand's boating lifestyle with our local dealer MF Group.

From cruising the stunning coastline to effortless beach landings, the Iguana provides unparalleled freedom, making island hopping easier than ever. This latest delivery and sea trial demonstrated why Iguana Yachts is the ultimate solution for exploring Thailand's waters.

A Black Iguana Commuter delivered in Thailand

Thailand's stunning coastline just welcomed a brand-new black Iguana Commuter, delivered by our sales representative, Toby Scruby, to our local dealer Motor Field Group Thailand.

The Commuter is the most advanced model in the Iguana range. It effortlessly transitions between land and water, ensuring a smooth and dry experience. It is the perfect tender for a superyacht or the ideal vessel for island hopping and adventure.

Iguana Commuter

Three Iguanas in Thailand for a spectacular boat trip - photo © Iguana Yachts
Three Iguanas in Thailand for a spectacular boat trip - photo © Iguana Yachts

One Sea Trial, Three Iguanas

What is better than an Iguana at sea? Three Iguanas cruising together!

To celebrate our latest delivery, we embarked on an unforgettable boat trip with not one, but three Iguanas, the Iguana X100, X100 White Edition, and the new Iguana Commuter.

From smooth sailing across crystal-clear waters to seamless beach landings, this trip was the perfect showcase of Iguana's amphibious capabilities.

Schedule your sea trial.

Three Iguanas in Thailand for a spectacular boat trip - photo © Iguana Yachts
Three Iguanas in Thailand for a spectacular boat trip - photo © Iguana Yachts

MF Group, Our Official Dealer in Thailand

Looking to experience an Iguana for yourself? Motor Field Company (Thailand) Co. Ltd., is our official dealer in Thailand.

Established in 2004, MF Group specializes in the import, distribution, and sale of premium boats and marine equipment. With nearly 20 years of experience, they have built a reputation for offering only the highest-quality products and expert service. Their philosophy, "Icons of Premium and Quality", aligns perfectly with our innovative excellence.

Motor Field Group Thailand

