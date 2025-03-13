Eyachts, TMG Yachts & COBLI expand again: New Rose Bay office marks continued growth

Rose Bay Marina © Eyachts Rose Bay Marina © Eyachts

by Eyachts 13 Mar 01:52 PDT

Leading the way in the Australian luxury yacht industry, Eyachts, TMG Yachts, and COBLI are expanding yet again. With nationwide offices in all major states, the group has now introduced its fourth Sydney office, located at Rose Bay Marina in the Eastern Suburbs.

This strategic expansion reinforces the group's dominance in the market and commitment to delivering exceptional service to yacht owners and enthusiasts. With existing Sydney locations in Pittwater (Quays Marina), Middle Harbour (The Spit), and a showroom in Warriewood, the addition of Rose Bay further strengthens their presence across the region.

The move comes as COBLI, the group's exclusive syndicate, prepares to launch the first PRESTIGE 420 into its fleet from Rose Bay. This milestone is closely followed by the highly anticipated arrival of an Axopar 45, further cementing Sydney Harbour as a premier boating destination for the group.

To celebrate the opening, Eyachts, TMG Yachts, and COBLI will host a five Open Days at Rose Bay Marina on March 21st-25th, showcasing both the PRESTIGE 420 and Axopar 45. Guests are invited to explore the new space, step aboard these incredible yachts, and meet the team.

"Our expansion into Rose Bay reflects our ongoing success and dedication to providing the best yachting experience in Australia," said John Cowpe, Managing Director of TMG Yachts and COBLI. "With our growing fleet and increasing demand, this new office allows us to better serve our customers in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs and beyond."