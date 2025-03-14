Baglietto expands range with new T54

Baglietto T54 © Baglietto Baglietto T54 © Baglietto

by Baglietto 14 Mar 07:18 PDT

Baglietto's range expands with a new 54m named T54 under 500GT pencilled by Francesco Paszkowski Design.

While sharing similarities with her successful sistership T52 (the brand's top model, with 9 units already sold), this new yacht is in fact somehow taking the baton from her.

This new model's classic and slender lines preserve the timeless beauty of the range, but the increased length adds harmony to both profile and shapes; and the volumes are extraordinary - unmatched on a yacht of this size.

The aft area still develops over three interconnected levels, but is now even larger than on the T52, which means there is generous room for a proper lounge area around the infinity pool. A wellness area with spa and gym is directly accessible from the beach platform.

The interior layout features significant innovations, first and foremost in the master stateroom, which is now larger and gains a private veranda offering an amazing view of the sea.

Technical areas have been rearranged, allowing the main saloon to open onto the outer deck thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that also let in plenty of natural light.

As for accommodation, one more guest cabin has been added on the upper deck, which retains the characteristic three-sided sky lounge full opening. Not to mention that the sun deck - the signature feature of all Baglietto yachts - is now even wider, reaching 150 sqm.

The T54 mounts Caterpillar C32 engines and can be fitted with hybrid propulsion upon request.

The fist hull is currently under construction, available for sale with delivery expected in 2027.