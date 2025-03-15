Ava Yachts sells first Kando85 Model

by AvA Yachts 15 Mar 09:18 PDT

AvA Yachts is delighted to announce that the first hull of its Kando85 model has been sold with Maria Razumi from Smart Yachts introducing the buyer. Delivery is scheduled for early 2026.

At 25.70m length overall the Kando85 is constructed with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, and with a hull length of under 24m can either be operated by crew or run privately as an owner-operated vessel.

Designed as a full displacement world cruiser capable of immense distances and long periods at sea the Kando85 boasts an outstanding interior volume of 160 GT and with her 24000 lt fuel tanks and fuel consumption of just 63lts/hr at a cruising speed of 10 knots a range of over 4000 nautical miles is achieved. Powered by twin Volvo Penta D13 MH 450hp commercial duty engines the Kando85 will reach a maximum speed of 12 knots.

The standard internal configuration is a four cabin arrangement with a main deck forward master suite.

Atilla Küçükdiker the Chairman and Founder of AvA Yachts said "This sale confirms our belief that there is very strong interest in a proper global explorer in this size range. Kando85 is at the right size point to be able to be either a fully crewed yacht or for an experienced couple or family to either run it themselves or with minimal crew. Kando85 is super strong with an underwater steel thickness of 8-10mm and multiple watertight bulkheads for ultimate safety. Offering unrivalled equipment and technical levels she is a phenomenally economical yacht which will take her new Owners on adventures the world over safely and efficiently in complete luxury. We hope they will be very happy".

Maria Razumi from Smart Yachts added "When we saw the Kando85 under construction last summer on a visit to the Antalya Free Zone we immediately and instinctively knew that it was a build we could 100% find the buyer for. Her levels of construction were very high and she is just a gorgeous looking explorer yacht that an Owner can feel total confidence at sea with. We are confident that our Customer will be extremely happy with his new Kando85".

The keel was laid for Kando85 in March 2024 and construction began with her being a speculative project.

Kando85 hull numbers #2 & #3 are commencing construction now and are available for purchase for Q1 2027 delivery.