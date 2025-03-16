Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Axopar 37 Sun Top review: from Australia's original Axopar owner, Peter

by eyachts 16 Mar 15:40 PDT 22-26 May 2025
Axopar 37 Sun Top © eyachts.com.au

Over the past decade, Axopar, together with Eyachts, has built a globally renowned brand, with over 350 boats now cruising Australian waters.

Peter holds the distinction of being the first Axopar owner in Australia, and years later, he remains as passionate as ever—now at the helm of his new Axopar 37 Sun Top. In this Axopar 37 Sun Top review, Peter compares the Axopar 28 vs 37 and reflects on his journey from discovering the brand to upgrading his boat, sharing why he believes there's still nothing quite like an Axopar on the water.

The first Axopar owner in Australia - photo © eyachts.com.au
The first Axopar owner in Australia - photo © eyachts.com.au

The first Axopar owner in Australia

When Peter became the first person in Australia to own an Axopar, he had no idea he was making history. "I didn't realize at the time, but apparently I was the first. Maybe I was a groundbreaker without even knowing," Peter reflects. "We had just moved to Bayview on the water, and I thought, 'I need a boat.'"

Peter had previously purchased a Solaris Yacht through Eyachts owner Peter Hrones, so he reached out again. That was when he was introduced to the Axopar 28. "What I loved was the versatility. I'd never had a powerboat before. It was so easy to drive, like a sports car on the water when you want it to be. And it's not too precious, you can get on with sandy feet. It's just so usable on Pittwater, but you feel really comfortable offshore."

Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

Upgrading to the Axopar 37

Fast forward a few years, and Peter decided to upgrade to the Axopar 37 Sun Top. "We always raft up with our neighbours, and they've got an Axopar 37. That's what encouraged us to upgrade because they one-upped us!" he jokes. "But seriously, the Axopar 37 is a totally different boat. The entertainment space and the storage were what really stood out for us. We always take two other couples out with us, so having that extra room makes a huge difference."

Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

Axopar 28 vs 37

When comparing the Axopar 28 vs 37, Peter highlights a few key differences. "The performance is better on the 37. It cuts through the waves better, in my opinion. The entertainment space is the big thing. It's just so much more spacious, and when you raft up with other boats, it's easy to cross over. You feel secure and safe. It's a great day boat, but you can also sleep on it."

Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au
Axopar 37 Sun Top - photo © eyachts.com.au

Performance at the Forefront

Peter also values the speed and efficiency of the Axopar 37 Sun Top. "It's fun and fast. I like to get places quickly. With the 37, I can get home from Peats Bite in 30 minutes or less. It's just a great."

The first Axopar owner in Australia - photo © eyachts.com.au
The first Axopar owner in Australia - photo © eyachts.com.au

Working with Eyachts

Reflecting on his experience with Eyachts over the years, Peter has nothing but praise. Now purchasing three boats from Peter Hrones he has watched Eyachts expand and the team grow to now have an inhouse service team, "The service has just gotten better and better. Ben, who did our handover Axopar 37, was exceptional he made the whole process seamless. I think Eyachts is a great company to deal with - very personalized service. I recommend them to everyone."

As the original Axopar owner in Australia, Peter has seen the brand grow from an unknown name to one of the most popular day boats on the water. "There's still nothing else like it. The Axopar 37 Sun Top is just great value - a versatile, high-performance boat that works for everything from quick trips to day-long entertaining." Peters Axopar 37 Sun Top review and his loyalty to the brand is testament to Axopar and their quality boats. We look forward to following his adventures on the water.

Related Articles

The new Pardo GT75 is coming
Pardo Yachts have unveiled their latest project Pardo Yachts have unveiled their latest project: the Pardo GT75, set to accompany her younger sister Pardo GT52 in the range. Posted on 7 Nov 2022 NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTERPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy