Axopar 37 Sun Top review: from Australia's original Axopar owner, Peter

Axopar 37 Sun Top © eyachts.com.au Axopar 37 Sun Top © eyachts.com.au

by eyachts 16 Mar 15:40 PDT

Over the past decade, Axopar, together with Eyachts, has built a globally renowned brand, with over 350 boats now cruising Australian waters.

Peter holds the distinction of being the first Axopar owner in Australia, and years later, he remains as passionate as ever—now at the helm of his new Axopar 37 Sun Top. In this Axopar 37 Sun Top review, Peter compares the Axopar 28 vs 37 and reflects on his journey from discovering the brand to upgrading his boat, sharing why he believes there's still nothing quite like an Axopar on the water.

The first Axopar owner in Australia

When Peter became the first person in Australia to own an Axopar, he had no idea he was making history. "I didn't realize at the time, but apparently I was the first. Maybe I was a groundbreaker without even knowing," Peter reflects. "We had just moved to Bayview on the water, and I thought, 'I need a boat.'"

Peter had previously purchased a Solaris Yacht through Eyachts owner Peter Hrones, so he reached out again. That was when he was introduced to the Axopar 28. "What I loved was the versatility. I'd never had a powerboat before. It was so easy to drive, like a sports car on the water when you want it to be. And it's not too precious, you can get on with sandy feet. It's just so usable on Pittwater, but you feel really comfortable offshore."

Upgrading to the Axopar 37

Fast forward a few years, and Peter decided to upgrade to the Axopar 37 Sun Top. "We always raft up with our neighbours, and they've got an Axopar 37. That's what encouraged us to upgrade because they one-upped us!" he jokes. "But seriously, the Axopar 37 is a totally different boat. The entertainment space and the storage were what really stood out for us. We always take two other couples out with us, so having that extra room makes a huge difference."

Axopar 28 vs 37

When comparing the Axopar 28 vs 37, Peter highlights a few key differences. "The performance is better on the 37. It cuts through the waves better, in my opinion. The entertainment space is the big thing. It's just so much more spacious, and when you raft up with other boats, it's easy to cross over. You feel secure and safe. It's a great day boat, but you can also sleep on it."

Performance at the Forefront

Peter also values the speed and efficiency of the Axopar 37 Sun Top. "It's fun and fast. I like to get places quickly. With the 37, I can get home from Peats Bite in 30 minutes or less. It's just a great."

Working with Eyachts

Reflecting on his experience with Eyachts over the years, Peter has nothing but praise. Now purchasing three boats from Peter Hrones he has watched Eyachts expand and the team grow to now have an inhouse service team, "The service has just gotten better and better. Ben, who did our handover Axopar 37, was exceptional he made the whole process seamless. I think Eyachts is a great company to deal with - very personalized service. I recommend them to everyone."

As the original Axopar owner in Australia, Peter has seen the brand grow from an unknown name to one of the most popular day boats on the water. "There's still nothing else like it. The Axopar 37 Sun Top is just great value - a versatile, high-performance boat that works for everything from quick trips to day-long entertaining." Peters Axopar 37 Sun Top review and his loyalty to the brand is testament to Axopar and their quality boats. We look forward to following his adventures on the water.