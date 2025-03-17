Seeing double: Moonrise exits the shed

by Feadship 17 Mar 00:57 PDT

The newly unveiled Moonrise is an impressive 101.00-metre yacht in build at the Feadship facility in Makkum.

A refined evolution of her predecessor - also called Moonrise, delivered in 2020 and allegedly one of the most admired yachts around the 100-metre mark - the new Moonrise carries forward the same graceful design traits, from the sleek exterior lines and powerful vertical bow to the elegant paintwork in grey and snow-white tones.

Although the two vessels share similar exterior lines by Studio De Voogt and sophisticated interior designs by Rémi Tessier, the new Moonrise incorporates numerous technological enhancements as well as many design refinements that enhance the beauty and functionality of the yacht.

The most obvious exterior change - and a first for Feadship - is the complete absence of the domes typically found on superyachts. The previous vessel had five domes housing VSAT and TVRO antennas, but the new version has Starlink satellite receivers seamlessly integrated into the yacht's superstructure. This not only improves communication and streaming capabilities but also preserves the yacht's sleek aesthetic.

The mast is also taller, the sun deck more expansive with a massage area, gym and hairdressing salon, and the exterior decks and swim platform have been extended. The yacht features an owner's deck and a private cinema on the bridge deck.

The naval architecture has been optimised to ensure comfort whether under way or at anchor. Special attention was paid to minimising noise levels, with the design of the propellers and appendages reducing both underwater noise and interior sound levels for an exceptional onboard experience. This achievement was made possible by the first known innovative fully resilient-mounted anchor winch foundation, featuring optimized chain routing.

Moonrise is currently undergoing further outfitting and will proceed with sea trials before being delivered to its owner. The level of detail and custom engineering once again showcases Feadship's commitment to innovation and luxury in superyacht design.

Moonrise - Twin screw motor yacht, steel hull and aluminium superstructure