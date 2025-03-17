Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: March/April Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 17 Mar 02:11 PDT
19 83 Sparkman & Stephens 97 Pilothouse Cutter Sloop “Cavu” © Marine Auctions
March Online Auction and Special April Online Auction
MARINE ONLINE AUCTIONS
Please find the Brochure here.
Details of
March Online Auction
Bidding to Commence Friday 21st March and will end on Thursday 27th March.
and the
Special April Online Auction
Bidding to Commence on Friday 4th April and will end on Thursday 10th April
Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the March Online Auction
https://marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1714146/lots
Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the Special April Online Auction
https://marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1721516/lots
We are now accepting entries for our April Online Auction
The Bidding for this Online Auction will Commence on
Wednesday 23rd April and will end on Tuesday 29th April 2025
For further information contact,
Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,
View brochure
Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.
For further Information regarding our services
Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
