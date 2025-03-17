Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: March/April Online Auctions

by Marine Auctions 17 Mar 02:11 PDT
19 83 Sparkman & Stephens 97 Pilothouse Cutter Sloop “Cavu” © Marine Auctions

March Online Auction and Special April Online Auction




MARINE ONLINE AUCTIONS


Please find the Brochure here.

Details of

March Online Auction

Bidding to Commence Friday 21st March and will end on Thursday 27th March.

and the

Special April Online Auction

Bidding to Commence on Friday 4th April and will end on Thursday 10th April



Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the March Online Auction

https://marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1714146/lots


Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the Special April Online Auction

https://marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1721516/lots


We are now accepting entries for our April Online Auction

The Bidding for this Online Auction will Commence on
Wednesday 23rd April and will end on Tuesday 29th April 2025

For further information contact,

Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email,
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email,
View brochure

Need a Vessel Valuation? 

Contact Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at

AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Cerificiate in Vessel Valuation.

For further Information regarding our services
Contact

Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations


Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:
 
 
 
 

