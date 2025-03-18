A closer look at ARES Yachts' 54m ultra-adventurous explorer superyacht ATLAS

by Ares Yachts 18 Mar 09:29 PDT

The Antalya-based shipyard ARES Yachts has released new renderings of its latest 54-metre explorer superyacht concept, ATLAS, which was first unveiled in October last year.

With a volume just below the 500-GT threshold, ATLAS' exterior lines are from the drawing boards of Italian design studio Hot Lab - part of the Viken Group - with naval architecture by the expert team of Van Oossanen Naval Architects, based in the Netherlands and an interior customisable to the needs of the owner.

"We are thrilled to showcase more details of our latest collaboration with Hot Lab and Van Oossanen, 54-metre ATLAS," comments Piraye Sahinkaya Orhun, Yacht Projects Director of ARES Yachts. "This beautiful explorer yacht embodies our commercial and naval heritage in her design, whilst firmly keeping in mind the practical needs of today's ultra-adventurous owners."

A true go-anywhere superyacht which boasts an incredible range approaching 5,000 nautical miles and speed of over 16 knots, ATLAS presents a powerful yet sophisticated exterior, blending explorer yacht functionality with superyacht refinement.

The ultimate private retreat

One of the most distinctive features of ATLAS' design is her mezzanine bow structure. Replacing the conventional foredeck, this area is split into multiple levels, forming a private outdoor retreat complete with spa pool, accessible directly from the owner's suite.

The owner can wake up to the open sea, step out onto a private terrace and enjoy a morning swim with panoramic ocean views. The design redefines the master suite, marrying exclusivity with a direct connection to the natural world.

Not to be left out of this phenomenal outdoor connection, her four generous additional guest suites also benefit from direct access to the beach club, thanks to the location of the engine room forward. A crew of nine is also housed across five cabins to provide the best superyacht guest experience.

Beyond the beach club

The aft area on board ATLAS is inspired - unlike conventional beach clubs, this transforms into a true welcoming lounge, extending outwards on three sides and creating an expansive, open-air living space.

Fold-down terraces on both sides dramatically increase the deck size, immersing guests in their surroundings through close proximity to the water. Far more than a swim platform, the space is a social hub, complete with cocktail bar, sunbeds and relaxed lounge seating.

"The effect of this is a resort-like atmosphere where those on board can move seamlessly between socialising, on-water activities and relaxation," comments Enrico Lumini, Design Director and co-founder of Hot Lab.

Experience is everything

ATLAS' outdoor spaces have been carefully designed to improve a different aspect of guests' onboard experience, from her expansive sundecks - configured with versatile lounging and dining spaces for an effortless transition between entertainment and relaxation - to her perfectly-positioned infinity pool with its stunning ocean views.

As Antonio Romano, commercial and marketing director of the Viken Group and co-founder of Hot Lab explains: "The overall deck layout prioritizes flexibility, openness, and a seamless connection with the sea. Whether it's hosting an elegant dinner under the stars or launching straight into an adrenaline-fueled water adventure, every space is crafted to elevate the yachting lifestyle."

Adventure ready in every aspect

ATLAS' eye-catching looks have adventure and performance at their core. Her design is underpinned by a Fast Displacement Hull Form (FDHF) developed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, now accepted as the industry standard for efficiency at low and high speeds. Notably too, ATLAS could also be specified with a hybrid propulsion solution and other elements such as solar panels in order to reduce its emissions footprint.

As Lumini highlights: "ATLAS is not just about looks—it's built for adventure, offering a rugged yet elegant interpretation of contemporary yacht design. The layout prioritizes efficiency and accessibility, ensuring guests can seamlessly move from one adventure to the next. Every aspect of the design is geared toward an owner who seeks both luxury and adventure—ready to explore beyond the beaten path."

Just some expedition-ready elements of ATLAS' design include her spacious tender garage with side-launch system for easy deployment of a large primary tender, perfect for island hopping and exploring remote areas.

A true exploration platform, ATLAS carries a wide variety of toys, including jet skis, seabobs, paddleboards, diving gear and specialized equipment such as e-foils and submersibles. Her off-grid potential is enhanced by her helipad capability. Whether it's fast transfers, scenic flights, or heli-skiing excursions, adventurous owners will be fully satisfied.

The next chapter

Piraye Sahinkaya Orhun concludes: "Intelligent design features are found on every deck - from her transformable stern to her multi-tiered terraces. Our talented shipyard team are looking forward to making these into a reality in steel and aluminium!"

Bold, naval-inspired architectural lines give ATLAS a strong and dynamic profile, with extensive use of glass from floor-to-ceiling windows creating a seamless transition between her interior and exterior spaces. Her hull design is sculpted for efficiency, with her well-proportioned decks creating a balanced and commanding presence on the water.

ATLAS is the latest in a highly impressive yacht line up from ARES Yachts, joining the composite 50.55m SPITFIRE model and their full-custom offering for one-off projects.