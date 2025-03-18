Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Damen Yachting launches first Xplorer 60

by Damen Yachting 18 Mar 03:12 PDT
Xplorer 60 © Damen Yachting

The team at Damen Yachting is delighted to announce the launch of the first Xplorer 60. SX6001 is a superyacht that redefines what it means to explore in style, comfort, and complete autonomy. Designed to Explore. Built for Luxury.

This 60-metre masterpiece is not just for extreme adventurers—it is a superyacht with an explorer's soul, seamlessly blending bold design, ultimate comfort, and limitless freedom. With its striking hull and unmistakable presence, the Xplorer 60 is as at home in the Mediterranean's glamorous hotspots as it is navigating polar frontiers.

Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting
Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting

Built and launched at Damen Yachting's dedicated shipyard in Antalya, the Xplorer 60 is supported by Dutch heritage, engineering, and craftsmanship, ensuring the highest standards of quality and innovation. Now entering its final outfitting phase, including commissioning and sea trials, this remarkable yacht is set to deliver a new era of luxury exploration. The Xplorer 60, formerly known as the SeaXplorer 60, is the ideal yacht for Owners who seek exceptional experiences beyond conventional superyachting. She offers the perfect balance between adventure and indulgence, making every journey an opportunity to push the boundaries of exploration in absolute luxury.

Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting
Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting

Full of unique features

Unique exploration-driven features include the Crow's Nest and the Observation Lounge with direct access to the exterior Fore Deck and allows the Owner and their guests to see wild arctic nature or amazing landscapes. More traditional superyacht features include a special Spa Area on Bridge Deck Aft where the availability of a full-size whirlpool has been created. In addition, the Xplorer 60 is capable of storing, launching and lifting a limo tender, a crew tender and jet-skis on the Main Deck aft area.

Salih Saim Kaya, Damen Yachting Project Manager Xplorer 6001 illustrates: "Being involved in the creation of this new series of Xplorer yachts, has been a delight. The possibility of new Owners having access to an Xplorer yacht of this calibre and luxury will be industry changing".

Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting
Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting

The Xplorer 60 Heritage

The Xplorer 60 inherits an award-winning design legacy from both the original Xplorer 58 PINK SHADOW design and the Xplorer 77 LA DATCHA, two Xplorers which have seen significant success on the charter market. This 60-Xplorer is set to turn heads and is a result of a collaborative effort with the exterior designer Azure Yacht Design. The yacht has hybrid power and propulsion with battery banks, a fully certified helideck, Ice Class and is IMO Polar Code compliant engineering which makes her suitable for all destinations; North and South.

Rose Damen, Managing Director of Damen Yachting explains: "Since introducing our SeaXplorer concept in 2015, Damen Yachting has become well-established as the luxury explorer yacht leader. We expect the future will see more Owners demanding the autonomy, safety, flexibility and luxury that the Xplorer series offers. That is why we decided to build the Xplorer 60 on spec for fast delivery. Xplorer 6001 is the only luxury explorer yacht available in her class and an amazing opportunity."

Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting
Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting

Interior luxury

For the Xplorer 60's luxury interiors, with three guest decks including six suites for 12 guests, Damen Yachting enlisted the expertise of H2 Yacht Design to create a bespoke new interior concept. Damen Yachting have worked with the team at H2 on previous Amels projects, but this represents their first collaboration with the UK-based design studio on an Xplorer.

Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting
Xplorer 60 - photo © Damen Yachting

Xplorer 6001 at a Glance:

  • 60.00 metres / 197 ft
  • Delivery Summer 2025
  • 1160 GT
  • 12 guests, 16 crew plus Captain
  • Interior Design by H2 Yacht Design
  • Exterior Design by Azure Yacht Design
  • Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

Related Articles

Meet the new Albatross
A Delta Marine 72.2 m yacht that underwent an impressive refit and layout transformation Damen Yachting relaunched ALBATROSS, a Delta Marine 72.2 m yacht that underwent an impressive refit and layout transformation in the last 26 months. Posted on 8 Mar Xplorer 60 - Product overview
These go-anywhere luxury explorer yachts are breaking boundaries when it comes to autonomy The Xplorer range of superyachts remains one of the most exciting Damen Yachting innovations to date. The most recently delivered from the range is the Xplorer 58 PINK SHADOW which is already under way with her Owner and guests on board. Posted on 27 Sep 2024 Damen Yachting showcases Xplorer 58 Pink Shadow
An instant icon that paved the way as a successful predecessor to Xplorer 60 PINK SHADOW was the third yacht of what was previously known as SeaXplorer range to be delivered, and the 5th build to be completed at Damen Yachting's Antalya facility. Posted on 24 Sep 2024 Damen Yachting showcases Yacht Support 5009 Shadow
The first of this series to feature dedicated guest accommodation Delivered in 2017 and originally named NEW FRONTIERS, the YS 5009 SHADOW is a 55.5 metre Yacht Support that features naval architecture, exterior design and interior design by Damen Yachting. Posted on 21 Sep 2024 First sea trial for latest Amels 60
From the dock to the deep blue, this beauty made a stunning debut out on the open water The sixth Amels 60 has successfully completed her first sea trials. From the dock to the deep blue, this beauty made a stunning debut out on the open water. Posted on 13 Sep 2024 Amels 80 fourth hull sold
Scheduled for delivery to her Owner in 2027 The fourth hull of the Amels 80 has been sold, scheduled for delivery to her Owner in 2027. Posted on 10 Apr 2024 MARSA departs Damen Yachting Shipyard
The last of the Amels 200 in build has set sail The last of the Amels 200 in build has set sail from the Damen Yachting Shipyard in the Netherlands. Posted on 31 Mar 2024 Damen Yachting introduces the Xplorer 80
The latest design to join their range of luxury expedition yachts Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the introduction of the Xplorer 80. The latest design to join their range of luxury expedition yachts formerly known as SeaXplorer. Posted on 23 Mar 2024 Damen Yachting launches second Yacht Support 53
YS53 FIVE OCEANS incorporates two decades of successful Yacht Support experience Damen Yachting is proud to announce the launch of their latest Yacht Support YS5302. Posted on 15 Mar 2024 Seventh Amels 60 joins her sister yachts
Another Amels 60 welcomes at the Damen Yachting shipyard The team at Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the latest milestone in the Amels legacy as we welcomed another Amels 60 to our shipyard in the Netherlands. Posted on 17 Feb 2024
Palm Beach Motor YachtsMaritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy