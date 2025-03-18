Damen Yachting launches first Xplorer 60

Xplorer 60 © Damen Yachting Xplorer 60 © Damen Yachting

by Damen Yachting 18 Mar 03:12 PDT

The team at Damen Yachting is delighted to announce the launch of the first Xplorer 60. SX6001 is a superyacht that redefines what it means to explore in style, comfort, and complete autonomy. Designed to Explore. Built for Luxury.

This 60-metre masterpiece is not just for extreme adventurers—it is a superyacht with an explorer's soul, seamlessly blending bold design, ultimate comfort, and limitless freedom. With its striking hull and unmistakable presence, the Xplorer 60 is as at home in the Mediterranean's glamorous hotspots as it is navigating polar frontiers.

Built and launched at Damen Yachting's dedicated shipyard in Antalya, the Xplorer 60 is supported by Dutch heritage, engineering, and craftsmanship, ensuring the highest standards of quality and innovation. Now entering its final outfitting phase, including commissioning and sea trials, this remarkable yacht is set to deliver a new era of luxury exploration. The Xplorer 60, formerly known as the SeaXplorer 60, is the ideal yacht for Owners who seek exceptional experiences beyond conventional superyachting. She offers the perfect balance between adventure and indulgence, making every journey an opportunity to push the boundaries of exploration in absolute luxury.

Full of unique features

Unique exploration-driven features include the Crow's Nest and the Observation Lounge with direct access to the exterior Fore Deck and allows the Owner and their guests to see wild arctic nature or amazing landscapes. More traditional superyacht features include a special Spa Area on Bridge Deck Aft where the availability of a full-size whirlpool has been created. In addition, the Xplorer 60 is capable of storing, launching and lifting a limo tender, a crew tender and jet-skis on the Main Deck aft area.

Salih Saim Kaya, Damen Yachting Project Manager Xplorer 6001 illustrates: "Being involved in the creation of this new series of Xplorer yachts, has been a delight. The possibility of new Owners having access to an Xplorer yacht of this calibre and luxury will be industry changing".

The Xplorer 60 Heritage

The Xplorer 60 inherits an award-winning design legacy from both the original Xplorer 58 PINK SHADOW design and the Xplorer 77 LA DATCHA, two Xplorers which have seen significant success on the charter market. This 60-Xplorer is set to turn heads and is a result of a collaborative effort with the exterior designer Azure Yacht Design. The yacht has hybrid power and propulsion with battery banks, a fully certified helideck, Ice Class and is IMO Polar Code compliant engineering which makes her suitable for all destinations; North and South.

Rose Damen, Managing Director of Damen Yachting explains: "Since introducing our SeaXplorer concept in 2015, Damen Yachting has become well-established as the luxury explorer yacht leader. We expect the future will see more Owners demanding the autonomy, safety, flexibility and luxury that the Xplorer series offers. That is why we decided to build the Xplorer 60 on spec for fast delivery. Xplorer 6001 is the only luxury explorer yacht available in her class and an amazing opportunity."

Interior luxury

For the Xplorer 60's luxury interiors, with three guest decks including six suites for 12 guests, Damen Yachting enlisted the expertise of H2 Yacht Design to create a bespoke new interior concept. Damen Yachting have worked with the team at H2 on previous Amels projects, but this represents their first collaboration with the UK-based design studio on an Xplorer.

Xplorer 6001 at a Glance: