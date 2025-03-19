LP Design UK unveils Project Iceberg: A robust 220' Explorer designed for real adventures

by LP Design UK 19 Mar 07:45 PDT

The strength and safety of an ocean-going working ship, reimagined as an explorer.

LP Design UK unveils Project Iceberg, a robust and striking explorer yacht that draws inspiration from the rugged nature of ocean-going working ships. The very name of this vessel, Project Iceberg, symbolises its core design philosophy—strength, endurance, and an unwavering refusal to bow to the elements.

From the powerful bow and tug-inspired proportions to the eye-catching orange stack and exhaust systems, every detail contributes to its rugged aesthetic and indomitable character.

Measuring 220 feet and 1,900 GT, this extra-strong vessel challenges the norms of traditional superyachts, prioritising capability over ostentatious luxury.

"My lifelong yachting experience has taken me aboard some of the most luxurious superyachts, but it was my time on some of the toughest working ships that truly shaped my vision of what an explorer yacht should be," Richard Liebowitz, owner of LP Design UK, explains. "Experiences like North Sea trials aboard the mighty 100-metre tug Oceanic or a journey to the North Pole on a former seismic survey ship were far more influential than anything I encountered on luxury yachts. That's the inspiration behind Project Iceberg."

What makes Project Iceberg stand apart is its Luxury Lite approach. The idea is to prioritise real capability over opulence, ensuring the yacht remains true to its adventurous spirit. This philosophy opens the door to a highly efficient build strategy, potentially involving a skilled commercial shipyard paired with a specialist in yacht interiors to deliver comfort where it truly counts.

A budget-conscious explorer with clever optimisation of economy finishes inside and out, which might target a cost per gross ton at ideally two-thirds of the premium superyacht average, without compromising on the essentials—safety being paramount—that matter during extended voyages.

The specifications reflect this ethos: robust systems, practical layouts, and purposeful design elements take precedence over showiness. It's an approach that complements the underlying flavour of adventure. After all, the point is the journey, the remote anchorages, and the unforgettable experiences along the way.

Designed for owners seeking real and vigorous experiences.

The latest work from the UK-based studio is aimed at appealing to the owner who seeks the security of real ocean-going vessels, built by the shipyards that made their name constructing ships destined for the most demanding environments. "I believe that many owners are more interested in real and vigorous experience than in showy superyacht excess" summarises Richard.

Drawing from the deep operational insights of experienced captains and crews who have spent their careers aboard ocean-going working vessels, the design team has prudently integrated proven solutions, adapting them to create a yacht that balances enduring functionality with purposeful form. Every detail has been conceived with long-term performance and reliability at sea in mind.

Unsurprisingly, Project Iceberg's design philosophy adopts a safety first approach, second nature on vessels tasked with operating in remote and challenging waters. Liebowitz confirms: "Safety is paramount. When you're alone in the ocean, a thousand miles from help—or land—you must have total confidence in the ship and the crew. Does the vessel have the endurance for an unplanned extended journey? Are there sufficient stores, spare parts, and fuel? And just as importantly, is the crew equipped to solve problems as they arise?".

Rather than following the prevailing trend of building ever-larger yachts—often becoming a hindrance to truly engaging with the environment—Project Iceberg is dimensioned to support genuine exploration. Its size and technical specifications have been optimised to reach the kind of remote, untouched destinations that define real adventure. With this in mind, Project Iceberg is planned to be built to Lloyd's +100A1 classification and engineered for 1D Ice Class certification, making her suitable for light ice conditions. This opens up a world of high-latitude cruising, ensuring she is as prepared for polar passages as she is for tropical anchorages.

Propulsion solutions.

When it comes to the propulsion system of this 67m, the motto is efficiency: making the most of the available power. After careful consideration, a hybrid diesel-electric system has been selected as the optimal solution, offering both quiet operation and remarkable flexibility.

A defining feature of the system is the adoption of Azipods. Unlike traditional straight shafts, these propulsion units can rotate 360 degrees, allowing precise thrust control. Paired with bow thrusters, they enable the yacht to maintain position without deploying physical anchors—an essential feature when operating in protected marine environments, where anchoring could harm the seabed.

Where anchoring is permitted, however, Project Iceberg takes no shortcuts. A substantial anchor system has been specified. Beyond its technical merit, the oversized anchor reinforces the vessel's visual identity as a true ocean-going vessel, echoing the robust aesthetic language of the tugboats and research ships that inspired the project.

This balanced approach—blending advanced technology with tried-and-tested maritime solutions—ensures that Project Iceberg is capable and self-reliant, while delivering the comfort, efficiency, and low-impact operation demanded by today's most forward-thinking owners.

Showcasing the engineering strength.

In stark contrast to traditional yacht design, where technical elements are often concealed to preserve sleek lines and polished aesthetics, Project Iceberg takes a bold, unapologetic approach. Here, engineered elements are not hidden—it's celebrated: cranes, ladders, and robust deck fittings are left exposed.

At the heart of this distinctive exterior lies one of Iceberg's most commanding features: an orange stack, which houses a dramatic glazed atrium. Rising above the decks, this volumetric and visual landmark acts as the yacht's visual centre of gravity - instantly recognisable and intentionally iconic. From this atrium, it is possible to access the sundeck, a panoramic viewing parapet, and the fully equipped pool deck, which includes a bar area designed for relaxed gatherings. In this deck, as the name suggests, two separate swimming pools have been installed, each capable of being set to different temperatures, allowing guests to choose between refreshing or soothing waters depending on their preference.

Moving aft we find two Clean Exhaust Tier 3 systems, ensuring that emissions are kept to the strictest environmental standards. The exhaust uptake follows the most direct vertical route from the engine room, offering a solution that is as efficient and safe as it is logical.

Project Iceberg is equipped with a helipad designed to handle aircraft up to 18,000 lbs, with CAP 437 compliance. In addition to supporting aerial operations, the helideck serves a dual function by sheltering the yacht's two primary tenders, measuring 10.4 metres and 8.5 metres respectively.

Forward, the bow deck embodies the vessel's commitment to serious, ocean-going capability. Here, guests will find integrated settees specifically designed to withstand the force of green water washing over the deck during heavy seas. Far from being a stylistic flourish, this feature highlights the meticulous attention given to seaworthiness and safety.

As Richard explains: "Living in a working port with commercial and military ships coming and going, I've always admired the practical, purposeful construction of these ships. Their systems and heavy-duty details are there for a reason—and we wanted to adopt the same philosophy for Project Iceberg. This yacht isn't pretending to be something it's not. It's an authentic, ocean-going machine designed for real exploration."

Guest and crew circulation paths.

Among the most significant achievements in the development of Project Iceberg's intricate eight-deck layout is the optimisation of circulation paths for both guests and crew. Thought has been given not only to how people move through the yacht but to how they actually live on board—how they relax, interact, work, and unwind.

The interior layout is conceived to offer the chance to sculpt engaging types of spaces people want to be in. Architect and designer Liebowitz explains "No matter how elegant the furnishings or impressive the appointments, a space only succeeds if it invites people to stay, connect, and feel at ease. I have been on board many superyachts and I have noticed that, say, in a given main salon, while the furnishings and appointments might delight, when it comes to taking a seat and enjoying a conversation, the setup might not be ideal; perhaps the chairs are too far apart. Perhaps the lighting wouldn't permit comfortable reading of, say, the chef's menu. Getting the 'intangibles of good design' - the ones that don't appear on blueprints - takes insight."

The interior design language draws from classic maritime traditions, reviving thoughtful details that modern yacht design has largely left behind. For instance, deck prisms—installed flush within the decks—channel natural sunlight into the interior spaces below, subtly brightening areas that might otherwise rely solely on artificial light. Handrails integrated into tables enhance safety and usability, while a piano bar in the main salon brings a sense of timeless elegance.

A smooth-running yacht depends on a well-cared-for crew. Project Iceberg offers comfortable, private crew cabins and a dedicated crew fitness suite, ensuring that those who work on board also have places to recharge.

A yacht made to look outwards.

Project Iceberg has been designed to connect guests with their surroundings at every opportunity. Numerous observation points are integrated throughout the vessel. The four uppermost decks feature a sunbathing area, a Portuguese bridge, a bar and two pools, a viewing parapet, and an observation deck with an outdoor dining area. For those preferring indoor comfort while still immersed in the view, the forward-facing observation lounge offers a spectacular vantage point.

This space, thanks to the wide windows, offers a 180-degree panorama. Although divided into distinct functional areas, it maintains an open and connected feel. Guests can choose between elegant sofas for watching the horizon, rear-facing loungers for conversation, or private tables for intimate discussions. The high-quality, fixed seating with hydraulic shock absorbers ensures both stability and comfort, even in rough seas. Reading lights complement the seating areas.

This lounge is also designed to support one of the most meaningful activities on board: guest briefings. Before dinner, as the day winds down, there is an opportunity to gather and learn about the next destination, perhaps led by an expert from the local cruising area. Project Iceberg makes space for these moments, where discovery becomes part of the daily rhythm of life on board.

EXO Line Heritage

Project Iceberg represents the latest addition to the EXO line, carrying forward a design philosophy whose roots trace back to M/Y STEEL, a 55-metre (180-foot) explorer yacht designed by LP Design UK and built by Pendennis Shipyard. This superyacht became the spiritual foundation of the EXO series. From there, the lineage continued with many new concepts. With Project Iceberg, this identity has been pushed even further, moving away from present-day superyacht styling towards the look and feel of a true ocean-going machine.