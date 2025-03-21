Lagoon EIGHTY 3, tailor your dream

Please select your home edition
by Lagoon Catamarans 20 Mar 23:05 PDT

Designed for bold, adventurous spirits, the EIGHTY 3 is distinguished by her distinct character and capacity to adapt to all preferences.

Each detail is designed to be personalized, to create a unique yacht, where each cruise becomes the expression of the most ambitious dreams.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

The EIGHTY 3 is an invitation for owners to explore the world according to their own rules, their own dreams.

The EIGHTY 3 is the product of combined talents: those of the Bordeaux shipyard, among the most emblematic in the world of super yachts, and of brilliant naval architects, renowned in the world of catamarans.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Big sister to the EIGHTY 2, this new model, a motor yacht, embodies the heritage and innovation that have enabled Lagoon to infuse each line and curve with a story. This common vision has been brought to life through sketches, translating the very essence of a dream.

In a quest for perfection, Lagoon has collaborated closely with creative minds, like Patrick le Quément, whose sketch books reveal the initial contours of this new model.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

An aft cockpit open to the sea

Aboard the EIGHTY 3, the aft cockpit opens onto the ocean. Here, everything is created according to the tastes of each owner. Designed to meet every desire, the aft cockpit invites owners to experience unique moments with family and friends, where dreams come true, facing the horizon.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Precious time for smooth cruising

Agile in coastal cruising, the EIGHTY 3 also offers 3,500 nautical miles of fuel autonomy, enabling you to travel the world with full peace of mind.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

The aft swim platform, an invitation to dive in

The living spaces aboard the EIGHTY 3 are designed to meet each owner's needs. The modular aft swim platform of up to 22m" can be configured to accommodate a jet ski or a tender, or simply as a lounge area to admire the horizon.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Comfortable flybridge access

The staircase is distinguished by a design that is at once simple and functional. It facilitates access to the flybridge with a safe, gentle incline.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

A flybridge to reflect you

The flybridge, with 50 m" of space for personalization, offers an exceptional panoramic view and can be configured according to your needs: space for relaxation, space for entertaining, or a helm station.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Precise handling

The helm station of the EIGHTY 3 has been designed with precision. Located forward on the flybridge, it overlooks the ocean. Equipped with Raymarine displays and a joystick control, all handling is precise, offering enhanced cruising comfort, stability, and safety.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Tap the sun's energy with solar panels

The bimini and roof of the EIGHTY 3 are equipped with solar panels to power the various equipment on board. Cleverly integrated and paired with a precisely engineered Lithium battery pack, they enable you to maximize the use of renewable resources while enjoying a moment at anchor.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

A bespoke experience forward of the EIGHTY 3

The forward cockpit of the EIGHTY 3 is designed as a natural extension of life on board. A saloon truly open to the sea, it is the ideal spot for enjoying shared moments and peaceful relaxation.

The clever layout can accommodate up to eight people within an ideal setting.

Sheltered from the sea breeze and the sun, this space affords owners and their guests a spectacular panoramic view in a setting where excellence and the bespoke character of the EIGHTY 3 are reflected in each detail.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

The EIGHTY 3 features a balance of savoir-faire and sensibility, offering interior spaces where materials, textures, and colors combine to create an atmosphere in perfect harmony with the ocean.

Onboard furnishings feature fine materials, including a marble table, armchairs with braided leather backrests, decorative glass panels, natural stone countertops, and woodwork in a brushed finish.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Fluid movement, natural connection with the ocean

The saloon, with flush floorboards, is designed for perfect continuity between the aft cockpit and the forward cockpit, for fluid, intuitive movement between living spaces. On the interior, the vast modular saloon can be arranged to create different living spaces, enabling her owners to personalize each moment of life on board.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

An open interior to embrace the horizon

With large panoramic windows, the EIGHTY 3 erases the boundary between interior and exterior. Inspired by contemporary architectural codes, each living space on board invites you to take full advantage of natural light and breathtaking views of the ocean, in perfect harmony with the environment.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

A signature suite for bespoke dreams

At the heart of the EIGHTY 3, the large owner's suite redefines luxury and elegance. A true haven, it is designed to offer absolute comfort and incomparable privacy.

The owner's cabin features a king-sized bed with views of the sea, a unique private terrace, and space for relaxation, creating a true private haven.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Specifications:

  • Naval Architects: VPLP Design
  • Exterior Design: Patrick le Quément
  • Interior Design: Nauta Design
  • Length Overall: 24.4 m
  • Hull Length: 23.91 m
  • Waterline Length: 23.85 m
  • Beam Overall: 11 m
  • Draft: 1.27 m
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 2 x 800 L
  • Grey water Capacity: 2 x 300 L
  • Fuel Capacity: 8,500 L
  • Engines: 2 x John Deere N3-580 HP
  • Design Category: A14/B18/C24/D40

NOTE: The EIGHTY 3 is certified for under 24m

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Pioneers in the use of low-carbon resin

Environmentally responsible resin

The Lagoon R&D Department has worked hand in hand with cutting edge suppliers for years. Today, this collaboration enables Lagoon to offer a resin labeled "low carbon."

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Long-standing commitment to R&D

Non-structural pieces have already been built for years from a bio-sourced resin and hemp fiber. Application of this new reference to the hull of the EIGTHY 3 is a major advance for the industry. This means that the resin has passed the required structural, quality, and technical tests.

Composition

Classic resins are composed of 100% petroleum-based ingredients. Low-carbon resin is composed of 45% bio-sourced and recycled materials, representing a 50% reduction in the carbon emissions impact of the resin. With this new-generation resin, Lagoon realizes a savings of 10 tons of CO" emissions per boat. This innovation is one among numerous areas of research by the Groupe Beneteau to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% by 2030.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

Personalize your Eighty 3

Founded on excellence

Since Lagoon's creation -day after day, year after year -the Lagoon crew has been committed to a quest. It is a demanding, rigorous, perpetual quest for excellence.

A unique experience

Lagoon experts accompany future owners throughout their purchase, from defining their catamaran to seeking solutions for personalization, to render their yacht unique. Whether working to customize their future catamaran, to simulate hull colors, to select interior layouts, woodwork, or upholstery, the Lagoon crew offer customers a renowned savoir-faire and an entirely personalized service.

Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans
Lagoon EIGHTY 3 - photo © Lagoon Catamarans

