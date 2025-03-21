GX34 launched at Palm Beach International Boat Show: Responsible yachting never looked so good

by GX Superyachts 20 Mar 17:32 PDT

GX Superyachts has just unveiled its stunning new GX34 at the Palm Beach International Boat Show 2025. With sleek, timeless design and fantastic exterior spaces, it is proof positive that responsible design need make no compromise on comfort or functionality.

The announcement of the new model comes hot on the heels of news that building work has already begun on the brand's GX42 flagship. There has been such a clamour of interest around the debut of this exciting new sustainable superyachting business, that it made sense to proceed quickly with a second model.

Vladimir Zinchenko, owner and founder of GX Superyachts, said: "Palm Beach is the perfect backdrop for the launch of our second groundbreaking superyacht, the GX34. Our philosophy of Responsible Yachting remains at the design's core, with hybrid electric propulsion and a deeply efficient hull lines. Combined with its slick lines and enormous comfort for guests, we believe that the GX34 represents the future of Responsible Yachting."

Sustainability at its core

Like its bigger sister, the heart of the GX34 project is the tantalising promise of the full superyacht lifestyle without the full CO2 emissions that usually accompany it. Under the banner of the Responsible Yachting movement, GX Superyachts is spearheading a revolution in the way that even large yachts can maximise electrical power and reduce their reliance on traditional diesel. The result for the GX34 is emissions that are 30% lower than the standard.

Through sister company Greenline Yachts, GX Superyachts can draw on decades of experience in hybrid diesel-electric propulsion. The solution combines twin 200kW electric motors with up to 2132kW of diesel power, for the best of both worlds. There is silent and vibration-free electric propulsion over short distances with powerful, efficient internal combustion engines for greater speeds and distances. A vast lithium-ion battery bank of up to 800kWh permits optimum power management.

With the option of up to 46 solar panels for. The GX34 RPH set into the superstructure and hard top, the GX34 can generate up to 30MWh of solar energy per year to spend long periods at anchor without the need to switch on the generators. Even with the air conditioning turned right up and the help of the very efficient battery, the yacht can run hotel systems in silent electric mode for up to 48 hours, ensuring guests get a comfortable night's sleep. And with a greater reliance on natural ventilation, that silent period lengthens considerably.

When battery levels fall too low, super-efficient generators start up automatically for rapid three-hour charging. And for longer, faster passages, the twin diesel engines take the strain. In this mode, the electric motors can serve as battery chargers as well, utilising energy 'wasted' by the engines. This ensures that the GX34 reaches its destination with full batteries.

The GX34 delivers impressive performance, boasting an oceanic range of 10,000 nautical miles in hybrid mode at 6 knots. It cruises comfortably at 12 knots and can reach a top speed of 16 knots, depending on the chosen performance package, which includes the option of 2x 749kW engines. Larger engine configurations and "Hybrid Sport" packages are currently under study.

Super yachting lifestyle

To create an exceptional product takes exceptional design, so GX Superyachts has assembled a team of internationally prominent designers. Marco Casali is responsible for the exterior looks and the interior styling, while Francesco Rogantin of NAMES has tuned the naval architecture for maximum efficiency and stability.

The yacht unveiled at Palm Beach is the raised pilot house (RPH) variant, with a low-profile flybridge crowning the superstructure. But like all GX Superyachts, there is a Fly and an even slicker Coupe version available, where the roof of the superstructure forms a single elegant convex curve.

All models feature a generously shaded guest cockpit aft with dining space and comfortable lounge seating. A sensational entertaining and relaxing space is centred on the lower aft deck, which grows to more than 50 square metres of space when the two side wings are lowered. There's the option of a saltwater pool integrated into the aft platform, which has been designed to lift and store a tender up to 4.5m long.

On the GX34 RPH version, the generous flybridge deck can be configured according to the owner's wishes. Informal dining, epic lounging space and a bar are all part of the vision, and the designers have also studied the option for a Jacuzzi, positioned aft with an unbeatable view.

Comfort meets styling

Proportions for the interior are equally grandiose. There are five guest cabins, the jewel of which is naturally the owner's stateroom, occupying pride of place forward on the main deck. From the owner's king-size bed, there are sweeping 270-degree views of the horizon through deep glazing.

Naturally enough at this scale, the owner is welcome to bring their own designer to the project, but Casali has imagined an interior that perfectly complements the clean, aerodynamic lines of the exterior. It's all about natural woods, leathers and stones that create a comfortable, calming oasis. These are carefully selected for their sustainability, closing the circle on this yacht's philosophy of Responsible Yachting.

"At Northrop & Johnson, we pride ourselves on being a premier yacht brokerage dedicated to innovation and excellence in the industry," said Cromwell Littlejohn, President and CCO of Northrop & Johnson. "As we celebrate our 75th year, we are thrilled to partner with GX Superyachts, a brand that exemplifies forward-thinking design and sustainable yachting. The GX42 and the broader GX lineup represent the future of luxury yachting, and we are excited to bring these groundbreaking vessels to the Americas. This collaboration underscores our commitment to representing best-in-class yachts that push the boundaries of efficiency, technology, and luxury."