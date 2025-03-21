Project LIFE: Benetti's celebration of Life at sea

by Benetti 21 Mar 07:58 PDT

The Palm Beach International Boat Show is the perfect opportunity to share the latest updates on Project LIFE, the 85-metre steel giga yacht designed by leading yacht industry players Espen Øino International, Zuretti Design and Burgess.

Project LIFE highlights the Shipyard's role as a global player in steel yacht construction, the 'Steel Legacy' showcasing Benetti's expertise and know-how and combining state-of-the-art technology and latest innovations available today with a refined and charming design to celebrate the lifestyle at sea.

At the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Benetti presented the latest developments on Project LIFE, the brand's 85-metre steel giga yacht, during a meeting with its network of brokers and media representatives.

Project LIFE is Benetti's largest ever engineering-platform-based yacht: this approach allows owners to focus on design and lifestyle-related aspects with the trust they can count on the best configuration for the technical aspects, systems and performances. With this project, Benetti brings together its expertise and technological excellence with the most prestigious names in the industry. The renowned architect Espen Øino designs the yacht's exterior and layout, while François Zuretti, a celebrated interior designer with a long history of collaboration on Benetti's iconic models, crafts the refined interiors. The prestigious brokerage house Burgess has worked alongside Benetti to achieve the highest level of refinement in the technical, operational, and service-related aspects of Project LIFE.

The result? A next-generation yacht that redefines life on board with its visionary design and cutting-edge technology, offering an immersive experience in close contact with the ocean.

"With Project LIFE, our goal was to provide varied experiences on each deck, emphasizing social interaction through convivial layouts and versatile gathering areas, all framed by the ocean," said Sebastiano Vida, head of Product Benetti. "To bring our vision to life, we broadened our collaborations with some of the world's top designers and partnered with industry leaders like Burgess, and we are extremely proud of the result we have accomplished."

"We decided to present these latest updates on Project LIFE during the Palm Beach Boat Show recognizing the Americas as a key strategic market for Benetti. This region continues to show strong admiration for our yachts which increasingly feature advanced content in terms of design and technological innovation," said Federico Ferrante, President Azimut|Benetti Americas.

On-Board Lifestyle

Every Benetti yacht is conceived to offer a unique lifestyle that gives the owner and guests the freedom to experience unforgettable moments. Project LIFE is designed to offer tailor-made experiences that vary from deck to deck, aiming to promote social entertainment through a convivial layout and versatile spaces for socialising that are always surrounded by nature.

Sleek, elegant lines merge with iconic Benetti features, crowned by a tall, sharp bow for excellent seakeeping and high efficiency. Expansive windows bring in abundant light and visibility while shielding the interior from direct sun, ensuring optimal energy performance.

One of the distinctive features of Project LIFE is the Beach Area, the result of a deep cooperation between Espen Øino International and Zuretti Design, which sets the stage for a new lifestyle in the yacht's stern area. This space is open on three sides allowing guests to move freely between the various settings as well as providing greater interconnection between the Beach Platform and the indoor Beach Club. Two 14-meter fold-down side doors and a spacious swim platform connect the Beach Club directly to the sea, creating a seamless, immersive experience. The Beach Club is also illuminated from above by sunlight streaming through a glass-bottomed swimming pool, linking the spaces and creating a charming aquatic atmosphere. Spanning a total of 270 square meters, this exclusive Beach Area offers guests an unparalleled connection to the water. Designed for versatility, this area transforms throughout the day—by day, it's an inviting retreat for relaxation and water sports; by night, it evolves into an intimate, sophisticated space, perfect for entertaining in style.

"The primary concept behind Project LIFE was to put forward life itself and life close to the water," said Espen Øino, who founded his Monaco-based studio in 1994. "It's a boat that has been designed for life - an active life, a cool life, a relaxed life."

The focus on lifestyle also extends to the Main Deck, which is designed as the ideal social hub. It features an 18-square-metre, one-metre-deep swimming pool, with integrated elements such as seating and support surfaces to encourage sharing in a relaxed atmosphere. Near the pool, the bar area delivers the ultimate leisure experience, thanks to the relaxed Aqua Lounge, which brings a fresh twist to social gatherings. It's a place where guests can unwind and enjoy the poolside's refreshing atmosphere.

Zuretti Design's interior concept eliminates boundaries between the closed spaces and the exteriors, promoting seamless connection with nature. "Project LIFE is a new vision for new owners," said Sebastien Gey, CEO of Zuretti Design. "We tried to soften the boundaries between the interior and exterior - or make them disappear completely. We used very organic shapes to create this continuity but also to have this mood of being inside a cocoon. We put all our experience into bringing Project LIFE to another level of luxury."

The choice of colour schemes, and the on-board light and lighting design, also create a perfect balance with the surrounding environment, enhancing the spaces at all times of day, both when the yacht is at anchor and under way. Zuretti focused in particular on the materials and ceiling heights to achieve spatial and stylistic continuity between interior and exterior and to create relaxing contemporary spaces. This modern approach featuring flowing lines is clear to see in the Main Salon, where Zuretti draws attention to the sea views with floor-to-ceiling windows and a lighting system designed to create magical moods in all the leisure areas.

Upon entering the spacious 112-square-meter Main Salon, guests are immediately drawn in by the soft interplay of natural light and carefully chosen décor. Floor-to-ceiling windows define this space, inviting ocean views and establishing a constant dialogue between the yacht and the surrounding environment. Positioned at the front of the Main Deck, the six guest cabins boast expansive windows that flood the interiors with natural light while framing stunning ocean vistas.

The upper foredeck serves as a private sanctuary, offering an uninterrupted 270-degree view of the surrounding sea. This breathtaking panorama deepens guests' connection to the sea, enhancing their experience of nature's beauty. Complete with a helipad, a secluded Jacuzzi, and plush lounging areas, it provides an exclusive haven for relaxation.

The Owner's cabin is a 98-square-meter haven of tranquillity. Next to the Owner's Suite, a versatile room adds even more personalization, easily adapting to different needs—whether as a private office or a space dedicated to the owner's passions. The Owner's area continues with the Skylounge, a glass-enclosed space furnished with comfortable sofas. It creates a unique spot to enjoy the sights and sounds of the sea, offering the owners a truly special retreat.

The Bridge Deck aft is designed as a breathtaking open-air dining space, delivering an unparalleled al fresco experience. Sheltered from the wind and surrounded by nature, the carefully arranged lounges and dining areas cater to both intimate dinners and larger gatherings. A standout feature of the Bridge Deck is its innovative live-cooking setup, with two dedicated outdoor stations that allow guests to interact directly with the chef.

"Increasingly clients are concerned with the holistic yacht design, not only does it need to look great and have a layout than enables a fantastic lifestyle onboard but decisions taken need to be environmentally conscious, the crew operation must be safe, smooth and efficient as well as technical redundancy and resilience needing to be seamlessly integrated into the platform. This holistic aesthetic, operational and technical design approach has been a cornerstone of Project LIFE since its inception," said Ed Beckett, Senior Partner, Burgess.

On-Board Innovation

Project LIFE also stands out for the use of innovative technological solutions to reduce environmental impact. Taking an integrated approach, the yacht's high-efficiency, optimised hull is combined with diesel-electric architecture with pod propulsion for the best efficiency, manoeuvrability and comfort. It is also designed to operate on both diesel and non-fossil fuels including HVO, enabling emissions to be drastically reduced. An advanced, direct expansion HVAC system reduces energy consumption by up to 60% compared to conventional chilled water solutions, while latest generation solar panels - perfectly integrated into the yacht's superstructure - generate clean energy and help recharge the electric tenders and water toys.

Steel Legacy

Project LIFE embodies Benetti's 'Steel Legacy', highlighting the Shipyard's role as a leading builder of steel yachts and valuing the experience and construction know-how it has gained over time. With Project LIFE, Benetti consolidates its philosophy based on quality, design and sustainability, writing a new chapter in yachting excellence.