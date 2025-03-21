Luca Dini reinterprets the classic: Codecasa Classic 110 Pleiades launched

by Luca Dini 21 Mar 02:55 PDT

With the launch of the Codecasa Classic 110 PLEIADES, Luca Dini's work stands out as the driving force behind a project that masterfully blends nautical tradition with contemporary aesthetics.

Entrusting the vision of the Florentine designer, the Viareggio-based shipyard reaffirms its commitment to delivering yachts that serve as true statements of elegance and innovation on the international stage.

The Classic 110 is distinguished by its understated and elegant silhouette, inspired by the great yachts of the past yet enhanced with modern design solutions. Luca Dini's intervention focuses precisely on this delicate balance, giving life to a design that respects tradition without appearing nostalgic, all while emphasizing attention to detail and choice of materials.

One of PLEIADES' defining features is the skillful use of glossy mahogany, the true protagonist of the exterior. Expansive surfaces of fine wood, treated with top-quality finishes, cover the superstructures and define the yacht's visual identity, endowing its profile with timeless charm. The mahogany, with its warm natural grain, instantly evokes the classic craftsmanship of Italian shipyards, while seamlessly fitting into a contemporary design context.

The interior follows the same design philosophy: elegant yet functional spaces, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, where precious materials combine with a warm, welcoming color palette. The layout is designed to ensure both comfort and livability for owners and guests alike, featuring areas that encourage both privacy and conviviality. The choice of essential-lined furnishings, the balanced use of natural light, and fine wood essences contribute to creating relaxed atmospheres without compromising luxury.

Commenting on the project, Luca Dini states: "With the Codecasa Classic 110 PLEIADES, we wanted to pay homage to Italian nautical tradition, reinterpreted with a clean, essential approach, free from excess. Glossy mahogany was chosen as the yacht's signature element—not only for its intrinsic beauty but also for the symbolic value it carries: a living material that tells the story of the sea and craftsmanship. The goal was to create a yacht capable of transcending time without losing its appeal, with a style destined to endure".

Measuring 34 meters in length, the Codecasa Classic 110 PLEIADES is part of the shipyard's historic Classic line, representing a perfect synthesis of heritage and modernity. It is yet another testament to Codecasa's and Luca Dini's ability to create projects that seamlessly combine aesthetics, functionality, and an unmistakable stylistic identity.