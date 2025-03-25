Invictus ST550, the new flagship where classic elegance meets contemporary innovation

by Invictus Yacht 25 Mar 03:22 PDT

The ST550, with the "S" standing for Space, marks a new frontier in spatial design, the result of the visionary creativity of designer Christian Grande. Measuring 16.87 meters in length and 5.04 meters in width, this model represents the pinnacle of research and innovation.

While preserving the defining features that distinguish the Invictus brand worldwide such as the iconic semi-reversed bow, it boldly extends beyond its legacy.

The Invictus ST550 stems from a project that draws inspiration from the past while looking towards the future, creating a captivating blend of tradition and modernity. Inspired by the timeless allure of classic tenders, it adopts softer, rounded forms, giving rise to a modern silhouette that, while maintaining a strong connection to tradition, fully embraces innovation.

Paying homage to classic tenders, it integrates timeless stylistic elements, such as the antenna housing—enhanced with a carbon fiber detail that evokes the aesthetic of a funnel—and offers the option to choose a glossy mahogany finish instead of teak, blending elegance with modernity.

The ST550's pure, streamlined lines provide transparent views of the sea, even from the bow. Its high bulkwarks offer protection without compromising the sleek profile. The stainless-steel "calandra" at the bow, housing the illuminated logo, becomes an iconic feature of the brand, reminiscent of the elegance of luxury automobiles. The ST550 is a yacht designed to offer a high level of comfort during long voyages, combined with a sense of security provided by the protective bulwarks along the entire bow. Its design expresses significant material complexity, achieved through the interplay and repetition of steel, mahogany, teak and bodywork. This combination, typical of a classic style, gives the yacht a perception of lasting, timeless value

"The concept of the classic tender has been reinterpreted," explains Rosario Alcaro, General Manager of Invictus Yacht. "We have designed a space that allows a select few to enjoy exclusive cruising, with a focus on comfort and guest enjoyment."

Innovation and comfort onboard

One of the most significant innovations is the expansive bow living area, a revolutionary feature for this market segment. This area, consisting of a large U-shaped sofa and a spacious sunbathing area, becomes an exclusive lounge that can be comfortably enjoyed even during navigation. The combination of high bulwarks and protective glazing allows for visual contact with the sea, offering a view of the navigation while ensuring privacy, particularly when docked.

"In opposition to the more common approaches, which tend to sacrifice space on the main deck and bow to prioritize the stern," explains Rosario Alcaro, "we have divided the spaces to enhance all three areas without sacrificing any one in favor of the others. The result is that, while maintaining generous space in each area, we have been able to ensure comfort throughout the entire yacht: main deck, stern and bow. In particular, we have enhanced the bow layout, making it almost the most important area of a yacht designed for cruising in direct contact with the sea, offering an almost private experience, rather than experiencing it in the interior spaces or the traditionally more active stern."

The cockpit features a generous living area, which can be equipped with all the necessary comforts (fridge, sink, grill), as well as a dining area that can be converted into a sunbed over two meters in length and depth. The large sofa, independent from other cockpit elements, creates the sensation of floating above the water, acting as a freestanding piece that further expands the perception of space.

Collapsible bulwarks significantly expand the walkable area, eliminating visual barriers and enhancing the sense of connection with the sea. At the stern, the flush gangway makes boarding easier, and the large swim platform can be lowered below the waterline to facilitate tender launching. The ST550 also features a garage for a 2.8-meter jet tender, a rarity in this segment.

This garage features a two-level opening: a full opening for tender launching and a partial opening that allows access without disturbing the sunbathing area. A retractable awning, hidden within the superstructure, provides shade during the hottest hours, while a second carbon fiber awning at the bow offers additional protection.

Interior design and functionality

On the main deck, the enclosed volume redefines expectations, featuring a salon, a customizable kitchen, and a helm area. Large, electrically operated side windows and a glass door at the stern offer almost uninterrupted views of the surroundings, providing a seamless connection to the cockpit. The right-side lateral door further enhances functionality, offering easy access to the walkway during maneuvers without needing to pass through the cockpit. Natural ventilation is integrated via a front flap that captures air while cruising. Additionally, the ST550 is equipped with a powerful air conditioning system for maximum comfort.

Below deck, Christian Grande has designed two luxurious cabins—Master and VIP—each with its own bathroom. The Master bathroom is full beam at the bow, while the second serves both as a day toilet and an ensuite for the second cabin. Midship, a spacious living area can be converted into a third cabin and kitchen, with the main deck kitchen "disappearing" to further open up the salon.

Invictus Atelier: A truly bespoke experience

Every Invictus model is characterized by a high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, thanks to Invictus Atelier, which offers a wide range of customization options in colors, materials and configurations. This allows for significant freedom of choice, enabling the client to configure the boat according to their tastes and needs. Additionally, Invictus Atelier provides access to a network of specialized artisans and highly qualified suppliers, ensuring an exclusive experience. Clients are supported from the early stages of the purchase and taken through a true virtual workshop, where they can design the boat with custom materials and dedicated features. The standard boat thus becomes a tailor-made creation that expresses the personality, style, and preferences of the owner.

"Owners can choose from the entire Invictus color palette, with the addition of two new options: the special 'Stone White' and 'Deep Groove,' a metallic blue gradient inspired by the sea and sky, creating a rhythmic alternation of blue and azure," Christian Grande explains. "We've also focused on redesigning the outdoor upholstery, moving away from the usual materials found in this segment, such as vinyl, and opting for high-quality breathable fabrics typically used on large yachts, accented with synthetic leather trims, as is typical for Invictus. And if the owner desires something even more unique, they can take advantage of the Invictus Atelier program."

World Debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025

The ST550 will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025, alongside the Invictus TT550, marking a significant milestone for Cantieri Aschenez. Just over ten years after its founding, the company is entering a new phase of growth, eager to meet the demands of an ever-expanding market.

This new flagship, powered by dual IPS800 or IPS950 engines, showcases Invictus' unwavering commitment to luxury, innovation, and craftsmanship.