Silent Yachts launches the new solar electric catamaran SY62 3-Deck Closed

by Silent Yachts 26 Mar 08:17 PDT
SY62 3-Deck Closed © Guerrieri Visual

It has been a busy start to the year for Silent Yachts, the Italian builder of advanced solar-powered cruising catamarans, with the launch of two new yachts from the shipyard in Fano.

Hot on the heels of the launch of the seventh SY62 3-Deck Open, Silent Yachts has completed the new SY62 3-Deck Closed version.

This exciting variant of the SY62 platform is perfect for hotter climates. Previously the shipyard had launched six Open-style yachts in 2024 - testament to the commitment of the brand's new owners who took Silent Yachts over in March 2024 and have turned it around in dramatic style.

SY62 3-Deck Closed - photo © Guerrieri Visual
SY62 3-Deck Closed - photo © Guerrieri Visual

"The incredible work we have put in to build the brand back into serious business health has paid off, and the arrival of the new Closed version of the SY62 3-Deck is a really proud moment for us," enthuses Silent Yachts CEO Fabrizio Iarrera. "It's been less than a year since we stepped in, but this new addition - alongside the plans we have to deliver 10 new yachts in 2025, including nine SY62s and our new flagship SY80 - highlights the quality and innovation of our range, which stand as the world's most advanced solar-powered serious cruising catamarans.

The SY62 3-Deck Open made a serious splash when it was unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2024, winning the prestigious World Yachts Trophies 'Most Efficient Yacht' award.

SY62 3-Deck Closed - photo © Guerrieri Visual
SY62 3-Deck Closed - photo © Guerrieri Visual

The Closed version offers all the space, amenities and comfort of the Open model but with an enclosed upper deck for added comfort in hot climes or where the sun's UV rays are particularly strong. Laid out as an exceptional owner's studio apartment forward that leads out through glass sliding doors to a covered aft deck that can be shared with other guests or kept for the owner, the upper deck suite confers spectacular panoramic views and luxurious, tranquil privacy.

Moreover, the SY62 3-Deck Closed still delivers the same incredible silent, fume-free cruising experience that has already made Silent Yachts' catamarans so sought after by those owners wanting the ultimate in eco-friendly, finely finished motor yachts.

SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Guerrieri Visual
SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Guerrieri Visual

Specifications:

  • Length overall: 18.86 m / 61.9 ft
  • Breadth overall: 8.99 m / 29.5 ft
  • Draft: 1.26 m / 4.13 ft
  • Depth: 3.52 m / 11.5 ft
  • Air draft: 8.07 m / 26.48 ft1
  • Air draft (mast removed): 7.26 m / 23.82 ft2
  • Main engines: 2 x 180 kW (continuous power) - Up to 2 x 340 kW (peak power)
  • Battery capacity: 350 kWh
  • Solar array: 16.8 kWp
  • Range extender: 145 kW
  • Fuel capacity: 2 x 500 l / 264 US gal - Up to 2 x 950 l / 502 US gal
  • Water capacity: 2 x 500 l / 264 US gal
  • Black water: 2 x 950 l / 502 US gal
  • Grey water: 2 x 500 l / 264 US gal
  • Light displacement: 46.65 t / 102,845 lb
  • Cruising speed: 6 - 7 kn
  • Max speed: 12 kn
  • Guests max: 12 + 2 crew
  • Category: CE-A
  • Construction: Composite E-GLASS - EPOXY

1 Measured with the yacht loaded in minimum operating condition from the waterline to the top of the mast.
2 Measured with the yacht loaded in minimum operating condition from the waterline to the mast on the roof

SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Guerrieri Visual
SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Guerrieri Visual
SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Guerrieri Visual
SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Guerrieri Visual
SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Guerrieri Visual
SY62 3-Deck Open - photo © Guerrieri Visual

