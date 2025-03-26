Tankoa Yachts reveals the new dynamic and sporty 52m superyacht S520 model

by Tankoa Yachts 26 Mar 09:50 PDT

When success is apparent, it can be easy to rest on your laurels and stay in one place, relishing the feeling it brings. Not so for Italian shipyard Tankoa, which always keeps the needs of contemporary and future owners firmly in sight.

Following the immense popularity of its previous 50-metre model, the S501, the boutique boat builder has revealed a reinvention of this best-seller by launching a brand new, improved model: the S520.

Emerging from the drawing boards of celebrated yacht design studio Francesco Paszkowski Design, the new Tankoa S520 lengthens the platform of the S501 from 49.80 metres to 52 metres whilst maintaining the same winning proportions found on the previous model.

Dynamic and sporty style

A head-turning superyacht on the water, thanks in large part to its gun-metal grey hull, the S520's refreshed exterior design draws inspiration from the success of the previous 50-metre model, whilst still having its own character. The distinctive shape of the wheelhouse glazing and tension in the yacht's profile lines - which slope downward from stern to bow - create a dynamic and sporty look on the water.

Bigger, better, best

A key distinction between the S520 and the S501 can be found in the significant enhancement of the outdoor spaces on offer. This includes a longer and wider sun deck - which now comes complete with an infinity pool - an enlarged upper deck skylounge and an extended flybridge. The rationale for this? Considering the needs of today's owners and improving usability on board.

Designer Francesco Paszkowski explains more: "The new Tankoa 520 stands out for her outdoor space, an area which has recently become a top priority for yacht owners who like to enjoy open-air spaces in many moments of the day. For our latest design for Tankoa we created a longer and more functional flybridge, designed a completely different stern - where the main deck, swim platform, and beach club are seamlessly connected - and integrated functional elements into the design."

Stunning stern

Paszkowski has reimagined the stern of the S520 so that it joins the main deck, aft platform and beach club seamlessly, thus creating the ultimate beach club concept. This stunning, light-filled space has flexible interiors which can be arranged for a plethora of different purposes. It is also split across two levels and opens up onto two side platforms, resulting in unparalleled contact with the ocean for those on board. Benefitting from three light sources - a porthole facing the pool and two side portholes along the hull - this extraordinary space also features two sunbathing areas protected by glass which are integrated into the hull's exterior line and enable usability even while cruising.

On-water adventures

The cleverly incorporated 'functional elements' found in the S520 are numerous. Particularly of note is the crane for the tender at the bow, which has been integrated into the overall design, rather than appearing as a separate, purely technical component. Furthermore, the gangway is seamlessly built into the aft platform, majorly boosting the liveability of this space. Relocating the staircases to the port side - which serves to expand the upper deck aft and establish a fully-dedicated entertainment area- the upper deck forward is purely dedicated to toy storage: ideal for the current and future generation of adventurous owners.

Contemporary and connected

Stepping inside, it is clear that the well-established collaboration between Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini who also joined forces to craft the contemporary interiors of the 58-5-metre Tankoa Diamond Binta last year - continues to produce outstanding results.

As well as boasting higher ceilings and larger windows than her predecessor, the architectural choices made by Paszkowski feature overlapping panels and partitions which create intentional fragmentation within the spaces for a distinctively modern effect. On the main deck, the living and dining areas are separated by panels whilst still remaining highly unified spaces. The elements found in the generous owner's suite - a bedroom, lounge, study, walk-in wardrobe and vanity area - function as independent yet connected spaces. The rounded shapes and materials found here effortlessly link areas between floors and ceilings.

Indeed, throughout the yacht, the carefully chosen materials cleverly join the different areas, with the subtle grey-toned colour palette extending into the furnishings and reinforcing the strong visual link between interior and exterior spaces.

A modern masterpiece

Vincenzo Poerio, CEO of Tankoa, said: "We are so thrilled to showcase our latest S520 model created in collaboration with some of the best minds in the business. She is the epitome of Tankoa, bigger and better than ever and anticipating the future needs of owners in her winning combination of aesthetics and functionality. A modern and eclectic design, subtle details and sophisticated finishes define the new philosophy of the S520 - and we know it will be our next masterpiece."

Specifications