Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Tankoa Yachts reveals the new dynamic and sporty 52m superyacht S520 model

by Tankoa Yachts 26 Mar 09:50 PDT

When success is apparent, it can be easy to rest on your laurels and stay in one place, relishing the feeling it brings. Not so for Italian shipyard Tankoa, which always keeps the needs of contemporary and future owners firmly in sight.

Following the immense popularity of its previous 50-metre model, the S501, the boutique boat builder has revealed a reinvention of this best-seller by launching a brand new, improved model: the S520.

Emerging from the drawing boards of celebrated yacht design studio Francesco Paszkowski Design, the new Tankoa S520 lengthens the platform of the S501 from 49.80 metres to 52 metres whilst maintaining the same winning proportions found on the previous model.

52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Dynamic and sporty style

A head-turning superyacht on the water, thanks in large part to its gun-metal grey hull, the S520's refreshed exterior design draws inspiration from the success of the previous 50-metre model, whilst still having its own character. The distinctive shape of the wheelhouse glazing and tension in the yacht's profile lines - which slope downward from stern to bow - create a dynamic and sporty look on the water.

52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Bigger, better, best

A key distinction between the S520 and the S501 can be found in the significant enhancement of the outdoor spaces on offer. This includes a longer and wider sun deck - which now comes complete with an infinity pool - an enlarged upper deck skylounge and an extended flybridge. The rationale for this? Considering the needs of today's owners and improving usability on board.

Designer Francesco Paszkowski explains more: "The new Tankoa 520 stands out for her outdoor space, an area which has recently become a top priority for yacht owners who like to enjoy open-air spaces in many moments of the day. For our latest design for Tankoa we created a longer and more functional flybridge, designed a completely different stern - where the main deck, swim platform, and beach club are seamlessly connected - and integrated functional elements into the design."

52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Stunning stern

Paszkowski has reimagined the stern of the S520 so that it joins the main deck, aft platform and beach club seamlessly, thus creating the ultimate beach club concept. This stunning, light-filled space has flexible interiors which can be arranged for a plethora of different purposes. It is also split across two levels and opens up onto two side platforms, resulting in unparalleled contact with the ocean for those on board. Benefitting from three light sources - a porthole facing the pool and two side portholes along the hull - this extraordinary space also features two sunbathing areas protected by glass which are integrated into the hull's exterior line and enable usability even while cruising.

52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts

On-water adventures

The cleverly incorporated 'functional elements' found in the S520 are numerous. Particularly of note is the crane for the tender at the bow, which has been integrated into the overall design, rather than appearing as a separate, purely technical component. Furthermore, the gangway is seamlessly built into the aft platform, majorly boosting the liveability of this space. Relocating the staircases to the port side - which serves to expand the upper deck aft and establish a fully-dedicated entertainment area- the upper deck forward is purely dedicated to toy storage: ideal for the current and future generation of adventurous owners.

52m superyacht S520 - Saloon - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Saloon - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Contemporary and connected

Stepping inside, it is clear that the well-established collaboration between Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini who also joined forces to craft the contemporary interiors of the 58-5-metre Tankoa Diamond Binta last year - continues to produce outstanding results.

As well as boasting higher ceilings and larger windows than her predecessor, the architectural choices made by Paszkowski feature overlapping panels and partitions which create intentional fragmentation within the spaces for a distinctively modern effect. On the main deck, the living and dining areas are separated by panels whilst still remaining highly unified spaces. The elements found in the generous owner's suite - a bedroom, lounge, study, walk-in wardrobe and vanity area - function as independent yet connected spaces. The rounded shapes and materials found here effortlessly link areas between floors and ceilings.

Indeed, throughout the yacht, the carefully chosen materials cleverly join the different areas, with the subtle grey-toned colour palette extending into the furnishings and reinforcing the strong visual link between interior and exterior spaces.

52m superyacht S520 - Saloon - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Saloon - photo © Tankoa Yachts

A modern masterpiece

Vincenzo Poerio, CEO of Tankoa, said: "We are so thrilled to showcase our latest S520 model created in collaboration with some of the best minds in the business. She is the epitome of Tankoa, bigger and better than ever and anticipating the future needs of owners in her winning combination of aesthetics and functionality. A modern and eclectic design, subtle details and sophisticated finishes define the new philosophy of the S520 - and we know it will be our next masterpiece."

52m superyacht S520 - Saloon - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Saloon - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Saloon - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Saloon - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Specifications

  • Length, overall: 52 m
  • Length of waterline at full load: 50.8 m
  • Beam, moulded: 8.94 m
  • Depth: 4.15 m
  • Draught, full load: approx. 2.25 (2.45 below skeg) m
  • Displacement, full load: approx. 420 t
  • GRT: approx. 499 T
  • Class: Notation C HULL
  • MACH YCH Unrest Navigation
  • Flag: TBD - Compliance to REG Yacht Code Part A
  • Hull and superstructure: Aluminum
  • Diesel propulsion: 2 x 1.066 kW @ 2.100 rpm - MAN D2862 LE 489
  • Max Speed (at half load): 16 kn
  • Cruising Speed (at half load): 15 kn
  • Economic Speed: 12 kn
  • Range at 12knots: approx. 3750 nm
  • Number of decks: 3 + Fly Deck
  • Fuel oil capacity: approx. 55,000 lt
  • Fresh water capacity: approx. 16,000 lt
  • Max rated power for Diesel generator: 2 x 118 kWe @ 1.500 rpm - KOHLER
  • Bow thruster: 1 x electric 110 kW
  • Stabilizer fins: 2 x electro fins 3,3 sqm each
  • Exterior design: Francesco Paszkowski Design
  • Interior design: Owner's Supply

52m superyacht S520 - General Arrangements - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - General Arrangements - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Owner cabin - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Owner cabin - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Owner cabin - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Owner cabin - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Owner cabin - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Owner cabin - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Owner cabin - photo © Tankoa Yachts
52m superyacht S520 - Owner cabin - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Related Articles

Double debut for Tankoa Yachts
At the Palm Beach International Boat Show 2025 Signed in 2021 and delivered in the summer of 2024, Diamond Binta is a stunning fusion of innovation and elegance, showcasing the latest achievement from the renowned Tankoa Yachts shipyard in Italy. Posted on 8 Mar All the secrets of 58m superyacht Diamond Binta
Tankoa's latest dazzling full custom superyacht Signed in 2021 and delivered in the summer of 2024, Diamond Binta is a stunning fusion of innovation and elegance, showcasing the latest achievement from the renowned Tankoa Yachts shipyard in Italy. Posted on 11 Jan Tankoa Yachts unveils the T520 Fenice
The second dynamic model designed by Enrico Gobbi After the 2022 overture of the T680 Fenice - named for the famous opera house in Venice - Tankoa Yachts is introducing its second movement: a smaller sister that captures the same grace, space, charm and ingenuity of her sibling in a 52-metre platform. Posted on 27 Sep 2024 M/Y Rilassata elevates S501 Evo Series
The S501 series was restyled last year, resulting in the debut of the EVO version Tankoa Yachts in Genoa, Italy, has launched the latest hull in its acclaimed all-aluminium 50 meters series designed by Francesco Paszkowski. Posted on 7 Jun 2024 Tankoa Yachts introduce 70mt Milano
Elegance, aesthetic sensibility and intelligent design Developed together with Nauta Design, the brand new project Milano marks an exciting expansion of the Tankoa range and underscores the boutique shipyard's commitment to fostering innovative partnerships with renowned designers. Posted on 5 Mar 2024 Tankoa T450 M/Y Go launched in Genoa
Bringing the builder's values to the market of more compact vessels Sold in late 2021 shortly after the new series was presented, the first unit in the Tankoa T450 series has been launched and christened Go at the shipyard in Genoa. Posted on 7 Feb 2024 M/Y GREY: A new standard of luxury
S501 Series by Tankoa Yachts The new 50-meter M/Y GREY marks the 5th addition to Tankoa's highly successful S501 series, featuring exterior styling by Francesco Paszkowski and a contemporary interior design by Giorgio Cassetta. Posted on 10 Oct 2023 Tankoa's all-new superyacht T560 Apache revealed
Showcased at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023 True beauty knows no bounds. This is the case for the all-new model to join the line-up of Italian boutique shipyard Tankoa, who has started construction on a 56-metre full-custom superyacht for a client who also knew no bounds. Posted on 30 Sep 2023 Tankoa Yachts delivers 50m S501 Grey
New-build project managed by TWW Yachts The 49.99-metre motor yacht GREY has been delivered by the Tankoa shipyard in Genoa, Italy, as the latest unit in the yard's S501 series. Posted on 8 Jun 2023 First all new 45m Tankoa TX450 explorer yacht sold
The yacht's clean lines and graceful profile is unmistakably in line with Tankoa's design DNA Initially developed around the Tankoa T450 concept penned by Giorgio Cassetta, the TX450 is an explorer version based on the same 45-metre design, but developed into a full-custom project from bottom up. Posted on 20 May 2023
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTERPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy