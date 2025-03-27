Greenlines European Handover with Eyachts – Owner story with Fiona and Gordon

by eyachts 26 Mar 18:08 PDT

For many Australians, the dream of cruising the Adriatic or Mediterranean feels just out of reach—but what if you could have a floating holiday home, ready to explore Europe's best waterways on your own terms?

That's exactly what Eyachts, Greenlines European Handover offers, and for Greenline 39 owners Gordon and Fiona, it was the perfect way to bring their dream to life.

By working directly with Eyachts, Australian buyers can take delivery of their new Greenline yacht in Slovenia, where Greenlines are built. From there, they can cruise this stunning coastline before deciding whether to bring their yacht home to Australia—or even extend their time exploring Europe.

Why choose a European Handover?

For Gordon and Fiona, lifelong sailors who loved spending summers cruising the Med, the choice was easy.

"We have enjoyed almost annual sailing holidays in Europe, and we love the experience of being there in the summer months," Gordon explained. "We looked at buying an apartment but realized a floating holiday home gave us far more freedom."

"We've spent years holidaying on charter yachts in the Mediterranean, but the boats are varying degrees of tired," Fiona explained. "For us, the Greenlines felt like a real step up—a level of luxury and comfort we hadn't experienced before. It was the perfect way to explore at our own pace while truly feeling at home on the water."

For Fiona and Gordon this opportunity was about experiencing Europe from a whole new perspective, providing a floating holiday home that gave them freedom, with no set itineraries or deadlines.

Seamless Handover with Eyachts & Greenline

Taking delivery of a yacht overseas can seem daunting, but Eyachts was there to guide Gordon and Fiona through the process. The handover itself was smooth, with support from both Eyachts and Greenlines local team.

A key part of this experience was Peter Hrones, Managing Director of Eyachts, who personally flew over to Slovenia for the extensive three day handover.

"We didn't expect to have such a long and extensive handover, we appreciated having all that time to go through things gradually," Gordon shared.

Fiona added, "We went through the entire boat and did berthing and manoeuvring drills. It wasn't rushed, and we felt confident before setting off."

They also had the benefit of additional guidance from Vladimir from Greenline, who provided valuable tips on the regulations for registration of there vessel in order to maximise their time spent in Europe.

Portorož Marina, where they took delivery, was an ideal starting point, offering excellent facilities, provisioning options, and easy access to charming European towns, setting the stage for a stress-free departure.

Maximising electric power while cruising the Adriatic

One of the standout features of the Greenlines hybrid system is its ability to cruise silently on electric power, something Gordon and Fiona embraced fully during their travels.

"Most days, we cruised on electric," Gordon said. "We'd find a marina or harbor berth with power, plug in overnight, and set off the next morning fully charged. On longer days, we'd use the diesel for an hour or so, which would quickly recharge the batteries before switching back to electric."

Their decision to upgrade to two large lithium batteries gave them even greater flexibility, extending their range and allowing them to stay at anchor more comfortably.

"The real beauty of Greenlines hybrid system is the instant feedback you get from the instruments," Gordon added. "It allows you to fine-tune your cruising speed to maximize efficiency. We quickly learned that around 4.5-5 knots gave us the best range, allowing us to enjoy silent, emission-free cruising for 20-25 nautical miles a day."

Over three months of cruising, they logged just 40 diesel engine hours, proving how effective the hybrid system is for coastal travel.

A stunning route through Croatia and Montenegro

For their first summer aboard, Fiona and Gordon cruised south through Croatia, spending a month and a half each way travelling to and from Montenegro.

"Most days we would spend cruising, not in a rush and arriving to port in the late afternoon," Gordon explained. "Giving us time to explore new towns, enjoy the local food, and soak in the atmosphere."

"We didn't feel constrained to marinas, though, and would usually spend a night at anchor if we found a beautiful bay," Fiona added.

Their journey took them through some of the Adriatic's most breathtaking destinations, including:

Umag and Pula - Their first stops after clearing into Croatia.

- Their first stops after clearing into Croatia. Zadar and the Kornati Islands - A mix of lively ports and peaceful anchorages.

- A mix of lively ports and peaceful anchorages. Split and Dubrovnik - Historic cities perfect for guests joining mid-journey.

- Historic cities perfect for guests joining mid-journey. Hvar, Korcula, Mljet - Iconic Croatian islands known for their stunning landscapes, rich history, and crystal-clear waters, offering the perfect mix of lively culture and peaceful anchorages.

- Iconic Croatian islands known for their stunning landscapes, rich history, and crystal-clear waters, offering the perfect mix of lively culture and peaceful anchorages. Montenegro's Bay of Kotor - A stunning final destination before turning back north.

"We'd been to Croatia before, but this time, we discovered places we hadn't visited, like the island of Rab and the town of Primošten. Piran in Slovenia was also a highlight—such a gorgeous little place," Fiona recalled.

Future plans - More European adventures before bringing the boat home

While many owners eventually bring their Greenlines home to Australia as part of Eyachts services, Gordon and Fiona plan to continue their European cruising for now.

"This year, we'll head back in April and sail down the Italian coast before cutting across to Albania," Gordon explained. "From there, we'll head to Greece and explore the Ionian Islands, and Lefkada, coming home for a few of the busy months before heading back to do the trip in reverse back to Portorož."

Beyond that, they're still deciding.

"One of the great things about the Greenline 39 is that it's not just a coastal cruiser—it's perfectly suited for inland waterways, too," Fiona noted. "We might spend another season exploring Europe's rivers and canals before eventually bringing it back to Pittwater. We don't have a fixed plan, which is part of the beauty of this setup."

Would they recommend the experience?

For any Australians considering a European handover with Eyachts, Fiona and Gordon have one clear message: it's absolutely worth it.

"The whole process was incredibly smooth," Gordon said. "Peter and the Eyachts team were fantastic, and the boat was delivered exactly when they said it would be. The administration team was also helpful with paperwork, which is all part of the process and if you do your due diligence, it's entirely manageable."

Beyond the logistics, the experience itself has been fantastic.

"If you're not a fan of winter in Australia, this option gives you the flexibility to enjoy warmer climates and explore new cultures year-round," Gordon said. "It's been a fantastic experience, and we've felt really well supported by both Greenline and Eyachts throughout the process."

For anyone considering their own European adventure with Greenline, Eyachts is ready to make it happen.

For more details on Greenlines European Handover and how you can cruise the Adriatic in your own yacht, contact Eyachts today.