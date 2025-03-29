Heesen reveals Project Agnetha: A 55m Steel Class Blue-Water Motor Yacht

by Heesen Yachts 29 Mar 03:11 PDT

Heesen Yachts is delighted to introduce YN 20955, code-named Project Agnetha, to the market. This is the newest addition to their renowned 55-metre Steel series. With a profile penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, Project Agnetha features striking and assertive exterior forms, recently updated to incorporate contemporary design elements that make her a modern marvel on the water.

Horizontal lines enhance Project Agnetha's visual length, paired with broad expanses of tinted glass on the main and upper decks. Her bold character makes a strong first impression with state-of-the-art features and innovative design elements, her superstructure flaunting its distinctive 'shark tooth' motif on the wheelhouse overhang. Sleek design eliminates the need for fashion plates, resulting in a superstructure aft that is entirely pillar-free, enhancing the yacht's indoor/outdoor flow and offering unobstructed sea views from nearly every vantage point on board, including the sky lounge. The absence of window mullions in the main deck dining area further emphasises Project Agnetha's connection with her surroundings.

Beneath the skin, this yacht is a feat of engineering, delivering exceptional performance. Her ultra-efficient and comfortable Fast Displacement hull, combined with two MTU8V4000 M63 (IMO Tier III) engines, enables her to achieve a top speed of 15.5 knots. She is designed to navigate safely in all sea conditions, making her the quintessential go-anywhere blue-water motor yacht.

Mark Cavendish, Heesen CCO, comments: "The Heesen 55-metre Steel Class is constantly evolving, and Project Agnetha is the result. The beauty of buying this kind of superyacht is that the shipyard has taken care of all the technical aspects and has perfected the platform, incorporating in-depth feedback from our constant dialogue with brokers, owners and captains. So when clients join the project, they can enjoy the fun part of building a superyacht, focusing on all those details that will make the yacht truly theirs."

Agnetha accommodates twelve guests across six opulent staterooms, including a spacious owners' stateroom on the main deck forward, with separate his and hers dressing rooms and bathrooms, and a veranda on the starboard side, four guest cabins on the lower deck, and a VIP suite on the bridge deck. This carefully planned layout makes the Heesen 55-metre class perfect for charters and clients who prefer multiple cabins.

The interior, designed by Luca Dini Design and Architecture, focuses on creating a cosy and traditional atmosphere that radiates warmth and hospitality. Using a palette of warm tones, the design wraps guests in a feeling of comfort and familiarity, making Project Agnetha the ideal sanctuary for those who like to spend extended periods on their yachts.

Niels Vaessen, CEO of Heesen Yachts, comments: "The Heesen 55-metre Steel Class represents the best example of intelligent superyacht construction. Over the past decade, we have focused on excellence and have achieved it, developing and refining the platform while optimising our supply chain and creating strategic collaborations with suppliers. This approach means we can deliver unparalleled benefits to our clients, including shortened delivery timelines, extensive personalisation, and - of course - Dutch craftsmanship of the highest standard."

As Vaessen further elaborates, "Heesen has always been at the forefront of innovation in superyacht construction. We were pioneers in speculative build projects, beginning this transformative journey in the early 2000s with the highly successful 37-metre series and subsequently expanded the portfolio to include the 44, 47, and 50-metre yachts. Today, we are global leaders in the 50 to 57-metre segment. It's a testament to our bold and strategic commercial vision."

Project Agnetha, where modern elegance meets superior performance and luxury knows no limits, is available for delivery in Q2 2025.