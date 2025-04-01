Marine Auctions: April 2025 Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 1 Apr 11:00 PDT
April 2025 Online Auction © Marine Auctions
Two April Online Auctions
MARINE ONLINE AUCTIONS
Please see Brochure Below
Details of
Special April Online Auction
Bidding to Commence on Friday 4th April and will end on Thursday 10th April.
April Online Auction
Bidding to Commence on Wednesday 23 April and will end on Tuesday 29th April.
All our Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the Special April Online Auction
https://marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1721516/lots
Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the April Online Auction
https://marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1721549/lots
We are now accepting entries for our May Online Auction
The Bidding for this Online Auction will Commence on
Friday 23rd May and will end on Thursday 29th May 2025
For further information contact,
Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358, or Email, adrian@marineauctions.com.au
Todd Anderson, 0409 630 733 or Email, todd@marineauctions.com.au
