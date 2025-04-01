Catamarans cruising into the spotlight at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

The world's finest catamarans are set to take centre stage at the 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) from May 22-25, 2025.

This year's event will feature the latest power and sail models from top local and international brands including luxury cruisers, high-performance models, and versatile day-sailers.

SCIBS 2025 will host a range of exclusive product launches, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in marine technology, sustainable design, and luxury craftsmanship. Leading brands will introduce their latest offerings, including Aquila, Cure Marine, Dream Yacht Charters, Excess Catamarans, ILIAD Catamarans, K2 Marine, Leopard Catamarans, Multihull Central, Powercat Marine, Sailfish Catamarans, Scimitar Boats, TMG Yachts, Vicsail, Voyager Catamarans, X-Plorer Yachts and Yacht Sales Co.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to board and explore these state-of-the-art vessels, book sea trials, and experience firsthand the unmatched stability, performance, and comfort of catamarans.

"Catamarans continue to grow in popularity due to their versatility, spacious design, and efficiency," says Corey Rattray-Wood, Head of Events for Mulpha Events. "This year's expanded catamaran showcase at SCIBS reflects their increasing appeal to both adventurous sailors and lifestyle seekers alike."

An unrivalled showcase of innovation and elegance

Yacht Sales Co. is gearing up for an impressive showcase, anticipating record-breaking crowds at its display. "Sanctuary Cove has always been an incredibly successful event for us, attracting visitors eager to explore the latest cruising catamarans on the market," says CEO Mark Elkington.

The Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47 and Elba 45, two of the world's most sought-after sailing catamarans, will be among the premier models on display, offering luxurious space, exceptional comfort, and top-tier performance.

Also attracting attention will be the award-winning ILIAD 53F power catamaran, recently crowned 2024 Multihull of the Year. This model sets new standards in fuel efficiency, bespoke craftsmanship, and customizable layouts, delivering an unparalleled on-water experience.

Exclusive Australian and Asia-Pacific debuts

Multihull Central will showcase the Australian debut of the award-winning 45-foot Seawind 1370 alongside the new 39-foot Seawind 1170. The Seawind 1370, named Best Boat of 2025 by Cruising World and one of SAIL's Top Boats, has already seen over 90 units sold worldwide. Now in full production at Seawind's Asia-Pacific facility, a new vessel is launched every three weeks to meet soaring demand.

Meanwhile, the Seawind 1170 is gaining popularity for its adaptability, proving to be an ideal choice for both Mediterranean and Australian cruising. Several new 1170 models are expected to arrive in Australia in 2025, ready to explore the east coast and beyond.

TMG Yachts, will present an exceptional lineup of luxury multihulls. Making its Asia-Pacific debut will be the all-new Lagoon 43, with industry-first side access. Also on show will be the impressive Lagoon SIXTY 5, a perfect fusion of performance, elegance, and comfort. SCIBS attendees will also get to experience the award-winning PRESTIGE M48 multihull motor yacht, 2023 European Power Boat of the Year and, through a virtual reality tour, the revolutionary PRESTIGE M7, a superyacht-inspired multihull redefining offshore luxury.

"Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is Australia's premier boat show and an unmissable event for TMG Yachts," says John Cowpe, TMG Yachts Managing Director. "The marina is world-class, and the atmosphere is always buzzing with energy. May is the perfect time of year, offering beautiful weather and an ideal setting for showcasing our multihull range.

"SCIBS isn't just a boat show - it's a major event that attracts serious buyers and provides the perfect platform to display larger vessels. It's an opportunity to connect with passionate boaties, introduce them to the luxury and innovation of our brands, and create unforgettable on-water experiences."

Leopard Catamarans: the pinnacle of performance and luxury

Leopard Catamarans will present an outstanding fleet, including the Leopard 40 Power Cat, Leopard 46 Power Cat, and Leopard 50 Sailing Cat.

The Leopard 40 Power Cat represents the next evolution in cruising, offering superior fuel efficiency, stability, and cutting-edge design. "With 50% more space, 50% less fuel consumption, and 100% more stability compared to similar-sized monohulls, Leopard continues to push the boundaries of innovation," says David Flynn, Leopard Catamarans' Australian agent.

A spectacular marine lifestyle experience

SCIBS 2025 is an unmissable boating lifestyle event, featuring everything from the luxury lifestyle of the superyacht set, to family fun on the water, and including the latest-and-greatest boating tech and equipment.

Supporting World Boating Day

SCIBS is proud to support World Boating Day on 24 May 2025, a global celebration of the people, craftsmanship and lifestyle that makes boating extraordinary. Whether you're a lifelong boater or new to the lifestyle, SCIBS invites all boating enthusiasts to get involved, explore and celebrate the adventure of life on the water.

Get your tickets

Tickets are on sale now via the SCIBS website.

Early Bird General Admission Tickets $30 +bf available until 7 May

General Admission Tickets $35 +bf from 8 May onwards

Lagoon Beach Club Tickets $379 +bf

Win gold, silver or a luxury island escape

Visitors to the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show have the chance to win incredible prizes simply by purchasing a ticket. Whether choosing General Admission or the exclusive Lagoon Beach Club, you could win!

Prizes include a 1oz Gold Cast Bar and a 5kg Silver Cast Bar, valued at $13,000*, thanks to event partner Gold Bullion Australia. Additionally, one lucky winner will enjoy a luxurious 3-night escape for two at the world-renowned InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef, valued at $5,000*. *Terms and conditions apply

The 36th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 22-25, 2025. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism & Events Queensland, Experience Gold Coast, and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.