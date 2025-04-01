Numarine unveils all-new flagship explorer superyacht 47MXP

Numarine, the renowned builder of explorer superyachts, announces the launch of the all-new 47MXP.

The 'MXP' stands for Mediterranean Explorer, but the reference is not suggestive of a cruising limitation of the design - rather, it reflects the beach-club lifestyle typical of Med yachts. The new yacht draws on the Med lifestyle idea and delivers it in several exciting ways.

Designed for long-range exploration without compromising luxury, the 47MXP builds upon the success of its predecessors while offering enhanced features and expanded living spaces. Constructed with a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure, the new flagship boasts a gross tonnage of 498 GT and spans four decks, delivering exceptional comfort and performance.

Closer to the water

The Numarine 47MXP retains the proven hull and 9.25-metre beam of the 45XP but extends its overall length to 46.7 metres, providing additional space and comfort for owners and guests. This increase in size further enhances onboard livability while maintaining the brand's commitment to fuel efficiency and long-range capability.

One of the most striking new features of the 47MXP is its redesigned aft and beach club area, bringing owners and guests closer to the water than ever before. The new layout includes balconies and a luxurious lounge zone, creating an intimate, resort-like atmosphere perfect for relaxation and entertainment.

"This enhancement represents a significant step in our philosophy of blending adventure with unparalleled comfort. We don't plan to build the new yacht on spec, but we already have some clients who are very interested in this new model," said Ömer Malaz, Chairman of Numarine.

Expansive open spaces

The 47MXP's expansive open spaces provide breathtaking panoramic views and an immersive connection with the surrounding environment. Whether anchored in a secluded bay or cruising through remote waters, guests will enjoy an unparalleled sense of freedom and tranquility.

The 47MXP's interior has been masterfully crafted by Hot Lab, part of the Viken Group. Renowned for their sophisticated and modern aesthetic, the Italian design studio is ready to deliver a warm and elegant interior.

The spacious layout includes up to six guest staterooms, inviting common areas, and a well-appointed main deck owner's suite with a private terrace, all designed for maximum comfort and privacy. Among the remarkable features of the 47MXP are two pools—one located in the bow and the other in the beach club area—a spacious open upper deck for tender storage or outdoor sports, and a vast sundeck equipped with a bar and multiple seating areas for ultimate relaxation.

A new benchmark in luxury exploration

With its extended length, refined beach club, and seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, the Numarine 47MXP is poised to redefine luxury adventure yachting. Powered by twin MAN 1,450 hp engines, the yacht reaches a top speed of 16 knots and cruises comfortably at 12 knots. Its impressive maximum range of 6,000 nautical miles at 9 knots ensures exceptional long-distance cruising capability.

Designed for discerning owners who seek extended cruising capabilities without compromising on elegance, the 47MXP continues Numarine's legacy of innovative and bold explorer yachts.