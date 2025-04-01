Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht Reveal Trailer

Please select your home edition
by Maritimo 1 Apr 15:46 PDT
M50 © Maritimo

Discover the allure of the Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines luxury and innovation. Drawing inspiration from Maritimo’s flagship models, this yacht offers a unique blend of elegance and functionality.

Its sophisticated design showcases a reimagined accommodation layout, featuring a magnificent Master Stateroom and an expansive VIP Stateroom, both boasting increased space and storage. The yacht’s lavish bathrooms further enhance the onboard experience, ensuring passengers travel in style and comfort.

