Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht Reveal Trailer

M50 © Maritimo M50 © Maritimo

by Maritimo 1 Apr 15:46 PDT

Discover the allure of the Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines luxury and innovation. Drawing inspiration from Maritimo’s flagship models, this yacht offers a unique blend of elegance and functionality.

Its sophisticated design showcases a reimagined accommodation layout, featuring a magnificent Master Stateroom and an expansive VIP Stateroom, both boasting increased space and storage. The yacht’s lavish bathrooms further enhance the onboard experience, ensuring passengers travel in style and comfort.