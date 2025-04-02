Introducing the new Riviera 4300 Sports Express

Twin diesel Volvo Penta IPS 600's deliver at WOT over 30 knots of economical and spirited performance to get you there and back, fast © Riviera Australia Twin diesel Volvo Penta IPS 600's deliver at WOT over 30 knots of economical and spirited performance to get you there and back, fast © Riviera Australia

by Riviera Australia 2 Apr 06:58 PDT

This year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will showcase an exciting new luxury motor yacht from Riviera: the 4300 Sports Express.

Riviera owner, Rodney Longhurst describes the new Sports Express as "Highly versatile, a yacht designed for all of us who wish we could spend more time on the water and want to make the most of every opportunity."

"This is a luxury motor yacht with a great sense of fun. Propulsion is twin diesel Volvo Penta IPS 600's rated at 440hp each that will deliver over 30 knots at WOT to get you there and back effortlessly and economically. And low-speed manoeuvrability is exceptional, courtesy of joystick steering," Mr Longhurst said.

"Boating is all about enjoying that special place and sharing family time together; to meet up with friends, relax, explore, swim, snorkel or paddleboard. This is where the Sports Express excels as the entire stern of the yacht is free and open to allow exceptional access to the water for your maximum enjoyment.

"You get so much more with the Sports Express. You'll love the new boarding platform design that lowers to become your own sea deck. There is a fully equipped alfresco BBQ centre across the transom plus a bar and meals centre on the sports deck and the main galley. The hose-out sports deck is a superb lounging and dining space with its own TV and air-conditioning. The forward sun deck boasts a triple sun lounge with a separate forward-facing lounge with a fold-out table. You will want to stay out over night or longer as the luxurious accommodation deck has a master stateroom, guest cabin, bathroom, toilet, separate full-size shower, TV, lounge-dining area and the main galley. There's even an optional dishwasher. It's fantastic!"

Welcome aboard the 4300 Sports Express

The large boarding platform provides safe, and easy access from the dock. Two steps to starboard lead up to the sports deck with a space-saving door that slides away into the transom. There is excellent access when your tender is secured, and the hydraulic swim platform makes it easy to launch or retrieve all your watercraft. On the 4300 Sports Express, an innovative, articulated design transforms the boarding platform into your own private sea deck complete with a step that doubles as a seat when the platform is partly submerged - perfect for children, all water sports, or just a fantastic way to cool down on a hot summer's day.

Sensational sports deck

Riviera's design group has created a luxurious single-level living space that combines the open air freedom of a covered cockpit with the sanctuary of a saloon. The electric sunroof invites a cool breeze when under way or at anchor while the two facing L-shaped lounges are supremely comfortable and practical with all-weather upholstery. Lift-up seating provides ample storage for covers and clears, while a large insulated cool box with optional refrigeration is located under the seat on the starboard lounge.

A handcrafted, solid timber table folds out to make the perfect alfresco dining setting. Add cushions, and the electric Hi-Lo pedestal lowers the table to create a beautiful big daybed designed for lazy afternoons. It's also the perfect viewing position for the LED Smart TV that folds down from the headlining. Reverse-cycle air-conditioning is standing by, and the sports deck is quickly and easily enclosed with a set of clears, making your 4300 a yacht for all seasons.

And cleaning up couldn't be easier; simply close the waterproof companionway door and hose out the self-draining sports deck. Brilliant.

All the essentials

The sports deck has all the entertaining and relaxation essentials, a quality sound system and well-equipped bar and meals centre with a drawer fridge, icemaker, large sink and an easy-clean solid surface benchtop. You'll also find a utensil drawer, glass and stemware locker and ample under-bench storage with AC power for all your galley appliances. Opposite the wet bar to starboard is drawer storage for galleyware and under the helm seating you'll find a premium removable cooler which also doubles as an ottoman for that handy extra seat at anchor.

In true motor yacht style, there's a very practical portside door for quick and easy access to the forward sun deck, and access to the side deck to tend to mooring lines or simply to invite fresh air to flow through at anchor.

Entertaining sun deck

At anchor, the sun deck becomes a popular relaxation and entertaining area with a glorious triple sunbed always in demand. Thoughtful additions include drink holders on either side and the convenience of a table that folds out from under the forward-facing bow lounge. There's a cool box for drinks, stereo speakers for your playlist, USB charge points and the option of a euro style awning that stows easily when it's time to weigh anchor.

Take command

The helm of your 4300 Sports Express is a state-of-the-art command station featuring touch screen navigation and operation technology all designed to make your boating even easier and more enjoyable. Total control is at your fingertips and visibility is outstanding through the engineered curved glass windscreen. Captain and companion seats are adjustable and deeply comfortable with flip-up bolsters and footrests.

The 4300 is equipped with the latest smart technology including premium Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries with inbuilt safety Battery Management System, advanced CZONE digital switching, monitoring cameras to the anchor, transom and engine room integrated to the helm displays and Sentinel remote monitoring and control.

Storage and power for equipment and toys

Outboard on the transom is a portside locker deep enough to stow two stand-up paddle boards. Below the sink to starboard is more storage, complete with DC outlets and power for an optional integrated air-station to assist with your inflatable equipment and toys. Lift up the sports deck stairs to securely stow a Seabob or dive tanks, tender fuel, or fenders.

Living, galley and accommodation deck

Slide open the companionway door adjacent to the helm and step into the lower deck. Welcome to a beautiful living space filled with natural light from both the atrium of the companionway and the tinted hull windows. To port is an inviting L-shaped lounge with a matching ottoman, wall mounted LED Smart TV and handcrafted drinks cabinet complete with stemware storage.

To starboard is the main galley with a separate fridge and freezer drawers, combination convection microwave oven, large sink, twin hob induction cooktop, rangehood and extensive storage above and below bench for all your pantry and galleyware. Add an optional dishwasher to take care of washing-up duties.

Private entry, master stateroom

Your master stateroom offers the level of luxury appointments that our worldwide family of owners has come to enjoy from Riviera. Superbly handcrafted exotic timber cabinetry, plush premium carpets, reverse cycle air-conditioning and soft natural light from the tinted hull windows and deck hatch. The walk-around island bed features four-drawer storage underneath to complement the two 'his and hers' cedar-lined hanging lockers. For privacy, simply slide the two solid timber panels above the lounge and close the matching entry door. Sweet dreams.

Lavish bathroom

Contemporary, elegant design is evident throughout the décor of this spacious, air-conditioned bathroom. Everyday items are always easily stored in the mirrored vanity cabinet, with more storage below the solid surface benchtop. Luxury appointments include a premium stain and chip-resistant porcelain basin, separate full-sized shower with teak seat and a frameless glass door. There is even a tinted hull window with an opening porthole.

Aft cabin, a roomy retreat

Always a family favourite, the aft cabin is light and bright; a generous space with a double berth plus a king single. Luxury appointments include tinted hull windows with opening portholes, plush premium carpets, reverse cycle air-conditioning, channel-stitched designer bedheads, bedside table, privacy curtain and cedar-lined hanging locker.

The reassurance of Riviera

Riviera offers industry-leading owner care and support, with all Volvo Penta IPS powered yachts delivered with five-year limited warranty on engines, drives and electronics, further supported by Riviera's two-year and seven-year structural limited warranties.

So much more to enjoy

Riviera's 4300 Sports Express encapsulates everything you love about boating. The all-weather sports deck design means this luxury motor yacht is always ready when you are. A great day on the water is as easy as stepping aboard, energising the systems, turning on the ignitions and casting off. And if you want to stay out overnight or longer, that's easy too, thanks to the contemporary comforts of the living and accommodation deck. With an innovative sea deck for water sports and a superb sun deck to stretch out in style, Riviera's versatile Sports Express offers so much more to enjoy.

Riviera 4300 Sports Express preliminary specifications:

Length Overall (inc. swim platform and bow sprit): 13.88 m / 45' 6"

Hull Length (Lh to ISO8666)*: 13.24 m / 43' 5"

Beam (inc. gunwale): 4.45 m / 14' 7"

Maximum Draft (inc. props): 1.22 m / 4'

Dry Weight* (approx. depends on engines and options): 13,000 kg / 28,660 lbs

Fuel Capacity*: 1,200 L / 316 US gal

Water Capacity*: 400 L / 105 US gal

Holding Tank Capacity ***: 80 L / 21 US gal

Sleeping Capacity: 5 persons

Cockpit Area: 13.90 m 2 / 149.60 ft 2

/ 149.60 ft Bridge Clearance: 4.67 m / 15' 4"

Standard Engine: Volvo Penta D6 IPS 600 x 2: 324 kW, 440 hp each

*Specifications may vary on a regional basis