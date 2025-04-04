Double Asian debut for Greenline Yachts at the Singapore Yachting Festival

by Greenline Yachts 3 Apr 19:43 PDT

It will be a double debut for Greenline Yachts at the Singapore Yachting Festival this year. The yard is showcasing the Greenline 45 Fly and Greenline 48 Fly - both in hard-top versions.

It is the first time that either of these boats has been on display in Asia and marks the emergence of Singapore as the region's most important yachting show.

These two models are among the Slovenian yard's bestsellers, with their generous social spaces and highly efficient hybrid drivetrains. But the hard-top version is a new addition to the portfolio, and one that is expected to appeal in Asia's yachting hotspots, where shade and the potential for extra solar panels is a real advantage.

The hard-top allows an extra four large solar panels to be installed, giving these two yachts an additional 1.7kW of solar power potential. That's almost triple the standard 0.64kW already installed on the coachroof and flybridge surfaces. It's enough to generate up to 10kWh of green power on a sunny day, which can keep the boat operating silently at anchor day and night. With the option of up to 80kWh of high-efficiency lithium batteries, the boats are capable of spending 48 hours at anchor without starting the generator - even with the aircon running.

"It is a singular measure of the exceptional efficiency of Greenline's hybrid yachts that they can run on silent electric power for three days or even more between charges," said Vladimir Zinchenko, owner and CEO of Greenline Yachts. "The hard top turbo charges this capability and illustrates our pledge to support the responsible yachting of the future."

Both boats on show in Singapore encapsulate the thoughtful design and fantastic comfort that have made Greenline yachts so sought after. The Greenline 45 Fly offers three decks of accommodation, as well as generous exterior space. There is the option of two or three cabins - two large ensuite doubles in both cases, and the choice of extra storage space, an office or a third twin/double cabin. The larger Greenline 48 Fly also offers three flexible guest cabins, with the additional option of a crew cabin at the transom and a deep storage locker beneath the galley sole.

Both boats can be fitted with standard twin diesel drives giving up to 28 knots, or Greenline's state-of-the-art 6G HDrive hybrid technology. This option includes the same diesel engines up to 2x 370hp, but also two 25kW electric motors. Under electric power alone, the boat can achieve up to 20 nautical miles range at its leisurely 5-knot eco speed. Alternatively, the motors become powerful generators when the diesel engines are running - quickly refilling the batteries to provide another 48 hours of silence at anchor. Testing shows that this system can reduce the carbon emissions associated with the boat's hotel load by as much as 88 per cent.

Derani Yachts has been the regional dealer for Greenline Yachts since late 2023, but has already delivered three yachts to local buyers and has several other boats under negotiation. "Boaters in Asia are becoming more environmentally conscious," said Håkan Lange, Managing Director of Derani Yachts. "The idea of leaving the marina in total silence, or cruising around tropical islands with no emissions and in total silence is a feeling that must be experienced to be appreciated!

"Greenline Yachts is the market leader in hybrid boats up to 58ft, and the technology is quickly gaining ground here. There are even discussions about requiring all yachts to enter and depart marinas under hybrid propulsion by 2030. So, interesting times ahead and, with Greenline having a huge headstart on the competition, we look forward to the future."