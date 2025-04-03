Around-Australia cruise continues!

Around-Australia cruise continues! © The Wooden Boatshop Around-Australia cruise continues! © The Wooden Boatshop

by The Wooden Boatshop 3 Apr 07:11 PDT

Leg Two of the Around-Australia cruise has been an unforgettable journey. Six vessels-Winter Cove, Southern Rock, Gina, Francesca, Diamond Bay, and Squally Cove-departed from Port Lincoln, making a stop in Coffin Bay before refuelling in Ceduna.

With supplies replenished, the fleet tackled the 500-nautical-mile crossing of the Great Australian Bight, arriving smoothly at Daw Island. Deal Island 50 Winter Cove demonstrated remarkable efficiency, consuming just 800 litres for the passage -an impressive 1.6 litres per nautical mile at 10.4 knots. For a 50-foot cruiser, that's outstanding performance.

From Daw Island, the fleet navigated through the wild beauty of the Recherche Archipelago before pausing in Esperance. Bremer Bay provided an extraordinary orca-watching experience, followed by a stop in Albany, where crews met with scrimshaw expert Gary Tonkin. Continuing north, the fleet took in the pristine shores of Hamelin Bay and Eagle Bay before making their way to Rottnest Island. Now berthed at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, the fleet is preparing for the next leg of their adventure. On 16 April, they will depart Perth and set course for Broome, ready to take on the vast and rugged coastline ahead.

The contingent travel from Port Lincoln to Bremer Bay, tracing the remote southern coast of Australia. The journey navigates rugged cliffs, sweeping bays, and rich marine ecosystems, offering encounters with diverse wildlife. As the voyage unfolds, shifting waters reveal the region's maritime history and untamed natural beauty, providing a rare perspective on this wild and windswept coastline.

The vessels travel through Port Davey and Bathurst Harbour, a remote area in Tasmania's Southwest National Park with unique wildlife. They continue to Strahan and cruise the Gordon River, passing ancient Huon pines and learning about the region's Indigenous and convict history. This journey offers a rare chance to explore one of Australia's last true wilderness areas.

The vessels depart Hobart and head south toward Kettering, Recherche and Maatsuyker Island, trying their hand at some Tuna on the way. The pots deliver a few crayfish and the ever shifting weather and landscape provide a spectacular backdrop.

The consortium of Wooden Boatshop vessels leave Sorrento and head south toward Hobart. At a leisurely pace they enjoy the local sights of Bass Strait and the east coast of Tasmania. The around-Australia trip officially begins after the Wooden Boat Festival, where they have reserved berths on Victoria Dock.