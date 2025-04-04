Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD




Maritimo Motor Yachts acquires Caribbean Boats Australia

by Maritimo 4 Apr 02:30 PDT
Caribbean C40 - Flybridge Cruiser © Maritimo

Maritimo Motor Yachts is proud to announce the acquisition of the iconic Australian boat brand, Caribbean, further strengthening Maritimo's position as a leader in the luxury and offshore boating industry.

The acquisition represents a powerful synergy between two historic Australian boat builders, both renowned for their commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and the seafaring lifestyle.

Commencing manufacturing in Melbourne in 1958, Caribbean has long been celebrated for its robust, blue water-capable vessels, making it a natural complement to Maritimo's high-performance luxury motor yachts.

Maritimo intends to conduct a comprehensive review of Caribbean's product line, with further details on the brand's next chapter to be revealed in due course.

The acquisition provides a unique opportunity to reinvigorate the range while staying true to the heritage that has made Caribbean a beloved name among Australian boaters.

Maritimo M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo

Maritimo Founder, Bill Barry-Cotter, expressed his enthusiasm for the future of the Caribbean brand under the Maritimo umbrella, stating "Caribbean is a cherished name in Australian boating, with a rich history of building some of the country's most enduring and capable vessels. We are excited about the potential this acquisition brings and look forward to shaping the next phase of Caribbean's journey."

Simon Stewart, Maritimo's Marketing Manager, outlined the company's next steps in assessing the future direction of the Caribbean range, commenting "Our immediate focus is on connecting with the Caribbean dealer network to gain valuable insights into the brand's positioning and opportunities for growth. This input will be integral as we develop a strategic business plan for the evolution of the Caribbean product range."

This acquisition reinforces Maritimo's financial strength and long-term vision, demonstrating the company's ability to invest in and expand its portfolio with highly regarded Australian brands.

Further announcements on the future of Caribbean under Maritimo's stewardship will be shared in the coming months.

www.maritimo.com.au

Related Articles

Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht Reveal Trailer
Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines luxury and innovation Discover the allure of the Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines luxury and innovation. Drawing inspiration from Maritimo's flagship models, this yacht offers a unique blend of elegance and functionality. Posted on 1 Apr Maritimo M600 Offshore Flybridge American debut
On full display at the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show Maritimo's focus and dedication to consistent new model introduction is once again on full display at the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 16 Mar Maritimo to race 2 yachts in Rolex Sydney Hobart
The most luxurious maxi yacht and the oldest yacht in the fleet Maritimo, the Australian-owned and made luxury motor yacht brand, is behind two entries in this year's Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - a superb Oyster 100, called Maritimo 100, & the painstakingly restored, 120-year-old timber yacht, Maritimo Katwinchar Posted on 13 Dec 2024 Maritimo Migration heads to Key West, Florida
A perfectly curated event of entertainment, exhilaration and education was the key Key West, Florida is a stunning location, known for its crystal-clear waters, amazing coral reefs, beautiful ivory beaches, endless sunshine, and memorable sunsets. Posted on 3 Dec 2024 Maritimo 100
Combining the pedigrees of Oyster and Bill Barry-Cotter to create a racing yacht The 30.40m Oyster superyacht 'Maritimo 100' is now in the final stages of preparation, following the delivery from Newport, Rhode Island. Posted on 5 Nov 2024 Maritimo Boating Destinations - Thailand
Sun, fun, beaches, and delights Sun, fun, beaches, and delights. That is the name of the game in Thailand and boating surrounding areas. Posted on 5 Nov 2024 Changing of the Guard Heralds new era for Maritimo
A talented new team has joined Maritimo to take on the sales and business development management In what is a landmark move in Maritimo's 20th year, a talented new team has joined Maritimo to take on the sales and business development management throughout Australasia. Posted on 31 Oct 2024 Development update - M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht
The collaboration has refined and elevated the yachts array of distinctive features Unveiled to the world at the prestigious Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, the M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht has undergone an extensive review with our dedicated owners and innovative R&D team. Posted on 1 Oct 2024 Maritimo appoints new direct sales consultant
Welcoming Josh Nash Director at Nash Marine Sales in picturesque Pittwater Maritimo has welcomed a new factory direct sales consultant to its network, Josh Nash Director at Nash Marine Sales in picturesque Pittwater. Posted on 29 Aug 2024
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTERMaritimo 2023 M600 FOOTERMaritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy