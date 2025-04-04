Maritimo Motor Yachts acquires Caribbean Boats Australia

Caribbean C40 - Flybridge Cruiser © Maritimo Caribbean C40 - Flybridge Cruiser © Maritimo

by Maritimo 4 Apr 02:30 PDT

Maritimo Motor Yachts is proud to announce the acquisition of the iconic Australian boat brand, Caribbean, further strengthening Maritimo's position as a leader in the luxury and offshore boating industry.

The acquisition represents a powerful synergy between two historic Australian boat builders, both renowned for their commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and the seafaring lifestyle.

Commencing manufacturing in Melbourne in 1958, Caribbean has long been celebrated for its robust, blue water-capable vessels, making it a natural complement to Maritimo's high-performance luxury motor yachts.

Maritimo intends to conduct a comprehensive review of Caribbean's product line, with further details on the brand's next chapter to be revealed in due course.

The acquisition provides a unique opportunity to reinvigorate the range while staying true to the heritage that has made Caribbean a beloved name among Australian boaters.

Maritimo Founder, Bill Barry-Cotter, expressed his enthusiasm for the future of the Caribbean brand under the Maritimo umbrella, stating "Caribbean is a cherished name in Australian boating, with a rich history of building some of the country's most enduring and capable vessels. We are excited about the potential this acquisition brings and look forward to shaping the next phase of Caribbean's journey."

Simon Stewart, Maritimo's Marketing Manager, outlined the company's next steps in assessing the future direction of the Caribbean range, commenting "Our immediate focus is on connecting with the Caribbean dealer network to gain valuable insights into the brand's positioning and opportunities for growth. This input will be integral as we develop a strategic business plan for the evolution of the Caribbean product range."

This acquisition reinforces Maritimo's financial strength and long-term vision, demonstrating the company's ability to invest in and expand its portfolio with highly regarded Australian brands.

Further announcements on the future of Caribbean under Maritimo's stewardship will be shared in the coming months.

www.maritimo.com.au